Politically Georgia Georgia Republicans get it together, separately Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Josh McKoon speaks during an election night watch party at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Buckhead in November 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Ruwa Romman confronts Rick Jackson over a viral campaign ad.

Ruben Gallego urges Georgia Latino voters to turn out to vote in November.

Brian Jack’s Iowa stop signals his growing role in GOP politics. Republican reset Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson holds a rally in Perry earlier this month. (Riley Bunch/AJC) The biggest Republican name in Georgia who has yet to embrace Rick Jackson has long been Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. But another key Republican who was barely talking with the billionaire nominee for governor just days ago is now sharing a stage with him. Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon joined Jackson on the campaign trail Saturday in Franklin Springs, northeast of Athens. That’s quite a shift from earlier this month, when McKoon told the AJC the two had hardly spoken.

The detente points to a new equilibrium taking shape inside the Georgia GOP. McKoon and the state party are concentrating on the low-propensity Trump voters they believe are crucial to the entire Republican ticket. Jackson is taking another path. His sprawling campaign operation is modeled on Brian Kemp’s 2022 machine, with a heavy emphasis on not just winning over Republicans but reaching independents, moderates and voters willing to split their tickets. And McKoon used the show of unity to lace into Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms: “Jackson is running a serious race in every corner of this state — safe streets, lower costs, and a government that works for regular Georgians. Bottoms is hoping no one notices she has no money and no message.”

Bottoms fired right back at her own rally in Cobb County, where she called the Republican a “chameleon” who wants those middle-of-the-road voters to forget his vow to be President Donald Trump’s “favorite governor.”

“He doesn’t disagree with any policies from the Trump administration,” she said. “He wants to paint another picture of who he claims to be. Will the real Rick Jackson please show up? Oh no. By the way, he won’t — because he won’t show up for debates.” Things to know College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, pictured here in June 2022, is exploring legal options after she says an AI-doctored image of her kissing a man was put on social media. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Georgia voters still have weeks to decide whether their next governor will be Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms or Republican Rick Jackson. Regardless of who they choose, one outcome is already clear, Greg Bluestein reports.

one outcome is already clear, Greg Bluestein reports. An apparent deepfake photograph portraying the mayor of College Park kissing a man who is not her husband underscores what experts say is a national pattern: the use of images generated or altered by artificial intelligence to target female elected officials, celebrities and other women, Reed Williams reports.

After erosion washed away more than 60% of Tybee Island’s beach sand and hurt tourism, surprise federal funding emerged to help restore the popular Georgia destination, Adam Van Brimmer reports. ‘Muslim or Mongolian’ State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, speaks during the fifth day of a special legislative session at the Georgia state Capitol in June. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Speaking of those primary comments, Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman pressed Jackson at a Gwinnett event over the weekend over one of the viral ads that helped define his primary campaign.

The spot featured Jackson declaring: “I don’t care if you’re a Muslim or a Mongolian, you don’t have the right to force your culture on our country.” He continued: “Too often, criminal illegals commit sick, violent crimes, victimize our children and get away with murder. So here’s my guarantee to them: do that when I’m governor, and you’ll end up deported or departed.” Jackson has shifted much of his November message toward affordability, public safety and government reform since winning the primary, though he has not disavowed his hardline message on illegal immigration. Romman, D-Duluth, confronted Jackson about the ad as he walked through the crowd. Campaign aides tried to move her along, saying Jackson was there to meet voters. “The Democrats can spend their time screaming,” spokesman Garrison Douglas said. “Rick is going to spend his time talking with and fighting for Georgians.”

Romman wasn’t impressed. She called Jackson’s camp the “most cowardly people I’ve ever met.” Hispanic voters U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., gave the keynote address at the GALEO Impact Fund's Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon at the Morrow Center Exhibition on Friday. (David Plazas/AJC) U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., urged Georgia Latino voters to turn out to vote in November on Friday during a keynote address at the GALEO Impact Fund’s Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon at the Morrow Center Exhibition Hall in Southlake Mall. Gallego encouraged the audience to support fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s reelection bid while criticizing the Trump administration for its aggressive immigration enforcement, the war on Iran and rising costs. He also blasted the U.S. Supreme Court for permitting immigration agents to use race, ethnicity, foreign language and occupation as factors in stopping suspected undocumented immigrants. “They’re targeting us because we are hardworking, because we value our culture, and that is the reason why they want and believe that they have a right to pull us over and ask us for our papers,” said Gallego, who has become a nationally known figure ever since being elected in 2024 — the same year Trump won reelection. That year, Trump won Arizona and Georgia — two states he lost to former President Joe Biden in 2020.

The GALEO (formerly known as the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials) Impact Fund reported that there are about 500,000 Hispanic voters in Georgia — a large enough number to swing the midterm election. “There’s a reason why they’re afraid of GALEO in Georgia, a swing state,” Gallego said. “The only other swing-ier state than Arizona is Georgia, to give you guys credit. All right? But they’re afraid of you because you do have the key to this election.” On the road U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, sits in his office inside the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington last year. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) U.S. Rep. Brian Jack was back on the national campaign trail this weekend, heading to Iowa as Vice President JD Vance stumped for Republicans in one of the country’s most closely watched midterm battlegrounds. It’s another sign of Jack’s growing role as a national GOP surrogate. The Peachtree City Republican is a former Trump aide and deputy chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

He has helped recruit House candidates across the nation and used a prime speaking slot at this month’s Republican convention to promote several of them. Listen up U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, seen here in May in Sandy Springs. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Producer Shaney B dig into the ballot measures on the November ballot, the massive spending gap in the governor’s race, concerns about voting by mail and the candidates’ complicated records on data centers. Plus, what U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter might be eyeing next and why most Georgia congressional races remain firmly out of reach for Democrats. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Debate challenge U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, hosts an in-person town hall at the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta in May. (Jason Getz/AJC) U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick so far has declined to share the stage with his Democratic opponent, Tony Kozycki. But that hasn’t stopped Kozyckifrom trying. He said the invitation is still open for the two to debate in an event moderated by the Forsyth County News on Oct. 5 or a Fulton County event planned for mid-October. Kozycki even called into a McCormick tele-town hall earlier this month and challenged him to a debate directly. McCormick declined to address his opponent’s question at the time, saying federal law prohibited him from talking about his campaign during an event planned and paid for by his congressional office.