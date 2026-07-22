Trump’s visit to Cobb school could impact traffic during evening commute

The presidential limousine in a motorcade carries President Donald Trump on May 26, 2026, in Bethesda, Md. He is expected in Cobb County on Wednesday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The president’s motorcade is expected to shut down several roads as he travels to Wheeler High School on Wednesday.

The president’s motorcade is expected to shut down several roads as he travels to Wheeler High School on Wednesday.

Metro Atlanta drivers should brace for traffic disruptions Wednesday as President Donald Trump visits a Cobb County high school, with the evening rush likely hit hardest.

Trump, based on information from the Federal Aviation Administration alerting to “temporary flight restrictions for VIP movement,” is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. He’ll head to Wheeler High School, where he will speak about Trump Accounts, a new savings program for children that took effect July 4.

The president could land as early as about 1:30 p.m., based on that FAA information for a 3 p.m. event at the school. The exact time Trump will depart metro Atlanta has not been released, but it could be as late as 5:30 p.m.