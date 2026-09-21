Atlanta Falcons Falcons to start QB Michael Penix Jr. at Packers Penix suffered torn ACL last November and hasn’t played in the first two regular-season games. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to members of the media during training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have named Michael Penix Jr. their starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game in Green Bay against the Packers. The team announced the decision Monday evening. Penix, 26, suffered a torn ACL last November and has spent the past 10 months rehabbing. He told reporters last week he still had a few physical hurdles to clear and biometric marks to hit before playing, but evidently, he’s checked all boxes. The Falcons’ players learned the news during their offense’s team meeting Monday afternoon. “Just seeing him grind on the side, obviously coming back from the injury, getting him to be where he needs to do, it’s great to have him back this week,” tight end Kyle Pitts said.

The Falcons started veteran Cooper Rush in their first two games, and the team benched Rush for undrafted rookie Jack Strand in the middle of the third quarter in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Panthers. Collectively, the Falcons’ quarterbacks have thrown five interceptions, including two pick-sixes, and they’ve lost a pair of fumbles across Weeks 1 and 2. Penix, a first-round pick in 2024, started nine games last season before tearing his left ACL. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He spent this summer competing with Tua Tagovailoa for the starting quarterback job, and with Tagovailoa out because of an oblique injury, Penix gets the first start between the two. Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees touted Penix’s practice performance last week, when he split first-team snaps with Rush. Penix has participated in 11-on-11 sessions at practice since Aug. 24.

“I think Mike’s looked good,” Rees said Sept. 17. “He’s been really going here for a few weeks now. I don’t know Mike pre-injury very well, except from afar. But he looks sharp, moving well. I think he has confidence in (his knee).