Trump’s visit to Cobb school could impact traffic during evening commute

Metro Atlanta drivers should brace for traffic disruptions Wednesday as President Donald Trump visits a Cobb County high school, with the evening rush likely hit hardest.
Trump, based on information from the Federal Aviation Administration alerting to “temporary flight restrictions for VIP movement,” is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. He’ll head to Wheeler High School, where he will speak about Trump Accounts, a new savings program for children that took effect July 4.
The president could land as early as about 1:30 p.m., based on that FAA information for a 3 p.m. event at the school. The exact time Trump will depart metro Atlanta has not been released, but it could be as late as 5:30 p.m.
Trump’s route has not been released, but it’s a roughly 5-mile trek from Dobbins to Wheeler High. The motorcade is expected to temporarily disrupt traffic as he heads to the school and back.
Traffic along Cobb Parkway and Delk Road could be shut down, as well as I-75 between Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway, directly outside of Dobbins.
Past the interstate and closer to the school, South Marietta Parkway, Lower Roswell Road, Roswell Road, Old Sewell Road and Holt Road could see some delays.
Roads would be temporarily closed again following the event for Trump’s return. The timing overlaps with the evening rush and could cause additional delays for motorists hoping to use those routes.
The FAA announced two temporary flight restrictions Wednesday in the areas around Dobbins.
Drones will be restricted within a 2-nautical-mile radius of Dobbins starting at 10:30 a.m. Regional airspace will be limited to approved law enforcement and military aircraft directly supporting Secret Service agents at 1:30 p.m. The restrictions end at 5:30 p.m.