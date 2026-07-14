News

A.M. ATL: High crimes

Plus: Affordable housing, bookstores
By
45 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s a new moon, perfect for fresh starts and/or a bit of maritime smuggling under cover of darkness. Anything is possible.

Let’s get to it.

NEW LIMITS FOR PRIVATE EQUITY COULD CHANGE ATLANTA’S HOUSING MARKET

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock talks about the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act during a press conference in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock talks about the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act during a press conference in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

A new law just went into effect that caps the number of houses that can be snapped up by private equity firms.

🔎 READ MORE: Leaders and community members on how private equity ownership hurts communities

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GEORGIA’S WRONGFULLY CONVICTED SEEK JUSTICE

(Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC; Source: Mike Stewart/AP, Tyson Horne/AJC)
(Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC; Source: Mike Stewart/AP, Tyson Horne/AJC)

A new process in Georgia aims to compensate people who spent time in prison for crimes they didn’t commit.

In the year since the program began, judges with the Office of State Administrative Hearings have considered 56 claims and greenlit $6.4 million in awards to innocent parties.

🔎 READ MORE: Why some claims are denied and others fulfilled

FORMER MUSEUM HEAD PLEADS GUILTY

The High Museum of Art’s former chief operating officer pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement in a case that shocked the Atlanta art world.

🔎 READ MORE: Lum faces a possible decade in prison

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📺 Twelve states have filed suit to block Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion acquisition of CNN-parent Warner Bros. Discovery. The coalition pointed out that, if allowed to merge, the resulting media behemoth would control nearly one-third of theatrical motion pictures and nearly one-third of basic cable programming.

Data center developers worm their way into rural areas by promising economic growth. Those promises don’t always hold true, especially in already disadvantaged areas, Georgia Tech researchers say.

🐘 Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death sent a jolt through Southern politics, especially as high-profile midterm Senate races run on. Republican voters in Graham’s home state of South Carolina must now go to the polls this August to choose a replacement candidate.

💸 The struggling Town Center mall in Kennesaw was sold last week to Ardent Cos., an Atlanta firm. Ardent paid nearly $51.8 million, or about one-sixth of what the mall was worth a decade ago.

BARNES & NOBLE IS EXPANDING IN ATLANTA. INDIE BOOKSTORES ARE BRACING THEMSELVES

A view of Tall Tales Book Shop in the Toco Hills neighborhood. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
A view of Tall Tales Book Shop in the Toco Hills neighborhood. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FYI to the Cobb County fam, the Barnes & Noble on Cumberland Parkway is closing on Aug. 19. Yes, buying used and indie is always the best move, but that B&N was so cozy and friendly! It’s very sad. (Everything’s heavily discounted, but last time I was there, stock was down to out-of-season Christmas miscellany and copies of “Windows Vista for Dummies.”)

Cobb County’s loss is Barnes & Noble’s gain. The bookstore chain has seen a remarkable digital-age renaissance, and is actually expanding in the Atlanta area.

📚 READ MORE: Booksellers weigh in, plus plenty of indie bookstores to plan a visit to

NEWS BITES

Former Georgia coach Tubby Smith named to college basketball Hall of Fame

A HOF coach with a HOF coach name.

Massive AI rush has made computer chips and other tech equipment more expensive

Sure, you have to pay more for that laptop, but at least we get error-riddled corporate AI software and endless reams of execrable AI “art.” A win-win, right?

Astronomers have discovered sugar in the space between stars

Science fiction writers, get to it!

Your World Cup team is eliminated. Which semifinalist should you root for?

Whichever one has the most annoying supporter chant, obviously.

ON THIS DATE

July 14, 1930

Great throng to roar out wild welcome as triumphant idol of golfdom returns … Bobby Jones is coming home today. One hundred thousand voices are expected to roar to Bobby the most tumultuous greeting our all-conquering monarch of golfdom ever received as he rides down Atlanta’s path of heroes to the city hall, while from the skies circling airplanes will record in aerial maneuvers the esteem in which he is held by every one of his 350,000 admiring fellow citizens. In every corner of the city whistles will blow and bells will ring. Bobby Jones will be back among his home folks.

Tired: “Golf legend”

Wired: “All-conquering monarch of golfdom”

ONE MORE THING

RIP to my other favorite bookstore, Book Nook Marietta, which closed in 2023. The bond between a neurodivergent hyperlexic reader and their emotional support bookstore is not easily broken.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.