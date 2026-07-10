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A.M. ATL: Not a knockout

Plus: Postal union, flying whales
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! If you had to explain a plane to a whale, how would you do it? No reason, just asking.

Let’s get to it.

VENDORS AREN’T SEEING THE FRUITS OF WORLD CUP PROMISES

Vendor booths sit empty in the shadow of Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on the Steele Bridge in downtown Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Vendor booths sit empty in the shadow of Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on the Steele Bridge in downtown Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

We’re still on a World Cup high, but unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games for Atlanta vendors who were promised economic opportunities that never materialized.

A group of 30 vendors is trying to recoup thousands of dollars they claim they lost because of alleged operational issues with the Welcome to ATL Experience, a city-sponsored small-business activation downtown.

So, what’s the problem?

DoorDash, an official sponsor of the Welcome to ATL Experience, also pulled out of the event.

“Unfortunately, the experience did not meet the expectations communicated to DoorDash or participating merchants, and we are deeply sorry to the small business owners who invested their time, resources, and trust in this activation,” the company said in a statement.

🔎 READ MORE: How things fell apart, according to vendors and organizers

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POSTAL UNION WANTS SAFETY REVIEW OF ATLANTA FACILITY

Four workers have died on the job at a metro Atlanta distribution center since it opened in 2024. Now, the American Postal Workers Union wants an investigation.

I'm sick of the excuses and if death is not enough to make you do right, then what is? These four lives will not die in vain. These four lives will be used to save other lives.

- APWU President Jonathan Smith at a news conference this week

🔎 READ MORE: Why the U.S. Postal Service denied an investigation

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🔄 U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is on his third chief of staff in less than a year after high-profile and controversial exits by his previous top aides. Collins is challenging Ossoff for his U.S. Senate seat this November. Ossoff has hammered the Republican’s staffing issues and called Collins a “notorious bigot, antisemite and extremist.”

🚗 Mercedes-Benz debuted its Atlanta Technology Center in west Midtown this week. Dubbed a “playground for engineers,” the $34 million facility will consolidate the automaker’s North American back-end and testing operations in one place.

🏛️ A federal judge’s decision to block a subpoena seeking the identities of thousands of Fulton County’s 2020 election workers is unusual … and not. Courts rarely block Justice Department subpoenas, but this week’s decision was the third time this year courts have blocked the Trump administration’s attempts to probe perceived political enemies.

⚖️ A federal judge in Atlanta won’t recuse herself from a race bias case against UPS. The judge is facing several recusal requests and possible impeachment articles after a sex scandal with a high-ranking Atlanta police officer.

BELUGAS INCOMING

The rescue is a milestone for Georgia Aquarium and the end of an era for Marineland of Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP 2023)
The rescue is a milestone for Georgia Aquarium and the end of an era for Marineland of Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP 2023)

The Georgia Aquarium is adopting two beluga whales from the defunct Marineland of Canada. That’s exciting! How are they going to get here, though?

Pulling off a special delivery

🐋 READ MORE: More on the whale rescue process, and how many orgs are involved

NEWS BITES

U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic fractured his leg in World Cup loss

Talk about adding injury to insult.

Dutch museum honors recently deceased artist by spreading more than 800 pounds of peanut butter on a museum floor, which is what he would have wanted

Wim T. Schippers first created the Pindakaasvloer, or peanut butter floor, in 1969. Pindakaasvloer. Amazing. The Dutch language is truly a gift.

A retired Atlanta banker’s good-natured trash talk is one of the World Cup’s best clips

Everything about this story is hilarious, but most importantly: Cecilia Houston-Torrence, the woman at the center of the viral clip, is also the founder of Atlanta’s Nature Gurlz walking group. Team Cecilia on top!

Denmark’s World Santa Congress brings Christmas cheer to the height of summer

First the Dutch peanut butter floor and now Danish Santa summer? They just do whatever over there.

ON THIS DATE

July 10, 1993

Olympic stadium groundbreaking today. The Olympic stadium — the centerpiece of the 1996 Atlanta Games — begins the transformation from drawing board to brick-and-mortar today with the groundbreaking ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the site south of the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The public is invited to listen to speeches from politicians and ex-Olympians, watch stadium neighborhood children run relays and consume free hot dogs and soft drinks.

The venue would host the opening ceremonies of the 1996 Summer Olympics three years and nine days later.

ONE MORE THING

I’m still concerned about the belugas. Whales weren’t made to fly in planes. I know it’s For Their Own Good, but it’s like the marine mammal version of interstellar travel.

Have you seen the Salmon Cannon, an alternative to fish ladders that quite literally fires fish over dams in a hose? How does a fish live a normal life after that? They’ve punched through the veil of space-time. They’ve seen Fish God.

It’s the same thing with these whales. Air travel will open their third eye to a universe beyond their ken, and it will never close again.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.