News

A.M. ATL: Show your work

Plus: Savings, spicy Sprite
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8 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I’m settling into newsletter writing like Spain is settling into being the World Cup champ; like Bryce and Trinity are settling into life outside the villa; like parasites are settling into lettuce. What I’m trying to say is, I like it here.

Let’s get to it.

COP CITY CONSULT

(Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC / Source: Miguel Martinez for the AJC, File, Getty)
(Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC / Source: Miguel Martinez for the AJC, File, Getty)

What can you buy with almost $1 million? The city of Atlanta can’t really say. And after digging through more than two years’ worth of emails, memos and invoices, neither can reporters Thad Moore and Riley Bunch.

🔎 READ MORE: Atlanta paid him more than the mayor. It has little record of his work.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

BRAKES AND BABIES

Presidential visits bring presidential traffic jams. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Presidential visits bring presidential traffic jams. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Donald Trump is coming to town today. Here’s some news you can use for his visit.

First, let’s talk traffic:

🔎 READ MORE: Trump’s visit to Cobb school could impact traffic during evening commute

Next, your bank account:

🔎 READ MORE: Interested in opening a Trump Account? Here’s how they work.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏢 Investors are buying up office space in anticipation of a market rebound. For now, the buildings with interesting stories and modern conveniences are king.

💰 Look twice before donating this election season. A new study found close to 300 websites tied to Georgia campaigns to be fraudulently selling merchandise and collecting donations in candidates’ names.

🌩️ The Weather Channel app now comes with a dose of nostalgia. Android and iOS users can click the “retro” toggle in the in-app settings and see weather data that looks like it’s from a 1980s and 1990s TV broadcast, with smooth jazz playing in the background.

SPRICY?!

It’s a mystery I’ll be taking straight to every group chat I’m in: Why did Coca-Cola trademark the word “Spricy”?

At least for a little while, it’ll be my new catchphrase.

🔎 READ MORE: Coca-Cola trademark filing hints at potential spicy offering

NEWS BITES

Kirby Smart wants Georgia football to bring the ‘Thunder’ into 2026 season

I would happily give these afternoon storms to the Bulldogs if it would help them win the natty this season.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner failed to honor prenup, widow says in lawsuit

Hard to picture Theo from “The Cosby Show” buying a life insurance policy.

‘Tamron Hall’ returning to WSB-TV after a year on CBS Atlanta

Big news for the “Tam Fam.”

ON THIS DATE

July 22, 1925

Scopes guilty; appeal taken to high court. Conviction of Scopes today on a charge of violating the Tennessee law against the teaching of theories of evolution in public schools paved the way for an appeal to the state supreme court. ... After both defense and state counsel had agreed this morning that the defendant should be convicted, the jury returned a verdict in less than 10 minutes.

They called this the “Trial of the Century” — but I think that was a little premature. Still, it’s reassuring to know the debate over what to teach in schools is at least 100 years old.

ONE MORE THING

Every Wednesday, I think about the decade-plus-old commercial where the camel goes around the office celebrating “Hump Day.” This Wednesday, I hope you think about it, too.

Stay Spricy.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.