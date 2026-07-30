Next I-285 closure is this weekend

Buckle up: After a FIFA World Cup construction pause, the next I-285 lane closures are upon us.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has planned back-to-back closures this weekend and next on different sections of the busy Atlanta interstate, requiring detours and causing significant delays.
This weekend’s shutdown is the third full closure on I-285 in recent months, with several dozen more planned in the next three years as construction crews rebuild roughly 15 miles on the westside corridor — one of the most choked traffic bottlenecks in the country.
Construction crews are repairing and replacing pavement that’s in poor condition, in addition to replacing the shoulders, median barriers and guardrails.
Both planned closures are subject to good weather conditions.
Planned I-285 closures July 31-Aug. 3
Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, north and southbound traffic will be blocked between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9). Drivers will be rerouted through the Downtown Connector via Langford Parkway and I-20. The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Planned I-285 closures Aug. 7-Aug. 10
The following weekend, another segment of I-285 will be shut down at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 between South Atlanta Road (Exit 16) and Paces Ferry Road (Exit 18). Lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Aug. 10.
The I-285 westside rehabilitation is estimated to cost $370 million across three projects spanning Fulton and Cobb counties. The full-lane closures should cut the westside construction time in half, from six to three years, GDOT officials have previously said.
It’s scheduled for completion in spring 2029.