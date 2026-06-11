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Kick It: The transportation edition

Hartsfield-Jackson says it’s READY.
Atlas, a new digital sphere, was unveiled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, just in time for the FIFA World Cup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Atlas, a new digital sphere, was unveiled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, just in time for the FIFA World Cup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
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50 minutes ago

It’s happening!!!

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially on, with the first match kicking off today in Mexico. Atlanta’s first match is in T-minus 4 days.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber projects some 300,000 visitors could come through for the games — and many will pass through the world’s busiest airport.

That’s why we’ve brought in AJC aviation reporter Emma Hurt to co-host this edition of Kick It, our newsletter for all things World Cup.

She’s got all you need to know about the flurry of preparations happening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Forward this to someone coming in town!

GATHER ‘ROUND THE GLOWING ORB

People record during the unveiling of Atlas, a new digital sphere, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
People record during the unveiling of Atlas, a new digital sphere, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The airport unveiled a new $3.26 million, 14-foot-tall “digital sphere” in its domestic terminal atrium last week. Yes, it’s currently World Cup-themed — but it’s permanent.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said one of the first ideas he brought to Hartsfield-Jackson after the World Cup announcement was “finding a new way for this airport to welcome the world.”

FUN DETAILS AROUND THE AIRPORT

People listen to speakers during the unveiling of Atlas, a new digital sphere, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
People listen to speakers during the unveiling of Atlas, a new digital sphere, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

FIFA accents are spread across the airport these days, thanks to the airport’s Gates to Goals marketing campaign.

Airport General Manager Ricky Smith told me previously that Hartsfield-Jackson has “been working very closely with FIFA to make sure that we’re meeting their needs.”

That ranges from signage, well, everywhere … to even more art installations and an interactive mini soccer field installation on Concourse F.

FIFA accents are spread across the airport these days through its Gates to Goals marketing campaign. That includes an interactive virtual mini soccer field installation on Concourse F. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)
FIFA accents are spread across the airport these days through its Gates to Goals marketing campaign. That includes an interactive virtual mini soccer field installation on Concourse F. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)

Atlanta United has also joined in the fun.

SECURITY UPGRADES, TOO

Securitywise, General Manager Smith noted they are working with law enforcement to “make sure that we have an enhanced presence” during the matches.

THAT NEW PARKING DECK!

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opens its new parking deck with over 6,000 spaces on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opens its new parking deck with over 6,000 spaces on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

For many, the parking is one’s first interaction with the Atlanta airport. And just in time for the matches, it’s gotten a major upgrade.

A new $441 million Domestic Terminal South Parking Deck has been years in the making, but pushed its construction timeline up to open in time for the World Cup.

WHERE TO EAT LIKE A SOUTHERNER AT THE AIRPORT

Visit Concourse D for Chicken + Beer's fried chicken plate, shown with macaroni and cheese, a cornbread muffin and collard greens. (Aaliyah Mann for the AJC)
Visit Concourse D for Chicken + Beer's fried chicken plate, shown with macaroni and cheese, a cornbread muffin and collard greens. (Aaliyah Mann for the AJC)

Where to eat in Hartsfield-Jackson can be a big decision.

The AJC’s Food & Dining team did the real work to pull their 20 top picks, organized by concourse.

If you’re going for a very Southern vibe during this festive time, these are some of your best bets, as rated by the pros:

WE INTERRUPT THIS NEWSLETTER FOR YOUR MANDATORY MARTA UPDATE

Thank you to AJC aviation reporter Emma Hurt for her expertise.

It’s your regular writer AJ Willingham, back with some MARTA news in the form of FAQs.

Are those new MARTA trains on the tracks yet?

No. And yes. Kind of? After several delays, the fleet of new MARTA rail cars are slowly making their way into service as they pass state safety muster. So you may see a few.

🚇 Why the delayed rollout may work out in the end

Is MARTA dangerous?

A better question would be, “Is MARTA more dangerous than any other given public rail system?” Despite an unusual pair of deadly attacks on MARTA property recently, the agency and city leaders say they’re committed to complete safety.

Think of it this way: Violence on an already maligned public transit system during the biggest sporting event in the world is something anyone with any stake in Atlanta’s reputation will want to avoid at all costs. Law enforcement and emergency services will also be out in full force.

🚇 What Georgia leaders are saying about MARTA safety ahead of the World Cup

New fare gates were installed at the airport's MARTA station in time for the World Cup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
New fare gates were installed at the airport's MARTA station in time for the World Cup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Is MARTA ready for the World Cup?

Yes. And no. Kind of? It’s happening anyway!

🚇 Locals will find this very cathartic: AJC’s Opinion Editor David Plazas asked people how they would fix MARTA’s problems and — surprise, surprise — our reading public was not shy.

THE VERY BEST WAY TO GET TO THE STADIUM FOR A WORLD CUP GAME (IF YOU LIVE IN THE AREA)

There are times in life where circumstances require us to incur personal debts. Have you ever driven a friend to the airport? Been a designated driver? Made an inconvenient provisions run when no one else wanted to? Trading rides is a modern form of human currency.

My point is, get a friend to drive you and pick you up. Promise them dinner. Your firstborn. A horribly inconvenient favor at a later date. It is the simplest way for everyone.

MATCH NOTES

Thank you for joining us for this special edition of Kick It!

We’re now in the thick of it. Here’s what you can look forward to in our upcoming sends:

Plenty more fun after that, but let’s pace ourselves.

Drink water!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.

Until next time.