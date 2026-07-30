Business Delta adds sports prediction offering to in-flight entertainment Hint: Users won’t be placing bets to play. Delta is adding sports predictions to its in-flight entertainment selection. (Courtesy of Delta)

By Savannah Sicurella 20 minutes ago Share

Delta Air Lines is adding a new type of entertainment to its onboard offerings: a collaboration with sports entertainment gambling company DraftKings. The Atlanta-based airline has launched SkyPicks, a free-to-play sports contest that gives SkyMiles frequent flyer members the ability to test their sports knowledge and compete for Delta gift cards. No wagering, deposits, miles or real money is involved, according to a news release announcing the partnership. Gambling is outlawed on commercial aircraft, dictated by a law passed more the 50 years ago. SkyMiles members over 21 can use their laptop or mobile devices during their flight to make predictions tied to real matchups. It is not available on seat back screens.

Users, who must register with DraftKings, choose a league and answer questions about a single game or group of games, such as “Who will have more points?” or “Which team will win?” Prizes are awarded to the top performers in each contest and on monthly leader boards. The feature is launching with Major League Baseball contests. NFL matchups will be added later this year when the season is underway, according to the release. Sports content ranks among the highest-performing content categories on Delta’s in-flight digital platform, according to the release. The partnership was announced more than a year ago. It quickly sparked controversy from factions opposing the proliferation of sports betting across the country. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, penned a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastian and DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, urging the two companies to pause the partnership.

DraftKings is one of several companies that have risen to popularity as the sports betting industry has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, driven by the Supreme Court striking down the law prohibiting sports betting nationwide.