News

A.M. ATL: Lying eyes

Plus: WBD merger, Atlanta Dream
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Welcome to fall, officially. Today marks the autumnal equinox, when the sun hits at the equator and day and night are the exact same length. Now it’s only a matter of time before the highly disorienting “What do you mean it’s still dark outside, it’s 7 a.m.!” season.

Let’s get to it.

COLLEGE PARK PHOTO DUSTUP IS PART OF WORRYING AI TREND

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom was targeted by a fake photo controversy. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom was targeted by a fake photo controversy. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

No, College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom was not photographed kissing a man who isn’t her husband.

It’s especially bad for women

🔎 READ MORE: Broom image part of a much bigger political drama in College Park

A Facebook post showing a likely real image next to a likely fake one. (Facebook)
A Facebook post showing a likely real image next to a likely fake one. (Facebook)

How to spot fake images

If you see a photo that looks shocking, unbelievable or politically incendiary, take a breath. It’s a good opportunity to do some journalism.

There’s no perfect way for a layperson to discern whether a photo is manipulated, especially when bad actors also pull other tricks, like using older images or videos and claiming they’re from more recent, unrelated events. Gotta stay on your toes.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE PARAMOUNT-WBD MERGER IS ON AGAIN

The controversial megamerger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is on track again after a coalition of states sued to block the deal between two of the biggest media names in the country.

The deal means a lot to us in Georgia because WBD has a major presence in Atlanta, and the state is, of course, a big player in the TV and film industry.

Details of the deal:

The Georgia of it all

🔎 READ MORE: A great FAQ on the whole thing from the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🍔 The operator of 314 Wendy’s restaurants in 15 states filed for bankruptcy after Wendy’s tried to terminate its franchise agreement due to alleged millions in unpaid fees. That includes 44 locations in Georgia.

🐘 Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is still not playing nice with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson. However, Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon ended his seeming ambivalence of Jackson and joined the billionaire on the campaign trail this weekend.

⚖️ Georgia will receive nearly $100 million from a $17.1 billion multistate settlement with Meta over social media dangers to children. Two behavioral health experts who lead Voices for Georgia’s Children say that money should go toward protecting and healing children in mental health distress.

WHAT IS A DOUBLE-DOUBLE?

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese. (LM Otero/AP)
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese. (LM Otero/AP)

The WNBA is in the final week of regular-season play, and the Atlanta Dream are eyeing postseason glory.

They beat the New York Liberty last night and are thisclose to nabbing one of the top playoff spots.

The Dream also won big against the Chicago Sky in their last regular-season home game this weekend. During that game, Dream star Angel Reese hit her 31st double-double. That’s impressive, but it’s also where my passable knowledge of basketball came to a screeching halt.

Apologies to the ball knowers, but to everyone else, let’s learn together!

While we’re talking Dream, we can’t forget Allisha Gray, the pride of Sandersville, Georgia.

AJC basketball reporter Lauren Williams paid a visit to the town that helped raise an Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star.

NEWS BITES

Falcons will start Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback next game

Yes, we suffered without him, but props for him taking his time to heal after an ACL tear 10 months ago.

Netflix cancels Atlanta-produced ‘Sweet Magnolias’ after five seasons

The show may be ending, but margarita nights are forever.

A good way to get rid of all of the reusable bags around your home

How do they keep multiplying?? They were supposed to reduce the number of bags we use, not have babies and set up a nest in the corner of the pantry.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 22, 1961

Here’s how to get over those teen-age problems. How can you make good grades — or even study — when worry is gnawing at your mind like a little gray mouse? … Teen-time is not all happiness and hotrods. (Continued on page 17, column 1) If your big worry contains your own inadequacy … THINK SOMETHING OF YOURSELF. You’re important. … There is a baby born in Georgia every 5 ½ minutes … Yet each one of them has a personality different from every other baby ever born since there has been a world.

This invigorating excerpt was written by then-Director of Information at the State Department of Education Bernice McCullar. “Teen-time” is over for most of us, but the advice still stands. THINK SOMETHING OF YOURSELF!

ONE MORE THING

I fully expect at least one person to email me irritated that I didn’t know what a double-double was, or that I admitted I didn’t know something when I could have looked it up behind the scenes and pretended I did.

Where’s the fun in that?! You don’t know things until you learn them, after all. Learning is a joy and a privilege and a lifelong, everyday pursuit. Plus, it’s even more fun when shared with friends.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.