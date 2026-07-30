Next I-285 closure is this weekend

Full lane closures are planned on I-285 for the next two weekends. It’s part of a larger effort to repave and rebuilt about 15 miles of the westside interstate corridor. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Georgia Department of Transportation has planned back-to-back closures on different sections of busy Atlanta interstate.

Georgia Department of Transportation has planned back-to-back closures on different sections of busy Atlanta interstate.

Buckle up: After a FIFA World Cup construction pause, the next I-285 lane closures are upon us.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has planned back-to-back closures this weekend and next on different sections of the busy Atlanta interstate, requiring detours and causing significant delays.

This weekend’s shutdown is the third full closure on I-285 in recent months, with several dozen more planned in the next three years as construction crews rebuild roughly 15 miles on the westside corridor — one of the most choked traffic bottlenecks in the country.

Construction crews are repairing and replacing pavement that’s in poor condition, in addition to replacing the shoulders, median barriers and guardrails.