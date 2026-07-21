Georgia Entertainment Scene

‘Tamron Hall’ returning to WSB-TV after a year on CBS Atlanta

There is no word yet on when her show, which debuted on WSB-TV in 2019, will air on the ABC affiliate.
"Tamron Hall" will be back for an eighth season. The syndicated show will return to WSB-TV in the fall after a year on CBS Atlanta. (Courtesy of Disney)
"Tamron Hall" will be back for an eighth season. The syndicated show will return to WSB-TV in the fall after a year on CBS Atlanta. (Courtesy of Disney)
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42 minutes ago

Tamron Hall is bringing her New York-based talk show back to WSB-TV this fall after a year on CBS Atlanta.

She made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook reels, addressing her “Tam Fam.”

“I’m so excited we’ll be reconnecting with so many of you there for a brand new season,” Hall said.

It’s unclear which time slot Hall will take on WSB, the ABC affiliate; she spent her first six seasons, from 2019 to 2025, at 3 p.m.

Tamron Hall announced Tuesday her show will be returning to the ABC affiliate after a year on CBS. (Courtesy of Tamron Hall 2022)
Tamron Hall announced Tuesday her show will be returning to the ABC affiliate after a year on CBS. (Courtesy of Tamron Hall 2022)

A spokesperson for WSB-TV said the network will share more details closer to the start of the broadcast season.

In 2019, Hall replaced “The Dr. Oz Show” at 3 p.m. and was deemed a ratings success. She uses her background as a journalist at MSNBC, NBC News and “Today” to hold relatable conversations with celebrities and interesting newsmakers.

Her show debuted the same day as “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” another breakout hit that drew even bigger ratings than Hall’s program. Clarkson aired its first six seasons at 10 a.m. on WSB in Atlanta.

Both shows did well for the network. But last season, WSB decided to drop Hall and bring in “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which draws more audience nationwide than Hall’s show. WSB moved Clarkson to 3 p.m. and Barrymore at 10 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson says she is leaving her show after seven seasons. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Kelly Clarkson says she is leaving her show after seven seasons. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

But earlier this year, Clarkson announced she was ending her show after seven seasons to focus on her children after the death of her ex-husband.

This left an opening for WSB, which nabbed Hall back from CBS Atlanta, where she is currently airing at 3 p.m.

CBS Atlanta will move the popular judge show “Hot Bench” from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. this fall and add a new syndicated judge show, “Adam’s Law,” at 4.

“Adam’s Law” features Adam Levy, a district attorney and the son of Judge Judy Sheindlin, the iconic host of “Judge Judy” for 25 years.

In head-to-head Nielsen ratings in May at 3 p.m., Clarkson on WSB (0.7 rating) edged out Hall on CBS (0.5). “Judge Judy” on Fox 5 (1.4) had the biggest audience that hour, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (0.2) on 11Alive came in fourth place.

As more viewers opt for streaming services and YouTube, daytime syndicated TV has struggled, especially pricier talk shows. Broadcast TV stations have added more local news and cheaper judge and true crime shows.

Other major syndicated programs ending this summer include Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, “Sherri,” after four seasons, “The Steve Wilkos Show” after 19 seasons and “Access Hollywood” after three decades.