A.M. ATL: Show your work

Morning, y’all! I’m settling into newsletter writing like Spain is settling into being the World Cup champ; like Bryce and Trinity are settling into life outside the villa; like parasites are settling into lettuce. What I’m trying to say is, I like it here.
Let’s get to it.
COP CITY CONSULT
(Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC / Source: Miguel Martinez for the AJC, File, Getty)
What can you buy with almost $1 million? The city of Atlanta can’t really say. And after digging through more than two years’ worth of emails, memos and invoices, neither can reporters Thad Moore and Riley Bunch.
For more than two years, former City Clerk Foris Webb III collected $35,000 per month from the city of Atlanta to help it navigate the efforts to “Stop Cop City” — even after those efforts were put on hold.
The city brought him out of retirement to consult on the first-of-its-kind attempt to put the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in the hands of voters. His job was to help validate the signatures on the petition that would have triggered a citywide vote.
But more than a year of his time (worth $420,000 per his contract) is unaccounted for in the public records the city has released, Thad and Riley found.
The whole thing ended with a bit of a whimper: The training center opened, Webb stopped billing the city in the fall and leaders are still looking for answers.
President Donald Trump is coming to town today. Here’s some news you can use for his visit.
First, let’s talk traffic:
If you’re driving anywhere in or around Marietta this afternoon, expect things to be clogged up.
Trump will be coming into Dobbins Air Reserve Base and heading to Wheeler High, where he’s expected to speak at 3 p.m. His plane could arrive as early as 1:30 p.m. and depart as late as 5:30 p.m., breaking news intern Alex Nettles reports.
Parts of I-75, Cobb Parkway and Delk Road could be closed before and after the event for the motorcade to pass through — meaning your drive home could be interrupted.
Scopes guilty; appeal taken to high court. Conviction of Scopes today on a charge of violating the Tennessee law against the teaching of theories of evolution in public schools paved the way for an appeal to the state supreme court. ... After both defense and state counsel had agreed this morning that the defendant should be convicted, the jury returned a verdict in less than 10 minutes.
They called this the “Trial of the Century” — but I think that was a little premature. Still, it’s reassuring to know the debate over what to teach in schools is at least 100 years old.
ONE MORE THING
Every Wednesday, I think about the decade-plus-old commercial where the camel goes around the office celebrating “Hump Day.” This Wednesday, I hope you think about it, too.
Stay Spricy.
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