Atlanta Falcons Ian Cunningham: Falcons still haven’t decided on Week 1 starting QB Falcons GM didn’t rule out any of the Falcons’ four quarterbacks starting season opener. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left) watches as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (right) prepares to pass during training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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“We’re evaluating all the quarterbacks,” Cunningham said. “Mike’s coming back. He just got back in 11–on-11. Tua has been here. He came in a little bit banged up, so he started a little bit behind. Cooper comes in, he wasn’t anywhere during OTA, so he comes in and he’s starting to get his feet going and Jack showed up. “So again, you’re evaluating all the quarterbacks.” The Falcons scheduled practice for Monday through Thursday this week, which serves as Penix’s second week back in full team periods. Part of the reason the team is waiting, Cunningham said, is to increase its sample size. “The more reps, the more evaluations we can get, the better,” Cunningham said. “That’s the hand we were dealt. So, the more opportunities that we can to evaluate, the better it is.”