News A.M. ATL: Flocking together Plus: Elections, ‘Flagship’ (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! It’s going to be dangerously hot over the next few days. Please use that as an excuse to neglect your outdoor chores. No one will judge you. Let’s get to it. GA POLITICIANS WANT LIMITS ON LICENSE PLATE READERS Monitors inside Chamblee's Real Time Crime Center show live camera feeds from parks and intersections across the city. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC) Local lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say they’re interested in guardrails for Flock Safety cameras. The technology has come under new scrutiny after dozens of incidents of law enforcement personnel misusing license plate reader data for personal reasons. What should those guardrails look like? That part isn’t clear. Georgia’s nominees for governor — Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson — both told the AJC they support new safeguards on the technology.

House Speaker Jon Burns and state Sen. John Albers, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee, are among the powerful Republicans who say they want to balance concerns about privacy and individual safety with law enforcement claims that the technology helps solve crime.

As chief political reporter Greg Bluestein writes, GOP leaders “seem likely to find willing partners across the aisle.”

Possible actions suggested by Georgia lawmakers tighter limits on how long motorist data is stored

more regular audits to check for misuse

tougher penalties for those who abuse it

a block for agencies that illegally track people

a limit on how broadly data can be shared across state lines

a law enforcement task force to consider changes ahead of next year’s legislative session 🔎 READ MORE: Is this ... could it be ... bipartisan consensus? Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. THE SEARCH FOR NONCITIZEN VOTERS TURNS UP FEW RESULTS Voters cast their ballots during early in-person voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections office in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Georgia have repeatedly warned of scores of noncitizen voters damaging election integrity. This tack is also used by the Trump administration to perpetuate false claims Trump won the 2020 election.

In response, Georgia recently conducted a citizenship review to root out such widespread fraud. The results found about 430 voters who cast ballots at some point over the past 30 years may not be citizens.

Georgia currently has nearly 8.2 million registered voters.

However you do the math, that makes for a vanishingly small proportion of possible (not proven) noncitizen voters. The results track with previous state investigations. In 2024, Georgia election officials found 20 voter registrations out of more than 8 million to be noncitizens.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there’s a reason for these tiny numbers: Georgia elections are already secure. “Election integrity isn’t a slogan. It is the daily work of checking the voter rolls, verifying eligibility, sharing information with our counties and continually improving our systems,” he said in a statement. 🔎 READ MORE: The error-prone database the administration wants states to use

NEW INCENTIVE BOOSTS FILM INDUSTRY HOPES Georgia film professionals are bullish on a possible new federal film industry incentive endorsed by Trump. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Congress should immediately approve a federal incentive to create entertainment jobs, echoing efforts among Georgia industry leaders to do the same. What would the incentive look like? Great question. No legislation has been drafted, and no lawmakers have stepped forward to sponsor it.

If it comes, it could look like a rebate or a transferable tax credit or something else. It’s not just Georgia that’s hurting Georgia has offered a 30% transferable tax credit for more than a decade, which effectively turned the state into a Southern Hollywood.

However, a recent downturn in production has also affected Los Angeles and other major cities. Fewer productions are being made in general, and producers are increasingly moving projects overseas for more incentives and cheaper labor.

🔎 READ MORE: Breaking down the state of GA film and TV MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🛒 Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed temporary grocery tax relief for Georgia consumers. She says such a measure could provide cost-of-living relief for families while preserving local control. 💰 Fulton County commissioners unanimously approved a $4.4 million contract to modernize the elevators in the county’s troubled Rice Street jail. Sheriff Patrick Labat recently asked the county to expedite the project. He says frequent elevator breakdowns are continuing to pose safety and health risks to inmates and staff. WE ARE NUMBER 1 ... FOR DATA CENTERS This aerial image shows the 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Atlanta area has more data center space under construction than any other area, as of June 2026.

It’s the first time Atlanta, long No. 2 in the U.S. for data center development, has surpassed Northern Virginia.

The stat is measured by the amount of electricity developments are projected to consume. And that leads us to this week’s “Flagship”! I asked AJC’s resident data center expert Zach Hansen why Atlanta is such a hot market, and the answer has to do with, of all things, the 1996 Olympics. Communications infrastructure put in place during the Olympics meant Georgia was already primed for such construction.

You can hear the rest of our fascinating conversation on this week’s episode of “Flagship,” the AJC’s podcast that goes behind the headlines.

I wish I could say this was the first time I’ve trapped Zach into a long conversation about data centers, but alas. Also this week, we hear from Keisha Lance Bottoms and that guy who rode the Fun Spot America roller coaster hundreds of times before it closed down. Not in the same interview, of course. What a party that would be. Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”