News

A.M. ATL: Here comes the vroom

Plus: South Downtown, public school drones
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Another partial I-285 closure was supposed to happen this weekend, but the stormy forecast has forced a rain check. Now that the World Cup is over, we’ll be seeing more fun weekend traffic disruptions as crews get back to rebuilding the famously bottlenecked I-285 westside corridor.

Let’s get to it.

AND NOW WE WAIT

An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Over the last few years, millions of dollars have been poured into the rejuvenation of Atlanta’s South Downtown area. Now, developers are taking a pause.

🔎 READ MORE: Why South Downtown investors are using a startup playbook

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA SCHOOLS ARE GETTING SECURITY DRONES

Drone Sgt. Shaquita Kent said the aircraft can examine a property more broadly, reaching areas officers can't see. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Drone Sgt. Shaquita Kent said the aircraft can examine a property more broadly, reaching areas officers can't see. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Atlanta Public Schools is adding tactical and drone teams to its police force in an effort to address school security.

🔎 READ MORE: What we saw at a demonstration of the tactical and drone teams

Meanwhile, Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee shooter Colt Gray, was sentenced to 15 years in prison yesterday. The elder Gray was found guilty of 29 charges related to his son’s attack, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Earlier this week, 16-year-old Colt Gray was sentenced to life without parole.

Colin Gray is the third parent nationwide, and the first in Georgia, prosecuted for a mass school shooting committed by their child.

🔎 READ MORE: The judge explains his decision

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗣️ U.S. Rep. Mike Collins was confronted with a barrage of questions about a new controversy during a recent campaign event. Recent reports revealed that Collins’ son-in-law’s social media accounts contained white nationalist content, Nazi imagery and conspiracy theories. Collins is challenging U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in the midterms.

✈️ Did you know gambling is outlawed on commercial aircraft? That hasn’t stopped sports betting company DraftKings from partnering with Delta for betting-themed (but not actual betting) in-flight entertainment.

🏙️ Invest Fest, a popular entrepreneurial and financial literacy conference, is coming to Atlanta in August. However, the event’s founders say they’re not getting enough support from the city, and may not return.

HOW’D THOSE BARRIERS GET THERE?

Concrete bike lane barriers line Cherokee Avenue Southeast on Monday, July 13, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Concrete bike lane barriers line Cherokee Avenue Southeast on Monday, July 13, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

In May, the Atlanta Department of Transportation added concrete barriers to the inside of a bike lane on Cherokee Avenue in an attempt to further protect cyclists from cars.

Since then, cars have hit and gotten stuck on the barriers at least three times.

Driving is hard.

🚧 READ MORE: Definitely still a million times better than hitting a person

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD FORMULA 1 RACE

“I can see this could be a fun event, but this is not the place that it should be happening.”

That’s the understatement of the day from a Neighborhood Planning Unit member talking about the Formula 1 racing event that will be held on the streets of Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood this Saturday.

🏎️ READ MORE: Lots of questions about this one

NEWS BITES

Tanning is hot again. Here’s what it does to your skin

Young people are returning to the cancer tubes because of social media hype. We don’t have enough time to unpack that.

An AJC Food & Dining reporter judged a kid’s cooking competition. Here’s what they came up with

A mess. They made a mess.

Some robotaxis approved to operate without steering wheels and losing the brake pedal could be next

Sure, someone 150 years ago probably said they’d “never get in a carriage without a horse” and we know how that turned out.

But would you actually get in a car without a steering wheel? I’m being serious. Who is getting in a car without a wheel? Without brakes? What are we even doing anymore?

ON THIS DATE

July 31, 1956

145 in U.S. earn a million. One hundred and forty-five Americans earned a million dollars each, or more, in 1953. The Internal Revenue Service, reporting this, said there were 148 individuals in that category in 1952.

Go ahead, guess how many Americans make a million dollars or more a year now. I’ll put it in the next section.

ONE MORE THING

Now, numbers like this are always pretty rough, but according to IRS data about 800,000 taxpayers made $1 million or more last year. Takes a lot of math to get you from 1952 to now.

Have a lovely weekend!

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Until next time.