News

A.M. ATL: How touching

Plus: Free speech, bald eagle
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! I hope everyone had a wonderful Fourth of July. We celebrated by watching lots of televised sports, eating steak and apple pie and complaining about the metric system.

Let’s get to it.

IF THE ROBOTS ARE COMING FOR US, IT WILL TAKE A WHILE

Oh, the robotic arm can install a car seat? Bet it can't pull off fourth finger vibrato on a violin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Oh, the robotic arm can install a car seat? Bet it can't pull off fourth finger vibrato on a violin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Robots are everywhere at Hyundai’s multibillion-dollar factory near Savannah, which it calls its Metaplant, and they’re doing a fine job. They’re also showing us the limits of what robotics can bring to a factory floor.

OK, but what about the people whose actual livelihoods depend on employment; who get injured and require food and can’t simply be shut off at the end of a shift?

🔎 READ MORE: The history of robots in auto plants, and how they’ve affected human jobs

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

TEACHER WINS SETTLEMENT OVER CHARLIE KIRK POSTS

After far-right commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech in September 2025, several educators across the country lost their jobs and faced legal threats for publicly speaking out against Kirk and his views.

Mickens’ termination wasn’t an isolated incident. At least two teachers in Cobb County lost their jobs, and an unidentified number were placed on leave after making posts that allegedly “celebrated or condoned” Kirk’s death. An Emory University professor and child cancer researcher faced a similar fate, as did a Delta Air Lines flight attendant.

🔎 READ MORE: What else Mickens’ post said, what the district said in response

GEORGIA LAUNCHES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTION PROGRAM

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has championed Georgia's new domestic violence protection program. (Jenni Girtman/AJC)
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has championed Georgia's new domestic violence protection program. (Jenni Girtman/AJC)

Georgia has launched a new program to protect survivors of family and domestic violence by shielding their addresses from abusers.

🔎 READ MORE: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks about the program

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️The FBI shored up about 260 staffers from various field offices to work on its investigation of the 2020 election in Fulton County. In a memo describing the push, the agency described it as a “priority investigation.” Staffers were instructed to review more than 700 records each by July 17.

🧊 ICE arrested 10,000 people over a five-day period at the end of June. The figures reflect the agency’s shift from high-profile immigration sweeps to quieter, more insidious ways to fulfill the Trump administration’s deportation agenda.

🏢 Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, purchased the aging Northlake Mall in Tucker. The deal paves the way for Emory Healthcare, its major healthcare tenant, to begin a huge expansion.

IT’S A BIRD! ON A PLANE! IT’S …

Assistant Director of Raptor Training and Education Amanda Sweeney stands in TSA with Independence, "Indy," as the crate is checked by security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
Assistant Director of Raptor Training and Education Amanda Sweeney stands in TSA with Independence, "Indy," as the crate is checked by security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

Passengers on a July 4 Delta flight from Atlanta to Philadelphia got an eyeful (and several earfuls) of Independence, or Indy, a bald eagle from the Auburn University Raptor Center headed to Philly for 250th anniversary festivities at Independence Hall.

🦅 READ MORE: The many logistics of flying with a noble bird of prey

NEWS BITES

E-bikes are exploding in popularity, but they are not toys

The not-a-toy truth makes itself abundantly clear the second you’re on one of these suckers, that’s for sure.

Runners showcased their fashion sense at the 57th Peachtree Road Race

Full 16th-century getups with wigs and buff breeches? Check. Alarmingly tiny American flag swim briefs? Also check.

Australian officials ask fans to respect the privacy of Neil, a 1-ton infrastructure-hating seal who respects nothing

You’ve never hated anything as much as Neil hates traffic cones.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden

Not what usually comes to mind for a “garden wedding” but mazel tov nonetheless.

ON THIS DATE

July 6, 1955

Russians not happy, Anderson finds. What most impressed Paul Anderson, a typical Georgia boy from a typical Georgia town, on his trip to Russia? The people. “They didn’t show much emotion,” he said. “They didn’t seem to be too happy even at the opera.” Weightlifter Paul — only a “shadow” of his former self at 320 pounds — made that observation in an interview after he arrived at his home here Tuesday night.

Not even happy at the opera?! That Slavic stoicism is strong.

Despite the hardiness of our local stock, Anderson wasn’t just a “typical Georgia boy,” either. He once claimed the title of World’s Strongest Man, and a great statue of him graces his hometown of Toccoa.

ONE MORE THING

Reading about the limits of robotic labor made me think about our incredible human sense of touch. (In fact, reading about computers doing human things always makes me appreciate our inherent skills, our capacity for chaos, connection, memory, humor, passion and synthesis that will never be replicated despite the self-interested assertions of a wealthy few.)

One study from 2013 showed humans can distinguish texture differences as small as 13 nanometers.

As one researcher put it, “(I)f your finger was the size of the Earth, you could feel the difference between houses from cars.”

Our brains also have multiple wirings for different types of touch: pressing, squeezing, dragging, vibration and so on.

Take that, robots.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.