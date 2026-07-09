Business Mercedes-Benz opens $34M ‘playground for engineers’ in Atlanta West Midtown facility opens as the automaker expands its regional headquarters in Sandy Springs. Workers stand inside the mechanical shop of Mercedes-Benz’s new research and development campus on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 25 minutes ago Share

It’s an office building, auto shop and car proving ground all rolled into one. Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday debuted its Atlanta Technology Center in west Midtown, a facility designed to consolidate the automaker’s North American back-end and testing operations in one place. The $34 million facility in Atlanta’s Northyards industrial district spans 60,000 square feet and will grow to include about 160 employees. Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, described the center as “a playground for engineers,” aiming to solve problems unique to the German auto giant’s American fleet. “Almost all of our vehicle testing in the U.S. will be done here in the future,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, describes the center as “a playground for engineers,” aiming to solve problems unique to the German auto giant’s American fleet. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The opening of the facility coincides with the automaker’s plan to expand its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs into its North American headquarters, which involves relocating up to 500 jobs to the Atlanta area. The dual initiatives bolster Mercedes-Benz’s investment and corporate presence in metro Atlanta and accelerate Georgia’s fast-growing auto industry. “We called it project gravity,” John Lipa, vice president of test operations for Mercedes-Benz’s research and development division in America, said at the center’s ribbon cutting ceremony. “Basically everything was being pulled toward Atlanta,” he continued.

CEO Jason Hoff (center) speaks with U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams following a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mercedes-Benz’s new research and development campus on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Hoff said the thought of coalescing operations in the Southeast began about two years ago. He said Northyards, a former railroad roundhouse near North Avenue and Northside Drive, immediately stood out.

The 60,000-square-foot center is spread across two buildings: one focused on traditional office space and the other as a mechanical workshop. A parking area in between is being converted into an outdoor car testing area. The offices have all the trappings of modern workspaces, ranging from an army of sit-stand desks to a variety of meeting spaces named after Atlanta neighborhoods. Walls are plastered with the three-pointed star emblazoned within Mercedes-Benz’s logo. The offices at Mercedes-Benz’s new center have all the trappings of modern workspaces. The $34 million facility in Atlanta’s Northyards industrial district spans 60,000 square feet. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The office building’s largest glass windows peer directly into the workshop, which Hoff said is the point of the whole center’s design. The company’s sales, marketing and customer support teams in the office building are always a short walk from the engineers and product testers when questions and problems arise. “This facility here is all specialized in U.S.-specific products,” Thomas Grycz, the automaker’s senior manager for product technical support, said. “It might be developed in Germany, (but) they don’t test it in the same parameters as a U.S. customer.”

The center will slowly absorb Mercedes-Benz teams relocating from other facilities across the U.S. — including from Southern California, Michigan and Florida. Hoff said it will result in about 97% of Mercedes-Benz’s 10,000 North American employees being based between the automaker’s factories in Alabama and South Carolina. “It’s really going to help up optimize and improve how we work together,” he said. The U.S. also joins China and Germany as the only countries where Mercedes-Benz has its entire value chain — spanning from vehicle manufacturing to back-end operations. A person tours the mechanical shop of Mercedes-Benz’s new facility on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Atlanta. The center will absorb teams relocating from other facilities across the U.S. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Beyond Mercedes-Benz’s office presence, its name is also plastered on one of downtown Atlanta’s most recognizable structures: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — even if it’s temporarily been renamed “Atlanta Stadium” during the World Cup for sponsorship reasons.