Politically Georgia Lindsey Graham’s sudden death jolts Southern politics Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly Saturday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Turnout has been sparse so far in the special election for David Scott’s seat.

MS NOW reports two Atlanta-based FBI analysts were fired last week.

The housing legislation that was approved by Congress with bipartisan support became law Friday. Senate shakeup U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham seen here announcing his bid for presidency in 2015. (Rainier Ehrhardt/AP) The sudden death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has jolted South Carolina politics. It also puts an even brighter spotlight on a region already at the center of the battle for the U.S. Senate. Let’s be clear: South Carolina is a Republican bastion, and the GOP will be heavily favored to keep Graham’s seat no matter who emerges from the lightning-fast special primary to replace him on the November ballot.

But the scramble adds a new layer of drama to a Southern Senate map already crowded with some of the nation’s most important races. Here in Georgia, of course, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is defending one of the GOP’s top targets against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is leading ex-Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley in polls and fundraising. And in Texas, Democrat James Talarico is emerging as a national star in a race drawing enormous attention and money. Now add South Carolina to the mix. Graham had just secured the Republican nomination for a fifth Senate term, winning about 57% of the vote in the June primary. His death Saturday means GOP voters are set to return to the polls Aug. 11 to choose a replacement nominee.

The timetable is hectic. Candidates have just one week, from July 21 to July 28, to qualify. If no one wins an outright majority, a runoff follows on Aug. 25.

The winner faces Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, in November. Again, hardly anyone expects South Carolina to turn blue. But an open seat and a compressed campaign will bring more donors and national attention to a race that was largely ignored. In the meantime, Graham’s death and the hospitalization of Kentucky Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell narrows Republicans’ already slim Senate majority and calls into question how much they can get done on the floor for the next few weeks. Things to know Georgia has emerged as a leading state for immigration arrests during President Donald Trump's second term. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Keisha Lance Bottoms is trying to become the first Black woman to ever win a governor’s race in the U.S. Greg Bluestein writes she’s not emphasizing that in her campaign, however.

In the past year, 56 people have filed wrongful conviction claims in Georgia. Tamar Hallerman reports more than 60% of them have been rejected. For those who succeeded, the results varied greatly.

More children are landing in Georgia state custody because one or both parents were detained or deported by immigration authorities, according to data from the Georgia Department of Human Services, Lautaro Grinspan reports.

Turnout watch U.S. Rep. David Scott, shown here at a 2023 event in Union City, died in April. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Fewer than 1% of registered voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting for the special election to fulfill the unexpired term of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott. The low turnout suggests the race hasn’t captured the attention of voters during peak summer vacation season. It doesn’t help that whoever wins the race will be a lame duck before they’re even sworn-in. That’s because the winner of the special election will be in office only until January. After that, whoever wins the general election in November will take over. Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Clark is the strong favorite to win the general election. She is not running in the special election. Tia Mitchell has a breakdown of who is on the ballot. The candidates include Marcye Scott, David Scott’s daughter, and former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair.

FBI firings Boxes of election records in a locked cage at the Fulton County Clerk's warehouse, which is behind the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) MS NOW reports two Atlanta-based FBI analysts were fired last week after expressing concerns about the Trump administration’s ongoing investigation of Georgia’s 2020 election. The duo, a husband and wife, were among the FBI intelligence analysts who have been asked in recent weeks to look into Joe Biden’s narrow defeat of Donald Trump in Georgia that year. MS NOW first reported earlier this month that FBI Director Kash Patel has directed 260 analysts to prioritize the investigation. MS NOW reported the husband and wife told colleagues they did not believe the probe was justified and that it ran afoul of Department of Justice policies. Listen up Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session in Atlanta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, we discuss why Ossoff says he’s not interested in running for president in 2028, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has left the door open for a national campaign.

You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. New housing law President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One last week. (Alex Brandon/AP) The housing legislation that was approved by Congress with bipartisan support became law Friday after the 10-day window passed without Trump either signing or vetoing it. The action comes as Trump joined conservative Republicans in opposing the bill in protest of the Senate’s failure to act on a package of election laws known as the SAVE America Act.