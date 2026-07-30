Business South Downtown’s $140M building boom on pause after Atlanta’s World Cup frenzy Revitalization of century-old downtown buildings to take yearlong pause to see if demand is there to support what’s been built, developer said. An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 2 hours ago Share

South Downtown has been a whirlwind of construction in recent months to get ready for the World Cup, but it’s about to switch from offense to defense. The owners of dozens of historical buildings in the 10-block neighborhood say they’ve pumped $140 million into renovating many of them, turning some into new restaurants, shops, startup offices, residential lofts and other gathering spaces. The World Cup acted as South Downtown’s debut, packing the area with traveling fans and locals taking their first look at downtown Atlanta’s next era. Now that the soccer crowds have left, South Downtown’s owners said the project team is taking a pause to evaluate what is sustainable going forward. It involves halting new development for the next year and laying off four project managers, shifting focus from construction to managing the operations already in place and trying to lease the renovated spaces.

April Stammel, marketing and community engagement with South Downtown, discusses the progress at 85 Peachtree with AJC reporter, Zachary Hansen during a tour in May. More than 50 historical buildings are being restored to create retail and residential spaces in one of Atlanta’s most ambitious downtown projects. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The shift in strategy aims to gauge the area’s market appeal post-World Cup. The developers said they will also use this time to determine what the group might build in later phases. That could include housing, more offices and retail, whether in other historical buildings the investors own or ground-up construction on land they control. “It’s not the sexy part, but we have to be patient now,” Jon Birdsong, one of the tech investors in charge of South Downtown, said Tuesday. Downtown is undergoing an unprecedented amount of development, including redevelopment of the Gulch into Centennial Yards and an overhaul of the former CNN Center, which is a lot for shoppers, workers and residents to absorb.

“We’ve been incredibly impatient and have an immense bias toward action,” Birdsong said of the development rush before the World Cup. “But now we need to flip the script and be patient.”

“It’s not the sexy part, but we have to be patient now,” Jon Birdsong, one of the tech investors in charge of South Downtown, said of the area's growth. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC 2024). Lynn McKee, director of the commercial real estate program at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, said not to underestimate “the power of a strategic pause.” Much of downtown remains an unproven market for restaurants, apartments and neighborhood amenities, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the office market, with fewer workers occupying downtown. McKee said taking a breath and seeing what works — and doesn’t — is prudent and could serve the area better in the long run. “We’re ‘go, go, go’ kind of people in real estate,” McKee said. “We think that if we’re not building or buying that something is wrong. But I’ve learned that sometimes, particularly in the face of a lot of uncertainty, you are best to pause and let things unfold.” Startup mentality It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that an ownership group of tech investors would run South Downtown’s revitalization like a startup.

The area was a hub for soccer festivities, but it’s not representative of typical downtown foot traffic. Birdsong said the World Cup was an opening party, but the following months will stress test the things they’ve built. “We need to lease up all our live, work and play space before we get to Phase 2,” he said. “We don’t want to get out too far in front of our skis.” An inflection point South Downtown isn’t a project in isolation. Just to the west, the $5 billion Centennial Yards minicity in the former Gulch is a hive of construction activity. The new owner of the former CNN Center, now known as The Center (stylized as The CTR), is also moving forward with a reimagining of the hulking mixed-use complex. “Our downtown community was hit hard by the COVID years,” AJ Robinson, president of Downtown Atlanta Inc., the city center’s main civic organization, wrote in a recent AJC opinion column. “We are still dusting ourselves off and we needed the World Cup to give us a boost and launch us into another generation of development and growth.”

Many of those other large projects that were given a jolt by the World Cup are also shifting gears now that soccer crowds have left the city. Centennial Yards plans to develop new apartments and hotels while completing its core entertainment district. Developer CP Group, which owns The CTR, has said it will pursue plans to convert some of the complex’s empty office towers into a hotel and apartments. People gather at The CTR near Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) before the match between Spain and Cape Verde during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta on June 15, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) McKee said those projects in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena have a built-in customer base of eventgoers and tourists, but that might not extend to areas like South Downtown. “Once you go down Mitchell Street and you’re in South Downtown, that’s a different world. And you go to Five Points, that’s a different world,” he said. “So even if you’re convinced that the area around Centennial Yards, The Center and Centennial Olympic Park are going to (thrive), that doesn’t necessarily spread east.”