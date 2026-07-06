News A.M. ATL: How touching Plus: Free speech, bald eagle

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! I hope everyone had a wonderful Fourth of July. We celebrated by watching lots of televised sports, eating steak and apple pie and complaining about the metric system. Let’s get to it. IF THE ROBOTS ARE COMING FOR US, IT WILL TAKE A WHILE Oh, the robotic arm can install a car seat? Bet it can't pull off fourth finger vibrato on a violin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Robots are everywhere at Hyundai’s multibillion-dollar factory near Savannah, which it calls its Metaplant, and they’re doing a fine job. They’re also showing us the limits of what robotics can bring to a factory floor. More than 300 robots are involved in the manufacturing of vehicles at the plant. However, Hyundai leaders say the jobs they’re doing are the dirty, boring, dangerous ones, and that their proliferation won’t mean fewer actual jobs for actual people.

While robots can do some of the heavy lifting, tasks that require fine motor skills, soft parts or a sophisticated sense of touch are human domains.

That includes arranging seat belts into place and manipulating small fastenings; working with delicate parts like hoses, wires, carpets and trim panels and supervising technology on the floor.

OK, but what about the people whose actual livelihoods depend on employment; who get injured and require food and can’t simply be shut off at the end of a shift? Georgia Quick Start, a state-funded workforce development program, operates the Hyundai Mobility Training Center on the Metaplant campus to prepare workers for the high-tech tasks required at the factory.

Brent Stubbs, the facility’s chief administrative officer, compared the advanced tech to construction equipment, washing machines and other advancements that revolutionized human labor.

“Nobody drives by and sees tractors and goes, ‘I tell you what I miss, those good old days when human beings were doing that,’” he said. 🔎 READ MORE: The history of robots in auto plants, and how they’ve affected human jobs Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

TEACHER WINS SETTLEMENT OVER CHARLIE KIRK POSTS After far-right commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech in September 2025, several educators across the country lost their jobs and faced legal threats for publicly speaking out against Kirk and his views.

Months later, some of these educators have been granted legal recompense.

The Oglethorpe County School District just paid nearly $300,000 to settle a lawsuit with a former Georgia teacher of the year finalist.

High school English teacher Michelle Mickens posted a pro-gun quote from Kirk on her private social media account. She added that she didn’t “condone violence of any kind” and called Kirk “a horrible person, a fascist full of hate for anyone who was different.”

“I pray that without him, people can be kinder and more tolerant to one another.”

Mickens said she was pressured to resign. In her suit, she accused the district of violating her right to free speech. Mickens’ termination wasn’t an isolated incident. At least two teachers in Cobb County lost their jobs, and an unidentified number were placed on leave after making posts that allegedly “celebrated or condoned” Kirk’s death. An Emory University professor and child cancer researcher faced a similar fate, as did a Delta Air Lines flight attendant. 🔎 READ MORE: What else Mickens’ post said, what the district said in response GEORGIA LAUNCHES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTION PROGRAM Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has championed Georgia's new domestic violence protection program. (Jenni Girtman/AJC) Georgia has launched a new program to protect survivors of family and domestic violence by shielding their addresses from abusers.

IT’S A BIRD! ON A PLANE! IT’S … Assistant Director of Raptor Training and Education Amanda Sweeney stands in TSA with Independence, "Indy," as the crate is checked by security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Passengers on a July 4 Delta flight from Atlanta to Philadelphia got an eyeful (and several earfuls) of Independence, or Indy, a bald eagle from the Auburn University Raptor Center headed to Philly for 250th anniversary festivities at Independence Hall. And yes, even Indy needed to endure the minor injustices of a TSA security check.

Indy’s also an experienced commercial flyer.

“She’s racked up those SkyMiles,” said trainer Amanda Sweeney, which is a hilarious thing to say on several levels. 🦅 READ MORE: The many logistics of flying with a noble bird of prey NEWS BITES E-bikes are exploding in popularity, but they are not toys

ON THIS DATE July 6, 1955 Russians not happy, Anderson finds. What most impressed Paul Anderson, a typical Georgia boy from a typical Georgia town, on his trip to Russia? The people. “They didn’t show much emotion,” he said. “They didn’t seem to be too happy even at the opera.” Weightlifter Paul — only a “shadow” of his former self at 320 pounds — made that observation in an interview after he arrived at his home here Tuesday night. Not even happy at the opera?! That Slavic stoicism is strong. Despite the hardiness of our local stock, Anderson wasn’t just a “typical Georgia boy,” either. He once claimed the title of World’s Strongest Man, and a great statue of him graces his hometown of Toccoa.