‘Tamron Hall’ returning to WSB-TV after a year on CBS Atlanta

Tamron Hall is bringing her New York-based talk show back to WSB-TV this fall after a year on CBS Atlanta.
She made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook reels, addressing her “Tam Fam.”
“I’m so excited we’ll be reconnecting with so many of you there for a brand new season,” Hall said.
It’s unclear which time slot Hall will take on WSB, the ABC affiliate; she spent her first six seasons, from 2019 to 2025, at 3 p.m.
Tamron Hall announced Tuesday her show will be returning to the ABC affiliate after a year on CBS. (Courtesy of Tamron Hall 2022)
A spokesperson for WSB-TV said the network will share more details closer to the start of the broadcast season.
In 2019, Hall replaced “The Dr. Oz Show” at 3 p.m. and was deemed a ratings success. She uses her background as a journalist at MSNBC, NBC News and “Today” to hold relatable conversations with celebrities and interesting newsmakers.
Her show debuted the same day as “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” another breakout hit that drew even bigger ratings than Hall’s program. Clarkson aired its first six seasons at 10 a.m. on WSB in Atlanta.
In head-to-head Nielsen ratings in May at 3 p.m., Clarkson on WSB (0.7 rating) edged out Hall on CBS (0.5). “Judge Judy” on Fox 5 (1.4) had the biggest audience that hour, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (0.2) on 11Alive came in fourth place.
As more viewers opt for streaming services and YouTube, daytime syndicated TV has struggled, especially pricier talk shows. Broadcast TV stations have added more local news and cheaper judge and true crime shows.
Other major syndicated programs ending this summer include Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, “Sherri,” after four seasons, “The Steve Wilkos Show” after 19 seasons and “Access Hollywood” after three decades.