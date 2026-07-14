A.M. ATL: High crimes

(Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC; Source: Mike Stewart/AP, Tyson Horne/AJC)
A new process in Georgia aims to compensate people who spent time in prison for crimes they didn’t commit.
In the year since the program began, judges with the Office of State Administrative Hearings have considered 56 claims and greenlit $6.4 million in awards to innocent parties.
So far, eight people have successfully proved their innocence under the program’s requirements.
A nearly $1.6 million award was approved for Dennis Perry, who spent 21 years in prison. He was exonerated in 2021 after DNA evidence and extensive AJC reporting shed new light on a 1985 double homicide near Brunswick.
State legal experts say the program is going pretty well, though there’s still lots of work to do to better define legal gray areas exposed by the process.
The High Museum of Art’s former chief operating officer pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement in a case that shocked the Atlanta art world.
Brady Lum was accused of stealing more than $600,000 from the organization while entrusted with its assets.
One of the federal prosecutors who charged Lum earlier this year minced no words, saying Lum “used the museum’s money as his personal slush fund and thereby betrayed one of Atlanta’s civic crown jewels.”
Lum resigned from the High Museum in December after the institution’s board realized something was amiss and accused him of theft.
By the way, Lum’s annual COO salary was more than $300,000.
📺 Twelve states have filed suit to block Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion acquisition of CNN-parent Warner Bros. Discovery. The coalition pointed out that, if allowed to merge, the resulting media behemoth would control nearly one-third of theatrical motion pictures and nearly one-third of basic cable programming.
🐘 Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death sent a jolt through Southern politics, especially as high-profile midterm Senate races run on. Republican voters in Graham’s home state of South Carolina must now go to the polls this August to choose a replacement candidate.
BARNES & NOBLE IS EXPANDING IN ATLANTA. INDIE BOOKSTORES ARE BRACING THEMSELVES
A view of Tall Tales Book Shop in the Toco Hills neighborhood. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
FYI to the Cobb County fam, the Barnes & Noble on Cumberland Parkway is closing on Aug. 19. Yes, buying used and indie is always the best move, but that B&N was so cozy and friendly! It’s very sad. (Everything’s heavily discounted, but last time I was there, stock was down to out-of-season Christmas miscellany and copies of “Windows Vista for Dummies.”)
Cobb County’s loss is Barnes & Noble’s gain. The bookstore chain has seen a remarkable digital-age renaissance, and is actually expanding in the Atlanta area.
People lined up around the building for the recent opening of a new Barnes & Noble in Edgewood.
However, joy at the phrase “long lines for a new bookstore opening” is tempered by concern for nearby independent booksellers.
Metro Atlanta has seen an explosion of indie bookstores in the last few years. Many cater to specific genres and provide sorely-needed spaces for people tired of reading alone at home who would rather read alone in a cute little shop specifically curated to their literary hyperfixations.
Other local shops, like Tall Tales Book Shop (47 years) and A Cappella Books (37 years), have been community mainstays for decades.
These smaller sellers hope there’s still enough book love to go around, even with newer, bigger neighbors.
Whichever one has the most annoying supporter chant, obviously.
ON THIS DATE
July 14, 1930
Great throng to roar out wild welcome as triumphant idol of golfdom returns … Bobby Jones is coming home today. One hundred thousand voices are expected to roar to Bobby the most tumultuous greeting our all-conquering monarch of golfdom ever received as he rides down Atlanta’s path of heroes to the city hall, while from the skies circling airplanes will record in aerial maneuvers the esteem in which he is held by every one of his 350,000 admiring fellow citizens. In every corner of the city whistles will blow and bells will ring. Bobby Jones will be back among his home folks.
Tired: “Golf legend”
Wired: “All-conquering monarch of golfdom”
ONE MORE THING
RIP to my other favorite bookstore, Book Nook Marietta, which closed in 2023. The bond between a neurodivergent hyperlexic reader and their emotional support bookstore is not easily broken.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.