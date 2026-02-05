Business How Atlanta helps Porsche train the next generation of its mechanics German luxury automaker with North American HQ near Atlanta airport graduates 100th apprenticeship class. Porsche Cars North America and Universal Technical Institute in February 2026 celebrated the graduation of the 100th class from the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program, which takes place in Atlanta and two other cities. (Courtesy of Porsche Cars North America)

There are not many places where American gear heads get to go under the hood of cutting-edge European sports cars to learn what makes them tick. Atlanta is one of the rare exceptions.

The North American division of Porsche on Thursday celebrated the graduation of its 100th technology apprenticeship class, including students in Atlanta. The German luxury automaker’s North American headquarters is in Atlanta, which is also home to one of its apprenticeship training centers. RELATED Seeing more new Porsche cars around Atlanta? There’s a reason. Porsche has funded the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program in collaboration with University Technical Institute since 1999. Its students, who undergo a 23-week course in Georgia, California or Pennsylvania, are placed upon graduation at Porsche Centers across the country. “Consistently investing in education and technical expertise for employees across America is vital,” Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a news release. People test drive Porsches on the track at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The program has graduated more than 1,000 technicians, including Vince Stephens. He said he grew up working on cars with his father, but that hobby evolved into a career by working through Porsche’s training pipeline. He was a member of the first apprenticeship class and is now service manager at Porsche Naples in Florida.