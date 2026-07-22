News A.M. ATL: Show your work Plus: Savings, spicy Sprite

By Cassidy Alexander 8 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! I’m settling into newsletter writing like Spain is settling into being the World Cup champ; like Bryce and Trinity are settling into life outside the villa; like parasites are settling into lettuce. What I’m trying to say is, I like it here. Let’s get to it. COP CITY CONSULT (Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC / Source: Miguel Martinez for the AJC, File, Getty) What can you buy with almost $1 million? The city of Atlanta can’t really say. And after digging through more than two years’ worth of emails, memos and invoices, neither can reporters Thad Moore and Riley Bunch. For more than two years, former City Clerk Foris Webb III collected $35,000 per month from the city of Atlanta to help it navigate the efforts to “Stop Cop City” — even after those efforts were put on hold.

The city brought him out of retirement to consult on the first-of-its-kind attempt to put the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in the hands of voters. His job was to help validate the signatures on the petition that would have triggered a citywide vote.

But more than a year of his time (worth $420,000 per his contract) is unaccounted for in the public records the city has released, Thad and Riley found.

The whole thing ended with a bit of a whimper: The training center opened, Webb stopped billing the city in the fall and leaders are still looking for answers.

🔎 READ MORE: Atlanta paid him more than the mayor. It has little record of his work. Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. BRAKES AND BABIES Presidential visits bring presidential traffic jams. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) President Donald Trump is coming to town today. Here’s some news you can use for his visit.

First, let’s talk traffic: If you’re driving anywhere in or around Marietta this afternoon, expect things to be clogged up.

Trump will be coming into Dobbins Air Reserve Base and heading to Wheeler High, where he’s expected to speak at 3 p.m. His plane could arrive as early as 1:30 p.m. and depart as late as 5:30 p.m., breaking news intern Alex Nettles reports.

Parts of I-75, Cobb Parkway and Delk Road could be closed before and after the event for the motorcade to pass through — meaning your drive home could be interrupted.

🔎 READ MORE: Trump’s visit to Cobb school could impact traffic during evening commute Next, your bank account: The federal government is giving $1,000 to children born between 2025 and 2028. That’s what Trump will be touting at Wheeler High.

It goes into an account similar to your IRA. You can add money each year and accrue interest, but your child can’t access the funds until adulthood.

There are a lot of caveats that education reporter Martha Dalton explains neatly for us. Send her story to your friends and family with newborns. 🔎 READ MORE: Interested in opening a Trump Account? Here’s how they work. MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏢 Investors are buying up office space in anticipation of a market rebound. For now, the buildings with interesting stories and modern conveniences are king.