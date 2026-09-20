Musty water again? As Atlanta enters fall, smelly tap water is back

Jasmine Ferriola, 18, and Mavis Sanchez, 19, talk on the dock on Lake Lanier in Mountain View Park in Gainesville in July 2025. Lake Lanier supplies drinking water to much of the Atlanta area. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Some communities are looking to boost filtration, but the water is still safe to drink, agencies say.

Some communities are looking to boost filtration, but the water is still safe to drink, agencies say.

It’s become a hallmark of the fall season for metro Atlantans: Before the trees change colors and a chill enters the air, the stench of the algae blooming pours through water faucets.

Although perfectly safe to drink, the smell and taste can be off-putting, if a little concerning. But it’s merely a byproduct of the slow autumn churning of Lake Lanier, the region’s most important source of water, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported when water was impacted last year.

The compounds in the lake causing the odor are called 2-methylisoborneol, or MIB, and geosmin. They are released from algae that grow in the cool freshwater of the lake and reach elevated levels most commonly in late summer and early fall, according to Forsyth County’s water department, which put out a notice to residents last week.