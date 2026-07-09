Metro Atlanta Atlanta woman’s trash talk becomes one of the World Cup’s most viral clips Cecilia Houston-Torrence had never heard of influencer IShowSpeed, but her heated but friendly confrontation has spread all over the world. American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. IShowSpeed has more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million TikTok followers. (Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

By Ernie Suggs 29 minutes ago Share

The 21-year-old in the bright red Egypt national soccer team jersey had millions of fans watching him live. The retired Atlanta banker had a rosary. By the end of one of the wildest matches of the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup, the two were standing face-to-face Tuesday, pointing fingers, talking trash and giving the internet what it thought it had seen: a confrontation. Except it wasn’t. The young man was IShowSpeed, one of the world’s biggest livestreamers, with tens of millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Nature Gurlz founder Cecilia Houston-Torrence after a walk along the trails at the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve in Atlanta in 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC) The woman was Cecilia Houston-Torrence, founder of Atlanta’s Nature Gurlz walking group, who had come to watch soccer.

The now-viral clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times across social media, inspiring reaction videos, memes and one particularly persistent punch line: that Houston-Torrence was somehow Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s mother. She isn’t. She was simply the only person in the suite willing to bet against the man with millions of social media followers. Houston-Torrence and her friend, Sue Ross, had come to the match expecting nothing more than an afternoon of soccer. Instead, they accidentally wandered into one of the internet’s favorite storylines of the week.

“We thought he was a rapper,” Houston-Torrence said, laughing. “We’re old ladies. We didn’t know who he was.”

Houston-Torrence and Ross found themselves in a suite overlooking the field at the Tuesday match where Argentina stunned Egypt 3-2 in what might have been the game of the tournament. Argentina, led by Messi, overcame a 2-nil deficit in the closing minutes to beat Egypt. Neither woman knew they were about to become part of someone else’s livestream. They were in the section with IShowSpeed, one of the hottest influencers in the world. In 2025, Forbes Magazine estimated his earnings at $20 million a year. The American-born Darren Jason Watkins Jr. has more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million TikTok followers.

IShowSpeed was sitting in the same section of Atlanta Stadium as Atlanta's Cecilia Houston-Torrence and Susan Ross during the Argentina-Egypt World Cup match on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Courtesy of Susan Ross). He has been a staple at World Cup matches. On Tuesday, FIFA said it was investigating an incident involving IShowSpeed and a fan during Friday’s Argentina-Cape Verde match. IShowSpeed was livestreaming the game and could be heard asking a fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him. The fan speaking in Spanish appeared to be telling IShowSpeed, who is Black, to “go cry to the zoo.” IShowSpeed’s interaction with Houston-Torrence was much friendlier. She said the exchange began innocently enough. At halftime, with Egypt leading 2-0, IShowSpeed, who appeared to be pulling for the African nation, was convinced the match was over.

Houston-Torrence, a longtime sports fan who once played competitive tennis, wasn’t just ready to count out Argentina and its superstar, Messi. “I said, ‘No, it’s not over yet. It’s not over yet,’” Houston-Torrence said. “Then I pulled out my rosary. I said, ‘You know, I believe in prayer. Prayer works. Prayer works.’” It was, she said, nothing more than sports banter. “I was just kind of trash talking back and forth,” she said. When Argentina stormed back, she couldn’t resist. “I went over to him and I said, ‘I told you they could win. I told you.’” On camera, it looked like an argument.

Off camera, she said, it was just two fans talking a little trash. “It looks like I was really mad, but I wasn’t,” Houston-Torrence said. “It was a friendly trash-talking exchange at a sporting event.” Ross saw the same thing. Susan Ross (left) and Cecilia Houston-Torrence attend the World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Courtesy of Susan Ross). “Everybody was having a good time,” she said. “She wasn’t rooting for Argentina. She had simply told him at halftime, ‘You’ve got to watch Argentina. They can come back. They have Messi.’ When they did, she just reminded him.” The internet, of course, filled in the rest. By the time Houston-Torrence got home, her phone had erupted. Friends sent screenshots. Relatives texted. Videos of the exchange, some with captions in languages she couldn’t recognize, began appearing across social media. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the clip on IShowSpeed’s channels and on countless reposts.

Thousands more commented. Some viewers understood the joke. Others didn’t. One viral post read: “Speed got PRESSED by Messi’s MOM after Argentina CAME BACK 3-2 against Egypt.” Messi's mom? Atlanta's Cecilia Houston-Torrence (right) certainly is not. (USA Funs on newsbreak.com) “Now they’re calling me ‘Messi Mom,’” she said. “I don’t mind that part. My son already told me, ‘Don’t go to the comments. Whatever you do, don’t respond. Don’t feed the trolls.’” For Houston-Torrence, the moment became real only after hearing from her grandchildren. “My son told me they think (IShowSpeed) is like Michael Jackson for their generation,” she said. “Me being the biggest Michael Jackson fan in the world, I’m like, ‘What? Really?’”