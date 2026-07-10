A.M. ATL: Not a knockout

Morning, y’all! If you had to explain a plane to a whale, how would you do it? No reason, just asking.
Let’s get to it.
VENDORS AREN’T SEEING THE FRUITS OF WORLD CUP PROMISES
Vendor booths sit empty in the shadow of Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on the Steele Bridge in downtown Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
We’re still on a World Cup high, but unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games for Atlanta vendors who were promised economic opportunities that never materialized.
A group of 30 vendors is trying to recoup thousands of dollars they claim they lost because of alleged operational issues with the Welcome to ATL Experience, a city-sponsored small-business activation downtown.
About 120 businesses signed up. Dozens have since pulled out, and booths are sitting vacant downtown. It’s a bad look.
Vendors who talked to the AJC said they spent tens of thousands of dollars in setup costs and booth fees.
One vendor said a tool provided by the Welcome to ATL Experience predicted he’d make $40,000 a day for the 16 days he’d be at the activation. Instead, he made less than $1,000 over four days before pulling out of the project.
So, what’s the problem?
The organizers of the Welcome to ATL Experience say World Cup foot traffic was far below predictions. However, slighted business owners say the issues go deeper.
Vendors say organizers promised to provide everything they needed, from a branded booth to marketing.
“Nothing is similar to what they promised,” one business owner said.
DoorDash, an official sponsor of the Welcome to ATL Experience, also pulled out of the event.
“Unfortunately, the experience did not meet the expectations communicated to DoorDash or participating merchants, and we are deeply sorry to the small business owners who invested their time, resources, and trust in this activation,” the company said in a statement.
🔄U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is on his third chief of staff in less than a year after high-profile and controversial exits by his previous top aides. Collins is challenging Ossoff for his U.S. Senate seat this November. Ossoff has hammered the Republican’s staffing issues and called Collins a “notorious bigot, antisemite and extremist.”
🏛️A federal judge’s decision to block a subpoena seeking the identities of thousands of Fulton County’s 2020 election workers is unusual … and not. Courts rarely block Justice Department subpoenas, but this week’s decision was the third time this year courts have blocked the Trump administration’s attempts to probe perceived political enemies.
The rescue is a milestone for Georgia Aquarium and the end of an era for Marineland of Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP 2023)
The Georgia Aquarium is adopting two beluga whales from the defunct Marineland of Canada. That’s exciting! How are they going to get here, though?
Pulling off a special delivery
The whale rescue would have the largest scope of any in the aquarium’s history. It’s part of a larger operation across multiple rescuers and borders.
The aquarium’s marine mammal specialists have done this before. In 2024, they rescued two beluga whales from the war-torn region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, in an operation that required a cargo plane and, one assumes, lots of the beluga equivalent of Xanax.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approved the Canada-Atlanta transition as being in the whales’ best interest. Aquarium staff members will travel there and assess the whales’ readiness for travel. Dying to know how that goes. “Ever been in a plane before, buds? Prepare to have your mind blown.”
The future Atlanta residents are named Balor and Zephyr. Everyone be really nice to them when they arrive! They’ve been through a lot.
Everything about this story is hilarious, but most importantly: Cecilia Houston-Torrence, the woman at the center of the viral clip, is also the founder of Atlanta’s Nature Gurlz walking group. Team Cecilia on top!
First the Dutch peanut butter floor and now Danish Santa summer? They just do whatever over there.
ON THIS DATE
July 10, 1993
Olympic stadium groundbreaking today. The Olympic stadium — the centerpiece of the 1996 Atlanta Games — begins the transformation from drawing board to brick-and-mortar today with the groundbreaking ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the site south of the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The public is invited to listen to speeches from politicians and ex-Olympians, watch stadium neighborhood children run relays and consume free hot dogs and soft drinks.
The venue would host the opening ceremonies of the 1996 Summer Olympics three years and nine days later.
ONE MORE THING
I’m still concerned about the belugas. Whales weren’t made to fly in planes. I know it’s For Their Own Good, but it’s like the marine mammal version of interstellar travel.
Have you seen the Salmon Cannon, an alternative to fish ladders that quite literally fires fish over dams in a hose? How does a fish live a normal life after that? They’ve punched through the veil of space-time. They’ve seen Fish God.
It’s the same thing with these whales. Air travel will open their third eye to a universe beyond their ken, and it will never close again.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.