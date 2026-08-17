Battery storage company to build $141M manufacturing hub east of Atlanta

A Korean company that builds large batteries for power utilities, data centers and other businesses announced Friday it will invest $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters about 50 miles east of Atlanta.
BESS are configurations of large batteries that can store huge amounts of electricity generated by another source, like solar. The systems are a rapidly growing solution that electric utilities and businesses are employing to meet the surging energy demands of data centers.
DeltaX also makes Battery Management Systems and AI-powered energy management technologies.
CEO Stephen Kim, who founded the company in 2020, in a statement called the investment a “major milestone in DeltaX’s global growth strategy.”
“Our Georgia facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for North America, enabling us to provide world-class battery energy storage systems more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs and supporting America’s rapidly growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure,” Kim said.
DeltaX is expected to hire around 250 workers at its manufacturing hub set to be located at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe.
Kemp in a statement credited the state’s “cutting-edge research universities, world-class workforce training, and reliable energy infrastructure” for bringing DeltaX to Georgia.
“The decision by DeltaX to locate its headquarters here and further grow Georgia’s energy sector is another testament to our position at the forefront of innovation and emerging technology,” Kemp said.
The first phase of the campus will include a 100,000-square-foot BESS assembly plant, followed by additional facilities that will build related components, according to a news release. DeltaX said it plans to later build a corporate office building on the site.
It was not immediately clear when the first phase of the project is expected to be operational.
DeltaX will join an ecosystem of other battery, electric vehicle and clean energy manufacturers that have put down roots in the Peach State, including Rivian, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Battery America and Qcells, among many others.