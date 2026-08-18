News A.M. ATL: Fire queen Plus: Road work woes, privacy case (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 28 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! We’ll start with a bit of good news: Two little girls abducted by their babysitter in Atlanta over the weekend were found safe by police yesterday after a collaborative investigation and all-night search. Whew. Someone buy those officers a coffee. Let’s get to it. ATLANTA ACTIVIST’S CASE PUTS PRIVACY IN THE SPOTLIGHT Sam Tunick, who is charged federally with obstruction after he gave customs officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a code that erased his phone. (Ben Gray/AJC) A “Stop Cop City” activist who rallied against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is facing federal charges following a 2025 encounter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The unusual nature of the case has attracted national attention and debate. Authorities say Sam Tunick gave Customs officers a passcode that deleted his phone’s contents when they asked to search it. Tunick says his activism made him a target.

The case highlights the clash between the public’s expectation of privacy and the government’s contention that warrantless searches of phones and other electronics help keep Americans safe. What he was charged with and why Tunick was allowed to leave the airport the day of the encounter but was apprehended by police and indicted by a federal grand jury nine months later.

He is charged with destruction of property to prevent its seizure, a felony that could carry five years in prison.

Tunick has never been convicted of a crime, nor charged with any crime in relation to his activism against the training center.

An expert told the AJC a destruction of property charge usually applies to physical evidence, and this is the first they’ve heard of it applying to digital evidence. What Tunick and his lawyers say According to his legal team, evidence in the case shows Homeland Security investigators contacted CBP officials the day Tunick returned from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The email claimed Tunick was under investigation for “suspected terrorist activities” and asked agents to detain him, search his baggage, seize all of his electronics and collect passcodes.

Tunick’s attorneys say he posed no national security threat and the agents were looking for information about him and others who opposed the training center. The questions that remain The case has invited big questions about where a person’s right to privacy ends and the government’s right to warrantless search begins.

“Individuals who destroy or attempt to destroy property, including data, to prevent lawful search and seizure should expect to face prosecution and punishment for their actions,” a U.S. attorney told the AJC in a statement.

One of Tunick’s attorneys likened the case to closing the door when an officer asks to search a residence: “No warrant, no permission, no question of any sort of criminal activity.”

🔎 READ MORE: Everything to know about the case, and why Tunick says he’s been on the government’s radar for a while Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. WHY ROADWORK DELAYS HAPPEN Interstate 285 just prior to the Cascade Road exit, where construction has been gnarly as of late. (Ben Hendren/AJC) Death, taxes, humidity, constant construction on major thoroughfares: all inevitabilities in our fair city. AJC Gridlock Guy Doug Turnbull took an intense look at what causes scheduled Atlanta road work to go past daily deadlines — which has happened a lot recently. As tempting as it is to think the traffic powers that be just want to torture us, no one actually wins when road work drags on.

Turnbull found the two biggest culprits are equipment issues and weather. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson says the agency studies and tries to learn from every logistical issue that leads to an overage.

Contractors can actually face fines from GDOT if closing overages cause damage.

It’s an incredibly complex endeavor, and even something like asphalt supplies can keep crews from clearing work.

Turnbull says the state could do better keeping an open line of communication with road crews. And, of course, he points out we can do our part by driving cautiously through construction stretches. 🔎 READ MORE: Consider this article an antidote to road rage MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🔋 DeltaX, a Korean company that builds large batteries, will invest $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters in Walton County. The battery energy storage systems, or BESS (BESSes? Who knows), it produces are seen as a solution for the surging energy demands of data centers. 🍖 Did you know Georgia was the first state to establish its own meat inspection program in 1969? A new Cooperative Interstate Shipment agreement will allow Georgia-inspected meat processors to ship their products anywhere in America. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins explains.

ROSIE THE RIVETER, GEORGIA STYLE Tamekia Morris, campus president of the Tulsa Welding School's new campus in Decatur. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The Tulsa Welding School is one of the nation’s top trade schools, and it just opened a metro Atlanta campus in Decatur. The president of the new campus is Tamekia Morris, a passionate advocate for getting more women into skilled trades. She says such skills give women more options when facing a labor shortage and provide an alternative to a four-year degree that can be just as challenging, successful and lucrative.

So far, only about 15% of campus students are women, but Morris has dedicated her career to changing that.

“I would love to see people’s perceptions change about our trades and understanding that this can be a first choice option,” she says. 👩🏾‍🏭 READ MORE: A very cool interview about a very hot career path