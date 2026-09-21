News

A.M. ATL: Ocean or lake?

Plus: MARTA record, roundabouts
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
54 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s peak migration season for Georgia’s birds as they head south for the winter by the millions. According to Charles Seabrook, by the end of September, about 15 million to 20 million birds (including those coming from places north) may be migrating over Georgia during a single night. I’d suggest looking up and saying hi, but you probably don’t want to become an unwitting bird rest stop.

Let’s get to it.

GREAT NEWS FOR TYBEE ISLAND

Tybee Island Mayor Brian West looks over significant damage to an area beach. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Tybee Island Mayor Brian West looks over significant damage to an area beach. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

How often do we get surprise good news? It’s like finding a $20 bill in an old pants pocket, but in this case it’s a few million.

Who made it happen

Thank the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Adam Telle, who was promoted to U.S. Army Secretary and vowed to prioritize infrastructure projects. At the mention of “infrastructure projects,” Tybee officials and Georgia lawmakers, led by U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter and Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, mounted an after-hours push for money.

“The Georgia delegation came through big time,” said Bret Bell, Tybee’s chief administrator.

🔎 READ MORE: What happens next with the beach nourishment process

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IT’S SMELLY WATER SEASON AGAIN

You may not be able to see the algae but, close enough, you could probably smell it. (AJC)
You may not be able to see the algae but, close enough, you could probably smell it. (AJC)

Mmm, the smell of fall in Georgia: crisp leaves, pumpkin spice, apple cider and algae blooms.

It’s completely safe to drink, though places like Forsyth and the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority are looking into ways to minimize the, shall we say, earthiness of the brew.

🔎 READ MORE: What jurisdictions are considering

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💸 Atlanta-based Corpay has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a long-running lawsuit alleging the global corporate payments company charged customers hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden and unwarranted fees, the Federal Trade Commission announced.

🚲 Applications for Atlanta’s latest round of e-bike rebates have already topped 5,500 ahead of next week’s deadline. First launched in 2024, the program proved so popular that city officials brought it back this year.

THAT’S ONE WAY TO KEEP MARTA RIDERSHIP HIGH

Andrew Zhang (left) and Ayush Maini pose on a MARTA train in the middle of their attempt to visit all train stations in record time. Guinness World Records has to confirm their time to make a record official. (Courtesy of Ayush Maini)
Andrew Zhang (left) and Ayush Maini pose on a MARTA train in the middle of their attempt to visit all train stations in record time. Guinness World Records has to confirm their time to make a record official. (Courtesy of Ayush Maini)

Two college students think they’ve beaten a recently-set record for fastest time riding the entire MARTA train system.

Huge fan of people who do stuff like this, by the way. Really putting that free will to good use.

🚇 READ MORE: An account of their cool, chaotic trip

NEWS BITES

Atlanta’s quarterback situation is dire, but not the only problem after painful blowout loss to Panthers

You could feel the atrocious vibes at Mercedes-Benz through the TV screen. Ugh.

But, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East!

It’s their 7th division title in 9 years. That definitely evens the Atlanta sports pain scale.

Former Braves skipper Brian Snitker, longtime coach Terry Pendleton among 10 slated for Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Trivia time! The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is in what city? (Helpful hint: It’s in Georgia. Answer in “One More Thing.”)

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 20, 1921

Spider is writing message on web. W.V. Smith, and his neighbors, are anxiously watching a spider, which is said to be engaged in writing, or rather spinning, a letter in a web which is being spun in Mr. Smith’s backyard. “The spider has been at work for four days now,” Mr. Smith stated. “The letters, V, I, R, W have been completed and I believe that he has a message for me.”

We invented a lot of fun ways to pass the time before TV and smartphones. I hope Mr. Smith received some wisdom. (E.B. White’s famous “Charlotte’s Web” wouldn’t be published for more than 30 years, in 1952.)

Or, as Producer Nicole says, “I need to start paying more attention to the Joro spiders around my house … I think I have seven gigantic webs to choose from right now.” (She also apologizes for today’s “On This Date” being one day off. Blame the spiders.)

ONE MORE THING

Trivia answer: The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is in Macon.

On an unrelated note, do you remember our conversation on roundabouts a few weeks ago? It’s in this edition of A.M. ATL.

ICYMI, Georgia is installing more roundabouts in rapidly expanding areas attracting a lot of new industry. Americans, of course, are famously confounded by roundabouts and the Georgia Department of Transportation says they try to take every opportunity to gently educate the public.

Anyway, this weekend I was at Sincerely Yours, a lovely little romance bookstore in Smyrna, when I spied the perfect bumper sticker.

(AJ Willingham/AJC)
(AJ Willingham/AJC)

We must be brave!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.