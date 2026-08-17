Georgia Bulldogs Why ESPN has ‘trust issues’ with Georgia football A recent ESPN story ranking all 138 FBS teams suggests the Bulldogs have taken a ‘small step back.’ The Georgia Bulldogs of yesteryear had explosive offensive players all around, including 2025 NFL rushing champion James Cook highlighting the 2021 national championship team. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia football just isn’t what it used to be, according to an ESPN evaluation of the 138 Football Bowl Subdivision teams set to play in 2026. Of course, the odds are against any program — much less UGA — going 35-2 against Power 5 teams over a three-year span like the Bulldogs did between 2021-23. ESPN noted Georgia is 18-5 against power conference teams over the past two seasons with an average margin of victory that’s less than half as much as those the previous three seasons. Such data was used to illustrate that, despite maintaining SEC favorite status, UGA has been susceptible to the relative parity brought about in this recent name, image and likeness licensing/transfer portal era.

Per the story, written by David Hale, Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin had an exchange following the 2025 spring session where each coach told the other “we stink.” Kiffin elaborated that no team will compare to the talent-laden teams Alabama had between 2014-16 and a Bulldogs’ 2021-2023 run that produced back-to-back College Football Playoff championships and 33 NFL draft picks, including 10 first-round selections. ESPN pointed out that 11 schools have won games in the CFP since Georgia’s most recent playoff victory, a 65-7 blowout over TCU in the CFP championship game following the 2022 season. ESPN also noted that Smart has “hinted at his reluctance to pay big money to incoming freshmen and over the past three offseason cycles has taken (and lost) the fewest transfers in the SEC,” with 30 incoming transfers and 43 departures.

This season’s production from Georgia transfers has already taken a hit with two of the Bulldogs’ portal additions, Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams (knee) and Kentucky tailback Dante Dowdell (accident), out indefinitely.

Hale allows for the possibility Smart might still win another national championship this season, despite the recent dropoff from dominance — or as Hale called it, “at least a small step back.” But if that’s to happen, Smart himself has suggested the Bulldogs will need to be more explosive on offense this season and generate more of a pass rush. ESPN provided data to back up the Georgia head coach in that respect: • In 2025, UGA ranked 126th out of 134 FBS teams on passing yardage on throws more than 10 yards downfield (39% of the passing yards) Indeed, many of the 81 catches made by departing wideout Zachariah Branch last season were on short throws, as he gained 634 of his 811 receiving yards after making the catch (78%).