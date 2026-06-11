News Kick It: The transportation edition Hartsfield-Jackson says it’s READY. Atlas, a new digital sphere, was unveiled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, just in time for the FIFA World Cup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Emma Hurt and AJ Willingham 50 minutes ago Share

It’s happening!!! The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially on, with the first match kicking off today in Mexico. Atlanta’s first match is in T-minus 4 days.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber projects some 300,000 visitors could come through for the games — and many will pass through the world’s busiest airport. That’s why we’ve brought in AJC aviation reporter Emma Hurt to co-host this edition of Kick It, our newsletter for all things World Cup. She’s got all you need to know about the flurry of preparations happening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Forward this to someone coming in town!

GATHER ‘ROUND THE GLOWING ORB People record during the unveiling of Atlas, a new digital sphere, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The airport unveiled a new $3.26 million, 14-foot-tall “digital sphere” in its domestic terminal atrium last week. Yes, it’s currently World Cup-themed — but it’s permanent. This sphere — dubbed Atlas — will serve as a way to engage passengers, communicate emergency information and, of course, make money.

Officials expect it will eventually pay for itself through digital advertising.

It was funded through the airport’s budget and replaces the familiar three-decade-old atrium clock tower. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said one of the first ideas he brought to Hartsfield-Jackson after the World Cup announcement was “finding a new way for this airport to welcome the world.” What they ended up with is now the “first digital sphere in a United States airport,” he said. “We got this one first.”

“The World Cup is not just a month and a half long worth of events and projects. It is an opportunity,” he said. FUN DETAILS AROUND THE AIRPORT People listen to speakers during the unveiling of Atlas, a new digital sphere, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

FIFA accents are spread across the airport these days, thanks to the airport’s Gates to Goals marketing campaign. There are several new FIFA-inspired art installations, including a soccer ball “scavenger hunt” by Atlanta artist Jourdan Joly featuring more than 45 custom soccer ball sculptures spread around the property. Airport General Manager Ricky Smith told me previously that Hartsfield-Jackson has “been working very closely with FIFA to make sure that we’re meeting their needs.” That ranges from signage, well, everywhere … to even more art installations and an interactive mini soccer field installation on Concourse F. No there aren’t soccer balls being kicked across the concourse, but anyone can step on the field and “virtually” play.

FIFA accents are spread across the airport these days through its Gates to Goals marketing campaign. That includes an interactive virtual mini soccer field installation on Concourse F. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) Atlanta United has also joined in the fun. The team has several branded details throughout the airport, including the temporarily named “Atlanta United Bar and Grill” in Concourse A. You may know it normally as Gordon Biersch. SECURITY UPGRADES, TOO Securitywise, General Manager Smith noted they are working with law enforcement to “make sure that we have an enhanced presence” during the matches. AI tech: The airport’s thousands of cameras are now layered with AI technology to respond to incidents faster, he said.

The airport’s thousands of cameras are now layered with AI technology to respond to incidents faster, he said. Physical barriers: It has installed additional concrete barriers in front of the terminals to protect from cars veering off the roadway, he said. That has happened at other airports, including twice in Detroit this year.

It has installed additional concrete barriers in front of the terminals to protect from cars veering off the roadway, he said. That has happened at other airports, including twice in Detroit this year. Liquid screening: Brand new tech at Atlanta’s TSA security lanes will be able to screen liquids, solids, gels, powders and creams. While you may not notice a difference, it’s a big deal behind the scenes. Insight BRT from Agilent Technologies was first deployed to most of the country’s World Cup host cities, including Atlanta.

THAT NEW PARKING DECK! Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opens its new parking deck with over 6,000 spaces on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) For many, the parking is one’s first interaction with the Atlanta airport. And just in time for the matches, it’s gotten a major upgrade. A new $441 million Domestic Terminal South Parking Deck has been years in the making, but pushed its construction timeline up to open in time for the World Cup. It cut the ribbon recently with more than 6,400 covered spaces and nearly 1,200 surface spaces, electric vehicle charging and real-time parking spot availability calculations.

The rates haven’t changed: $10 per hour, $30 for covered daily and $20 per day for economy. WHERE TO EAT LIKE A SOUTHERNER AT THE AIRPORT Visit Concourse D for Chicken + Beer's fried chicken plate, shown with macaroni and cheese, a cornbread muffin and collard greens. (Aaliyah Mann for the AJC)

Where to eat in Hartsfield-Jackson can be a big decision. The AJC’s Food & Dining team did the real work to pull their 20 top picks, organized by concourse. If you’re going for a very Southern vibe during this festive time, these are some of your best bets, as rated by the pros: Goldberg s Bagel Co. and Deli (Gate T12): Sometimes you just need a bagel, and this Atlanta deli brand more than scratches the itch.

Sometimes you just need a bagel, and this Atlanta deli brand more than scratches the itch. LowCountry Restaurants New Southern Cuisine (A Center): A Southern-style buffet operated by a James Beard-nominated celebrity chef. The mac and cheese is a favorite.

A Southern-style buffet operated by a James Beard-nominated celebrity chef. The mac and cheese is a favorite. SweetWater Last Cast Bar and Grill (Gate B31) : SweetWater beer and fast yet civilized sit-down service. A solid choice.

: SweetWater beer and fast yet civilized sit-down service. A solid choice. Chicken + Beer (Gate D5) : Owned by Atlanta rapper Ludacris, which is a recommendation in itself. The spot boasts, as promised, juicy chicken and one of the best beer lists in the airport.

: Owned by Atlanta rapper Ludacris, which is a recommendation in itself. The spot boasts, as promised, juicy chicken and one of the best beer lists in the airport. Jekyll Island Seafood Co. (Gate F9) : Impressively fresh seafood? At the airport? Yes, it’s possible.

: Impressively fresh seafood? At the airport? Yes, it’s possible. Johnny’s World Famous Chicken and Waffles (Gate E40): The quick-serve version of the iconic College Park place still serves up favorites, like a red velvet waffle and unskippable sprinkles of lemon pepper seasoning. WE INTERRUPT THIS NEWSLETTER FOR YOUR MANDATORY MARTA UPDATE Thank you to AJC aviation reporter Emma Hurt for her expertise.

It’s your regular writer AJ Willingham, back with some MARTA news in the form of FAQs. Are those new MARTA trains on the tracks yet? No. And yes. Kind of? After several delays, the fleet of new MARTA rail cars are slowly making their way into service as they pass state safety muster. So you may see a few. 🚇 Why the delayed rollout may work out in the end Is MARTA dangerous? A better question would be, “Is MARTA more dangerous than any other given public rail system?” Despite an unusual pair of deadly attacks on MARTA property recently, the agency and city leaders say they’re committed to complete safety. Think of it this way: Violence on an already maligned public transit system during the biggest sporting event in the world is something anyone with any stake in Atlanta’s reputation will want to avoid at all costs. Law enforcement and emergency services will also be out in full force.

🚇 What Georgia leaders are saying about MARTA safety ahead of the World Cup New fare gates were installed at the airport's MARTA station in time for the World Cup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Is MARTA ready for the World Cup? Yes. And no. Kind of? It’s happening anyway! 🚇 Locals will find this very cathartic: AJC’s Opinion Editor David Plazas asked people how they would fix MARTA’s problems and — surprise, surprise — our reading public was not shy. THE VERY BEST WAY TO GET TO THE STADIUM FOR A WORLD CUP GAME (IF YOU LIVE IN THE AREA) There are times in life where circumstances require us to incur personal debts. Have you ever driven a friend to the airport? Been a designated driver? Made an inconvenient provisions run when no one else wanted to? Trading rides is a modern form of human currency.