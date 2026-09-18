Sports Brian Snitker, Terry Pendleton among 10 going into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Baseball, basketball, golf, tennis players — even coaches — are represented in the 2027 inductee class. Braves bench coach Terry Pendleton (left) manager Brian Snitker will be join the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in February. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 39 minutes ago Share

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will enshrine 10 individuals this February for its 2027 inductee class, including legendary Braves figures Brian Snitker and Terry Pendleton. The 10 inductees are: Brian Snitker: He’s spent more than five decades with the Braves organization, which includes his fruitful tenure as manager from May 2016 through the 2025 campaign. In 2021, Snitker joined his mentor, Bobby Cox, as the only Atlanta manager to lead the Braves to a World Series championship. Terry Pendleton: Another Braves Hall of Famer, Pendleton won National League MVP in 1991, the season that began the greatest era in Braves history. He also coached in the organization from 2002 to 2017.

Richard Seymour: A former Bulldogs defensive lineman and pro football Hall of Famer, Seymour was a seven-time Pro Bowler and won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. Dave Hunter: Hunter went 149-35 in 15 seasons as Brookwood High’s football coach. His team won a state championship in 1996. Hunter compiled 177 wins over 19 years coaching. Todd Greene: Greene, an Evans High and Georgia Southern product, played 11 seasons in the majors, hitting .252 with 71 homers. He was a four-time All-American collegiately. Angie Hembree: Hembree won six state titles as a high school basketball coach. She also developed future stars Maya Moore and Diamond DeShields. Hembree was also an assistant coach for the University of Miami.

Bruce Heppler: Heppler oversaw Georgia Tech’s men’s golf for 31 seasons. He led Tech to 14 ACC titles and went to the NCAA championship 22 times, placing runner-up four times.