Delta adds sports prediction offering to in-flight entertainment

Delta Air Lines is adding a new type of entertainment to its onboard offerings: a collaboration with sports entertainment gambling companyDraftKings.
The Atlanta-based airline has launched SkyPicks, a free-to-play sports contest that gives SkyMiles frequent flyer members the ability to test their sports knowledge and compete for Delta gift cards.
No wagering, deposits, miles or real money is involved, according to a news release announcing the partnership. Gambling is outlawed on commercial aircraft, dictated by a law passed more the 50 years ago.
Users, who must register with DraftKings, choose a league and answer questions about a single game or group of games, such as “Who will have more points?” or “Which team will win?” Prizes are awarded to the top performers in each contest and on monthly leader boards.
The feature is launching with Major League Baseball contests. NFL matchups will be added later this year when the season is underway, according to the release.
Sports content ranks among the highest-performing content categories on Delta’s in-flight digital platform, according to the release.
DraftKings is one of several companies that have risen to popularity as the sports betting industry has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, driven by the Supreme Court striking down the law prohibiting sports betting nationwide.
States now have the power to determine whether sports betting is legal. In Georgia, sports betting is still outlawed, but residents can use daily fantasy leagues like DraftKings or PrizePicks because they are considered games of skill rather than games of chance.
Daily fantasy sports and sportsbook operators are increasingly striking partnerships with venues, teams and professional sports leagues, as well as consumer brands. Last month, the Atlanta-based PrizePicks struck a partnership with the Atlanta Hawks to serve as a “Proud Partner” sponsor. PrizePicks will integrate its brand across broadcasts and in-arena signage, among other promotional opportunities.