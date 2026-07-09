Another staff shake-up for Mike Collins as top aide departs amid scrutiny

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, the Republican nominee challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, has hired his third chief of staff in a year after the departures of two predecessors mired in controversy.
Collins said Thursday he hired Andrew Eisenberger to lead his Congressional office. Eisenberger is a former deputy aide for Collins who most recently worked for American Waterways Operators, the national trade association for the barge, towboat and tugboat industry.
The move comes amid a difficult race against Ossoff, who holds an early advantage in public polling. Ossoff has repeatedly labeled Collins a “notorious bigot, antisemite and extremist,” citing, in part, his ties to former aides Brandon Phillips and Kip Talley.
Collins cut ties with Phillips earlier this year after he mocked a Republican operative whose wife attempted suicide after accusing former NBC host Matt Lauer of rape.
The House Ethics Committee is also reviewing allegations that Phillips misused taxpayer funds in Collins’ office and arranged a no-show internship for his girlfriend. Collins and Phillips have denied wrongdoing, with Collins dismissing the allegations as a “nothing burger.”
Talley, who was brought on to succeed Phillips, also drew scrutiny. Slate reported in May that Talley told friends in a group chat he will “try to use the levers of the legislative branch” to try to help secure the release of a Holocaust denier from prison.
In a statement to Slate, Talley said he acted “solely in my personal capacity after hearing concerns that an acquaintance I have known for years was being mistreated in custody and denied basic medical care.”
Eisenberger has a long history in Republican politics. He previously served as Collins’ deputy chief of staff and also worked for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 election cycle and U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Dana Rohrabacher of California.