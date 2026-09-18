Brian Snitker, Terry Pendleton among 10 going into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will enshrine 10 individuals this February for its 2027 inductee class, including legendary Braves figures Brian Snitker and Terry Pendleton.
The 10 inductees are:
Brian Snitker: He’s spent more than five decades with the Braves organization, which includes his fruitful tenure as manager from May 2016 through the 2025 campaign. In 2021, Snitker joined his mentor, Bobby Cox, as the only Atlanta manager to lead the Braves to a World Series championship.
Terry Pendleton: Another Braves Hall of Famer, Pendleton won National League MVP in 1991, the season that began the greatest era in Braves history. He also coached in the organization from 2002 to 2017.
Richard Seymour: A former Bulldogs defensive lineman and pro football Hall of Famer, Seymour was a seven-time Pro Bowler and won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.
Dave Hunter: Hunter went 149-35 in 15 seasons as Brookwood High’s football coach. His team won a state championship in 1996. Hunter compiled 177 wins over 19 years coaching.
Todd Greene: Greene, an Evans High and Georgia Southern product, played 11 seasons in the majors, hitting .252 with 71 homers. He was a four-time All-American collegiately.
Angie Hembree: Hembree won six state titles as a high school basketball coach. She also developed future stars Maya Moore and Diamond DeShields. Hembree was also an assistant coach for the University of Miami.
Bruce Heppler: Heppler oversaw Georgia Tech’s men’s golf for 31 seasons. He led Tech to 14 ACC titles and went to the NCAA championship 22 times, placing runner-up four times.
MikeKenn: Kenn played his entire 17-year career with the Falcons. He didn’t miss a game over the span of 1978 to 1994. A five-time Pro Bowler, Kenn is celebrated in the Falcons’ Ring of Honor.
Terrence Edwards: The Washington County product led Georgia in receiving each of his four years (1999-2002). He finished with 30 collegiate touchdowns. Edwards went on to sign with the Falcons and played nine years in the Canadian Football League, earning two All-Star nods.
Allen “Ace” Miller: Miller was a four-time All-American tennis player at Georgia. He and Ola Malmqvist won Georgia’s first NCAA doubles championship in 1983. His Bulldogs also won their first NCAA championship two years later.
The Hall’s 71st annual induction ceremony will be Feb. 19-20 in Macon.