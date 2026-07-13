Sports Your World Cup team is eliminated. Which semifinalist should you root for? With four teams remaining, many fans have lost their favorite squad and are looking for secondary options. England fans cheered on the Three Lions in the knockout rounds in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Steve Douglas – AP Sports Writer 1 hour ago Share

So, your team of choice has been knocked out of the World Cup. You want to keep watching, but you may need a rooting interest to stay invested. The idea of supporting any team but your own may be unfathomable to some, but we’re not going to call you a fair-weather fan. In fact, we’re here to help, with a handy guide to the semifinalists (the erstwhile quarterfinalists from the first version of this guide are at the bottom, if you would like to reminisce). We’ve included the odds of each team winning the final, based on various U.S. sportsbooks as of early Sunday, and even thrown in the chants you need to fit right in. Here are your eight options, in alphabetical order.

Argentina ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +360 (bet $10, win $36) STAR PLAYER: Have you heard of this man called Lionel Messi? WHAT TO KNOW: The Argentines are looking to become the first nation to retain the men’s World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Messi — yes, him — is the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 21 goals and has a tournament-topping eight goals this year. CHANT OF CHOICE: “Vamos, vamos Argentina” (“Let’s go, Argentina”)

CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Safe bets, flavorful steak, supremely talented No. 10s. England ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +330 (bet $10, win $33)

STAR PLAYERS: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham WHAT TO KNOW: It hasn’t been spoken about much ... but England’s men’s team hasn’t won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup. The English invented soccer but have rarely been the best at it. CHANT OF CHOICE: “It’s coming home” CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Oasis, lions, fish and chips, decades of pain. France ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +150 (bet $10, win $15) STAR PLAYERS: Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise WHAT TO KNOW: France was the champion in 2018, the runner-up in 2022 and many people’s favorite this year. France’s departing coach, Didier Deschamps, is already a World Cup great, having won the title as France’s captain in 1998 and led the team to the trophy 20 years later.

CHANT OF CHOICE: “Allez les bleus” (“Go Blues”) CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Baguettes, big towers, Champagne, fearsome attacks. Spain ODDS OF LIFTING THE TROPHY: +330 (bet $10, win $33) STAR PLAYERS: Lamine Yamal, Rodri WHAT TO KNOW: Spain hadn’t conceded a goal in five games, until the quarterfinal against Belgium. And in Yamal, the team has a winger who was a 16-year-old revelation on its way to winning the European Championship in 2024. It’s his birthday on Monday, when he’ll be the veteran age of 19. CHANT OF CHOICE: “Lolololo” CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Tapas, shutouts, possession soccer, precocious wingers.

___ Pour one out for... Belgium ELIMINATED BY: Spain, on Friday STAR PLAYERS: Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois WHAT TO KNOW: The Belgians eliminated the United States in the round of 16 — and many around the world felt justice was served following President Donald Trump’s intervention to get Folarin Balogun back in the U.S. team lineup for the match. There were low pre-tournament expectations around Belgium, with so few of its longtime stalwarts remaining in the squad. CHANT OF CHOICE: “Waar is dat feestje” (Where is the party”) or “Tous ensemble” (“All together”) CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Waffles, chocolate, topical dance celebrations, long-lasting yet underperforming golden generations.

Morocco ELIMINATED BY: France, on Thursday STAR PLAYERS: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou WHAT TO KNOW: In 2022, Morocco became the first African or Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals in a seminal moment for the sport. The Moroccans could have done it again four years later — but they failed to beat the same team, France, that eliminated them in the semis four years ago. CHANT OF CHOICE: “Dima Maghrib” (“Morocco Forever”) CHOOSE THIS TEAM IF YOU LIKE: Deserts, souks, underdogs. Norway ELIMINATED BY: England, on Saturday STAR PLAYERS: Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard WHAT TO KNOW: The Norwegians were playing at their first men’s World Cup since 1998 and had never gotten this far. Both in stadiums and back home, their fans have become synonymous with their Viking Row performances.