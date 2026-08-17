Business Battery storage company to build $141M manufacturing hub east of Atlanta DeltaX, which is based in Seoul, will develop a factory in Walton County to assemble battery energy storage systems and other components. (Photo Illustration: Broly Su/AJC | Source: Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Drew Kann 34 minutes ago Share

A Korean company that builds large batteries for power utilities, data centers and other businesses announced Friday it will invest $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters about 50 miles east of Atlanta. In a news release, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said DeltaX, a Seoul-based battery and technology company, will develop a factory in multiple phases in Walton County to assemble its battery energy storage systems, or BESS, plus other components. BESS are configurations of large batteries that can store huge amounts of electricity generated by another source, like solar. The systems are a rapidly growing solution that electric utilities and businesses are employing to meet the surging energy demands of data centers.

DeltaX also makes Battery Management Systems and AI-powered energy management technologies. CEO Stephen Kim, who founded the company in 2020, in a statement called the investment a “major milestone in DeltaX’s global growth strategy.” “Our Georgia facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for North America, enabling us to provide world-class battery energy storage systems more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs and supporting America’s rapidly growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure,” Kim said. DeltaX is expected to hire around 250 workers at its manufacturing hub set to be located at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe.

Kemp in a statement credited the state’s “cutting-edge research universities, world-class workforce training, and reliable energy infrastructure” for bringing DeltaX to Georgia.