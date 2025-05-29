I still remember the deep bruising across my lap where a seat belt stopped me from being thrown out of my hydroplaning car into the sopping brush off I-85.

Seven years ago, I was driving from my hometown, Cataula, near Columbus, to start my first postgraduate job at this very news organization. Young and overconfident, I disregarded the pouring rain, set my cruise control and quickly learned I was unprepared for the consequences. Those included a totaled car and a wounded ego.

Those memories came flooding back when Marc Piscitelli, assistant chief instructor at Porsche’s Atlanta experience center, walked me toward a luxury 911 sports car. This time, my job was to hydroplane on purpose — and Piscitelli was determined to help me avoid repeating my mistakes.

“If you’re in the real world and you hydroplane, you can’t be prepared. It kind of just happens,” he said. “This will teach you how to recover in an instant.”

The two of us spent a 90-minute session maneuvering the high-octane vehicle throughout a test track at the experience center, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in south Atlanta this summer. The roughly 60-acre facility near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport features Porsche’s North American headquarters, a fine dining restaurant, a restoration facility, a gallery with vintage vehicles and two test tracks.

Piscitelli took me through the ringer on Porsche’s south track, which includes a half-dozen skill building modules. Some focus on showboating the sport car’s impressive horsepower. Others teach practical maneuvers like regaining traction amid a spinout.