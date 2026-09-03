News

A.M. ATL: Flocking together

Plus: Elections, ‘Flagship’
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s going to be dangerously hot over the next few days. Please use that as an excuse to neglect your outdoor chores. No one will judge you.

Let’s get to it.

GA POLITICIANS WANT LIMITS ON LICENSE PLATE READERS

Monitors inside Chamblee's Real Time Crime Center show live camera feeds from parks and intersections across the city. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC)
Monitors inside Chamblee's Real Time Crime Center show live camera feeds from parks and intersections across the city. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC)

Local lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say they’re interested in guardrails for Flock Safety cameras. The technology has come under new scrutiny after dozens of incidents of law enforcement personnel misusing license plate reader data for personal reasons.

What should those guardrails look like? That part isn’t clear.

Possible actions suggested by Georgia lawmakers

🔎 READ MORE: Is this ... could it be ... bipartisan consensus?

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE SEARCH FOR NONCITIZEN VOTERS TURNS UP FEW RESULTS

Voters cast their ballots during early in-person voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections office in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Voters cast their ballots during early in-person voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections office in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Georgia have repeatedly warned of scores of noncitizen voters damaging election integrity. This tack is also used by the Trump administration to perpetuate false claims Trump won the 2020 election.

In response, Georgia recently conducted a citizenship review to root out such widespread fraud.

The results track with previous state investigations.

🔎 READ MORE: The error-prone database the administration wants states to use

NEW INCENTIVE BOOSTS FILM INDUSTRY HOPES

Georgia film professionals are bullish on a possible new federal film industry incentive endorsed by Trump.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Congress should immediately approve a federal incentive to create entertainment jobs, echoing efforts among Georgia industry leaders to do the same.

What would the incentive look like? Great question.

It’s not just Georgia that’s hurting

🔎 READ MORE: Breaking down the state of GA film and TV

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🛒 Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed temporary grocery tax relief for Georgia consumers. She says such a measure could provide cost-of-living relief for families while preserving local control.

💰 Fulton County commissioners unanimously approved a $4.4 million contract to modernize the elevators in the county’s troubled Rice Street jail. Sheriff Patrick Labat recently asked the county to expedite the project. He says frequent elevator breakdowns are continuing to pose safety and health risks to inmates and staff.

WE ARE NUMBER 1 ... FOR DATA CENTERS

This aerial image shows the 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
This aerial image shows the 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Atlanta area has more data center space under construction than any other area, as of June 2026.

And that leads us to this week’s “Flagship”!

I asked AJC’s resident data center expert Zach Hansen why Atlanta is such a hot market, and the answer has to do with, of all things, the 1996 Olympics.

Also this week, we hear from Keisha Lance Bottoms and that guy who rode the Fun Spot America roller coaster hundreds of times before it closed down. Not in the same interview, of course. What a party that would be.

Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”

NEWS BITES

Dollywood will add new features to honor Dolly Parton, the ‘Dreamer-in-Chief’

They include a waterfall, stained glass windows and a new character called “Dream Maker” inspired by her Imagination Library. 🥹

Meet the next ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast

Do you know how long this show has been on the air? Take a guess, I’ll put the answer in One More Thing.

Pabst Blue Ribbon offers $20,000 reward to help find 1,600 cases of stolen beer

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think Pabst is kind of flattered.

Falcons still haven’t decided on Week 1 quarterback

It could be you!

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 3, 1985

Survivor of Titanic disaster says ship should remain on ocean floor. The wreckage of the Titanic, the “unsinkable” victim of one of history’s most storied ocean disasters, has been found 13,000 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic … Repeated attempts over the decades to find the Titanic’s resting place had failed — largely because of the depth and the perennially harsh sea conditions in the area.

(Continued on another page): Marshall Drew, one of 21 living survivors of the Titanic’s sinking … “I don’t know what’s to be gained by looking for it.” Drew was 8 years old when he tearfully said farewell to his uncle and boarded lifeboat No. 11 with his aunt before it was lowered 70 feet from the Titanic’s deck to the dark sea. “It was like going down the side of a skyscraper,” said Drew.

And on the ocean floor it will remain.

ONE MORE THING

“Dancing with the Stars” premiered in 2005, which makes the show 21 years old. Fun fact: I covered “Dancing with the Stars” (for my job, not for fun) around 2010, so it holds a special and slightly incongruous place in my heart.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.