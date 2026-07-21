‘Tamron Hall’ returning to WSB-TV after a year on CBS Atlanta

"Tamron Hall" will be back for an eighth season. The syndicated show will return to WSB-TV in the fall after a year on CBS Atlanta. (Courtesy of Disney)

There is no word yet on when her show, which debuted on WSB-TV in 2019, will air on the ABC affiliate.

There is no word yet on when her show, which debuted on WSB-TV in 2019, will air on the ABC affiliate.

Tamron Hall is bringing her New York-based talk show back to WSB-TV this fall after a year on CBS Atlanta.

She made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook reels, addressing her “Tam Fam.”

“I’m so excited we’ll be reconnecting with so many of you there for a brand new season,” Hall said.

It’s unclear which time slot Hall will take on WSB, the ABC affiliate; she spent her first six seasons, from 2019 to 2025, at 3 p.m.

Tamron Hall announced Tuesday her show will be returning to the ABC affiliate after a year on CBS. (Courtesy of Tamron Hall 2022)

A spokesperson for WSB-TV said the network will share more details closer to the start of the broadcast season.