News

A.M. ATL: Fire queen

Plus: Road work woes, privacy case
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
28 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! We’ll start with a bit of good news: Two little girls abducted by their babysitter in Atlanta over the weekend were found safe by police yesterday after a collaborative investigation and all-night search. Whew. Someone buy those officers a coffee.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA ACTIVIST’S CASE PUTS PRIVACY IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Sam Tunick, who is charged federally with obstruction after he gave customs officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a code that erased his phone. (Ben Gray/AJC)
Sam Tunick, who is charged federally with obstruction after he gave customs officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a code that erased his phone. (Ben Gray/AJC)

A “Stop Cop City” activist who rallied against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is facing federal charges following a 2025 encounter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The unusual nature of the case has attracted national attention and debate.

Authorities say Sam Tunick gave Customs officers a passcode that deleted his phone’s contents when they asked to search it. Tunick says his activism made him a target.

The case highlights the clash between the public’s expectation of privacy and the government’s contention that warrantless searches of phones and other electronics help keep Americans safe.

What he was charged with and why

What Tunick and his lawyers say

The questions that remain

The case has invited big questions about where a person’s right to privacy ends and the government’s right to warrantless search begins.

🔎 READ MORE: Everything to know about the case, and why Tunick says he’s been on the government’s radar for a while

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WHY ROADWORK DELAYS HAPPEN

Interstate 285 just prior to the Cascade Road exit, where construction has been gnarly as of late. (Ben Hendren/AJC)
Interstate 285 just prior to the Cascade Road exit, where construction has been gnarly as of late. (Ben Hendren/AJC)

Death, taxes, humidity, constant construction on major thoroughfares: all inevitabilities in our fair city.

AJC Gridlock Guy Doug Turnbull took an intense look at what causes scheduled Atlanta road work to go past daily deadlines — which has happened a lot recently. As tempting as it is to think the traffic powers that be just want to torture us, no one actually wins when road work drags on.

Turnbull found the two biggest culprits are equipment issues and weather.

🔎 READ MORE: Consider this article an antidote to road rage

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🔋 DeltaX, a Korean company that builds large batteries, will invest $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters in Walton County. The battery energy storage systems, or BESS (BESSes? Who knows), it produces are seen as a solution for the surging energy demands of data centers.

🍖 Did you know Georgia was the first state to establish its own meat inspection program in 1969? A new Cooperative Interstate Shipment agreement will allow Georgia-inspected meat processors to ship their products anywhere in America. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins explains.

ROSIE THE RIVETER, GEORGIA STYLE

Tamekia Morris, campus president of the Tulsa Welding School's new campus in Decatur. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Tamekia Morris, campus president of the Tulsa Welding School's new campus in Decatur. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Tulsa Welding School is one of the nation’s top trade schools, and it just opened a metro Atlanta campus in Decatur.

The president of the new campus is Tamekia Morris, a passionate advocate for getting more women into skilled trades.

👩🏾‍🏭 READ MORE: A very cool interview about a very hot career path

NEWS BITES

ESPN has doubts about UGA football in latest evaluations

“Thanks for the motivation, ESPN!” — Kirby Smart, probably

Atlanta Dream lose to Indiana Fever but saw sellout State Farm Arena crowd

17,000-plus, and we love to see it. (We’d love to see a win even more but alas.)

Why humidity makes the Atlanta heat feel even hotter

It’s like a hot, damp weighted blanket.

Stranger sessions: The cute viral photo shoot trend that helps singles find love

Props to anyone who does this. You must know the cure for social anxiety.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 18, 1999

Atlanta says farewell to a friend, Celestine Sibley. Generations of Atlantans filled the North Avenue Presbyterian Church today to say farewell to Celestine Sibley, a woman whose words had moved them for more than half a century. … “Not only did journalism lose a masterful practitioner, but mankind lost one of those rare and gentle souls that makes all of us the poorer for her loss,” said Robert Coram.

Sibley, a longtime Atlanta Constitution reporter and beloved columnist, is still an icon in the AJC halls. We even have a crochet chicken named after her in the kitchen.

ONE MORE THING

The welding story and Sibley mention got me thinking about women who break into male-dominated spaces, and how that often leads to improvement in those spaces. Two examples:

I’m sure people of color and people from other cultures have similar stories. We can all learn from each other!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.