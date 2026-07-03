Business Northlake Mall sold; Emory Healthcare to expand The deal comes after several mall tenants were told to vacate in early June. Emory Healthcare said it plans to expand at Northlake Mall, which was just sold. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Amy Wenk 25 minutes ago Share

An aging Tucker mall has a new owner, and its major healthcare tenant plans to expand. Emory University said Thursday that Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, has purchased Northlake Mall in a deal that closed Wednesday. Centurion Foundation emerged as the buyer last month, after news that several mall tenants were told to pack up and leave the property in 30 days. Emory Healthcare, which has leased 274,000 square feet at the mall since 2019, will expand its footprint through a new lease that will more than “double that occupancy,” according to an announcement.

“The newly leased space will provide additional capacity to consolidate Emory Healthcare business functions and support future operational needs,” the news release said. Emory officials couldn’t be reached immediately to provide additional details, such as what the expansion timeline may be or whether workers will move from another location. It’s also not clear the full scope of Emory Healthcare’s expansion and if other mall tenants will be affected. Sports bar Dugan’s previously said it would remain at the property. Macy’s also said last month it had “no announcements to make” regarding its now-closed store at the mall, which it still owns. Emory Healthcare currently has administrative and clinical operations at Northlake Mall. Among the recent additions, a childcare center launched in 2024 in partnership with Primrose Schools, and a primary care center opened in 2025, Emory said.

Primrose Schools has location at Northlake Mall. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The deal is the latest example of an outdated mall being repurposed for new use beyond shopping and dining.

For example, the nearby North DeKalb Mall was demolished to make way for a mixed-use project called Lulah Hills. In Alpharetta, North Point Mall is being considered as a site for a potential sports and entertainment center, aiming to snag a professional hockey team. The purchase price of Northlake Mall was not disclosed and has not yet been updated in DeKalb County property records. A spokesperson for Centurion Foundation could not be reached immediately for comment. Aerial view of Northlake Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The foundation is seeking public support for the project. On May 28, the county’s economic development agency, Decide DeKalb, held a hearing to discuss a potential $225 million bond deal as part of Centurion’s plans. The proceeds from the bond issuance, if approved, would finance mall acquisition, demolition, construction and renovation. DeKalb taxpayers would not be on the hook to repay these bonds.