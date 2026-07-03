Northlake Mall sold; Emory Healthcare to expand

Emory Healthcare, which has leased 274,000 square feet at the mall since 2019, will expand its footprint through a new lease that will more than “double that occupancy,” according to an announcement.
“The newly leased space will provide additional capacity to consolidate Emory Healthcare business functions and support future operational needs,” the news release said.
Emory officials couldn’t be reached immediately to provide additional details, such as what the expansion timeline may be or whether workers will move from another location.
It’s also not clear the full scope of Emory Healthcare’s expansion and if other mall tenants will be affected.Sports bar Dugan’s previously said it would remain at the property. Macy’s also said last month it had “no announcements to make” regarding its now-closed store at the mall, which it still owns.
Emory Healthcare currently has administrative and clinical operations at Northlake Mall. Among the recent additions, a childcare center launched in 2024 in partnership with Primrose Schools, and a primary care center opened in 2025, Emory said.
Primrose Schools has location at Northlake Mall. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The deal is the latest example of an outdated mall being repurposed for new use beyond shopping and dining.
For example, the nearby North DeKalb Mall was demolished to make way for a mixed-use project called Lulah Hills. In Alpharetta, North Point Mall is being considered as a site for a potential sports and entertainment center, aiming to snag a professional hockey team.
The purchase price of Northlake Mall was not disclosed and has not yet been updatedin DeKalb County property records. A spokesperson forCenturion Foundation could not be reachedimmediately for comment.
Aerial view of Northlake Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The foundation is seeking public support for the project.
On May 28, the county’s economic development agency, Decide DeKalb, held a hearing to discuss a potential $225 million bond deal as part of Centurion’s plans. The proceeds from the bond issuance, if approved, would finance mall acquisition, demolition, construction and renovation. DeKalb taxpayers would not be on the hook to repay these bonds.
It’s not clear the status of those discussions. A spokesperson for Decide DeKalb was not immediately available to provide an update.
“Emory values its strong partnerships with the city of Tucker and DeKalb County and looks forward to continuing to invest in and engage with the local community,” Emory’s news release stated.
Centurion previously said its mission is to help other nonprofits “achieve their charitable purpose through customized real estate acquisition, development and financing solutions” that aim to improve operations and reduce cost.
— Staff writers Zachary Hansen and Savannah Sicurella contributed to this report.