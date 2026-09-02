News

A.M. ATL: A roundabout way

Plus: Data center suit, hockey again
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
49 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! One of today’s stories introduced a new (to me) phrase I cannot get out of my head. I’m giddy with knowledge. I hope you enjoy it, too. No, this is not a ploy to get you to read the whole newsletter. Or is it?

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA FAMILIES SUE META OVER DATA CENTER

Beverly and Jeff Morris say their well water has been compromised ever since a Meta data center was built across the road from their rural Mansfield home. (Ben Gray/AJC)
Beverly and Jeff Morris say their well water has been compromised ever since a Meta data center was built across the road from their rural Mansfield home. (Ben Gray/AJC)

Four families living near Meta’s Newton County data center are suing the tech giant, claiming the massive facility taints their drinking water and disrupts their daily lives.

🔎 READ MORE: Meta’s response, and other parties involved in the suit

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS PAID A VISIT TO MARTA

MARTA officials played host to U.S. Department of Transportation officials last week as part of a federal investigation into MARTA’s safety and security.

The Trump administration launched the investigation after several high-profile incidents over the summer, including a fatal stabbing.

What investigators want to know

Is MARTA more dangerous than other transit systems?

Yes, according to the numbers.

While those figures beg some answers, the statistical risk to an average commuter is still extremely small.

🔎 READ MORE: What investigators will do next

LET’S BE REAL: COULD HOCKEY ACTUALLY COME BACK TO ATL?

A rendering of the redevelopment design for North Point Mall is inspected before a recent public hearing. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A rendering of the redevelopment design for North Point Mall is inspected before a recent public hearing. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The city of Alpharetta recently greenlit a massive redevelopment at the site of North Point Mall, but only if the NHL grants Atlanta an expansion team.

That’s a huge “if,” and as fun as it is to dream about the resurgence of pro hockey in the city, one must be realistic. Could it happen?

Tick, tock: The city changed zoning laws to allow the development, but if Atlanta doesn’t attract an NHL team within five years, the laws will revert, and North Point Mall will turn into a pumpkin.

🔎 READ MORE: What other economists say, and what other issues are at play

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ U.S. Rep. Everton Blair was sworn into office, making him Georgia’s first openly gay congressman. Blair won the special election to finish out the term of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died in April.

📍 Recent polls show a toss-up between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson in the Georgia governor’s race. Here are the seven counties that could be game-changers on Election Day.

ROUNDABOUTS: AN AMERICAN ALLERGY

There's a 50% chance the drivers in this photo are screaming. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
There's a 50% chance the drivers in this photo are screaming. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Americans are famously wary of roundabouts. Even among the worldliest of us, an unexpected roundabout can trigger a fireworks-and-bald-eagles display of patriotic rage.

🇺🇸 🦅 SKREE! THAT’S NOT HOW WE DO IT HERE 🦅🇺🇸

A friend who grew up in suburban Arkansas told me, when she was a child, adults still grumbled about a roundabout that cropped up in the town a whole decade before. To this day, people there still don’t use it correctly. A generational hatred of roundabouts: That’s the American way.

The fact is, roundabouts do have a measurably positive effect on traffic safety, and they’re easier to maintain than lights. That’s why the Georgia Department of Transportation is going all in on them.

If you think GDOT doesn’t know how nervous people get about roundabouts, they do. They really, really do.

“At open houses whenever roundabouts are proposed, GDOT staff will literally tape off a roundabout shape on the floor and walk people through the circle to show them how it works,” Adam Van Brimmer writes.

⭕ TODAY’S MUST-READ: The most enjoyable and informative article you’ll ever read on roundabouts

(This link is free for nonsubscribers as well. Mazel tov!)

NEWS BITES

Atlanta is known for film and music. Now, it’s time for more movie composers

Someone’s gotta be the next John Williams, and they might as well be from here.

Clemson coach calls NFL players returning to play college football ‘embarrassing’

People do a lot more embarrassing things for a lot less money.

Opinion: Liberal arts still matter to students and are valuable for Georgia’s workforce

[insert extremely long screed on media literacy and rhetorical comprehension here]

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 2, 1972

Bring on the Soviets, Fischer boasts. World chess champion Bobby Fischer, his appetite for the game unsatisfied after defeating Russian defender Boris Spassky in a seven-week, 21-game match, said he has not been playing enough chess. Fischer celebrated victory in his hotel room with champagne and more chess.

Fifty-four years ago, Fischer became the first American to win the World Chess Championship. Chess people are a different breed.

ONE MORE THING

Get in, everyone, we’re toolin’ around the traffic peanut!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.