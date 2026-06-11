Kick It: The transportation edition

There are several new FIFA-inspired art installations, including a soccer ball “scavenger hunt” by Atlanta artist Jourdan Joly featuring more than 45 custom soccer ball sculptures spread around the property.
Airport General Manager Ricky Smith told me previously that Hartsfield-Jackson has “been working very closely with FIFA to make sure that we’re meeting their needs.”
That ranges from signage, well, everywhere … to even more art installations and an interactive mini soccer field installation on Concourse F.
No there aren’t soccer balls being kicked across the concourse, but anyone can step on the field and “virtually” play.
FIFA accents are spread across the airport these days through its Gates to Goals marketing campaign. That includes an interactive virtual mini soccer field installation on Concourse F. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)
Atlanta United has also joined in the fun.
The team has several branded details throughout the airport, including the temporarily named “Atlanta United Bar and Grill” in Concourse A. You may know it normally as Gordon Biersch.
SECURITY UPGRADES, TOO
Securitywise, General Manager Smith noted they are working with law enforcement to “make sure that we have an enhanced presence” during the matches.
Physical barriers: It has installed additional concrete barriers in front of the terminals to protect from cars veering off the roadway, he said. That has happened at other airports, including twice in Detroit this year.
Liquid screening: Brand new tech at Atlanta’s TSA security lanes will be able to screen liquids, solids, gels, powders and creams. While you may not notice a difference, it’s a big deal behind the scenes. Insight BRT from Agilent Technologies was first deployed to most of the country’s World Cup host cities, including Atlanta.
THAT NEW PARKING DECK!
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opens its new parking deck with over 6,000 spaces on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
For many, the parking is one’s first interaction with the Atlanta airport. And just in time for the matches, it’s gotten a major upgrade.
If you’re going for a very Southern vibe during this festive time, these are some of your best bets, as rated by the pros:
Goldbergs Bagel Co. and Deli (Gate T12): Sometimes you just need a bagel, and this Atlanta deli brand more than scratches the itch.
LowCountry Restaurants New Southern Cuisine (A Center): A Southern-style buffet operated by a James Beard-nominated celebrity chef. The mac and cheese is a favorite.
SweetWater Last Cast Bar and Grill (Gate B31): SweetWater beer and fast yet civilized sit-down service. A solid choice.
Chicken + Beer (Gate D5): Owned by Atlanta rapper Ludacris, which is a recommendation in itself. The spot boasts, as promised, juicy chicken and one of the best beer lists in the airport.
Jekyll Island Seafood Co. (Gate F9): Impressively fresh seafood? At the airport? Yes, it’s possible.
Johnny’s World Famous Chicken and Waffles (Gate E40): The quick-serve version of the iconic College Park place still serves up favorites, like a red velvet waffle and unskippable sprinkles of lemon pepper seasoning.
WE INTERRUPT THIS NEWSLETTER FOR YOUR MANDATORY MARTA UPDATE
Thank you to AJC aviation reporter Emma Hurt for her expertise.
It’s your regular writer AJ Willingham, back with some MARTA news in the form of FAQs.
Are those new MARTA trains on the tracks yet?
No. And yes. Kind of? After several delays, the fleet of new MARTA rail cars are slowly making their way into service as they pass state safety muster. So you may see a few.
A better question would be, “Is MARTA more dangerous than any other given public rail system?” Despite an unusual pair of deadly attacks on MARTA property recently, the agency and city leaders say they’re committed to complete safety.
Think of it this way: Violence on an already maligned public transit system during the biggest sporting event in the world is something anyone with any stake in Atlanta’s reputation will want to avoid at all costs. Law enforcement and emergency services will also be out in full force.
THE VERY BEST WAY TO GET TO THE STADIUM FOR A WORLD CUP GAME (IF YOU LIVE IN THE AREA)
There are times in life where circumstances require us to incur personal debts. Have you ever driven a friend to the airport? Been a designated driver? Made an inconvenient provisions run when no one else wanted to? Trading rides is a modern form of human currency.
My point is, get a friend to drive you and pick you up. Promise them dinner. Your firstborn. A horribly inconvenient favor at a later date. It is the simplest way for everyone.
MATCH NOTES
Thank you for joining us for this special edition of Kick It!
We’re now in the thick of it. Here’s what you can look forward to in our upcoming sends:
Sunday: Preview of Monday’s Atlanta match between Spain and Cape Verde, PLUS a massive food and dining guide
Wednesday: Preview of June 18 Atlanta match between the Czech Republic and South Africa, PLUS a closer look at Team USA.
Plenty more fun after that, but let’s pace ourselves.
Drink water!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.