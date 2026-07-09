Another staff shake-up for Mike Collins as top aide departs amid scrutiny

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks to supporters at his watch party after winning the Republican U.S. Senate nomination last month. He's now on his third chief of staff in the space of one year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The move follows the departures of two senior aides whose controversies have become campaign fodder.

The move follows the departures of two senior aides whose controversies have become campaign fodder.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, the Republican nominee challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, has hired his third chief of staff in a year after the departures of two predecessors mired in controversy.

Collins said Thursday he hired Andrew Eisenberger to lead his Congressional office. Eisenberger is a former deputy aide for Collins who most recently worked for American Waterways Operators, the national trade association for the barge, towboat and tugboat industry.

The move comes amid a difficult race against Ossoff, who holds an early advantage in public polling. Ossoff has repeatedly labeled Collins a “notorious bigot, antisemite and extremist,” citing, in part, his ties to former aides Brandon Phillips and Kip Talley.