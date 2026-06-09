Sports From Spain to Haiti, here’s one thing about World Cup teams playing in Atlanta Competition in group stage will feature two teams ranked in world’s top 10. Spain's Lamine Yamal works out during a training session, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tenn., ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Amna Subhan – For the AJC 12 minutes ago Share

The FIFA World Cup is officially starting this week. The tournament opens Thursday with the first of three opening ceremonies in Mexico, as the co-host nation faces South Africa at 3 p.m. The action kicks off in Atlanta on Monday, as Spain takes on Cape Verde at noon.

A total of nine teams will play group-stage matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, dubbed “Atlanta Stadium” for the duration of the tournament. From well-known contenders like Spain to first-timers like Uzbekistan, there’s a lot to know. Fear not, because we’ve got you covered. Here’s a brief crash course about each nation playing group matches in Atlanta: Spain — Group H, FIFA ranking No. 2 When Spain kicks off the opening match in Atlanta, those in attendance might very well be witnessing the beginning run of the eventual champions.

France and Spain are the consensus top two favorites. France has standouts from its 2018 World Cup win, but Spain has been experiencing a bit of a resurgence since winning its only title, in 2010. The squad is one of the youngest represented in the tournament, led by 18-year-old Lamine Yamal.

And while he’s on track despite a hamstring injury, there’s plenty of other star power like Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who also won the MVP of the 2024 Euros when the Spaniards raised the trophy. Cape Verde — Group H, FIFA ranking No. 68 Is it called Cape or Cabo Verde? According to The Associated Press (the style The Atlanta Journal-Constitution follows), it’s Cape Verde. FIFA uses Cabo Verde on its site and promotions. So, which is it? It’s technically Cabo Verde, as the U.S. State Department formally adopted in 2013. It became widely known as Cape Verde because many of them migrated to New England as whalers, and it was phonetically easier to pronounce it like Cape Cod instead of Cabo, according to Cape Verde World Cup welcome committee member Jennifer Barbosa. Cape Verde became an exonym that many use, much like Turkey for Türkiye or Japan for Nihon.

The African island nation will play in Atlanta’s leadoff match against Spain on June 15 at noon. Czechia — Group A, FIFA ranking No. 41 When Czechia takes the field at the World Cup, it might have a slight advantage in chemistry over other squads. 10 of the total 26 players compete for the same club team, Slavia Prague, the No. 1 team in the Czech league. FIFA international breaks are spread out throughout the year and typically last around 10 days. Chemistry, especially in soccer, is crucial. It will have the advantage of knowing teammates’ tendencies earlier in the tournament that others might develop later in the tournament. The only UEFA team in Atlanta’s group play begins its World Cup journey in Mexico versus South Korea on Thursday, and will match up against South Africa in Atlanta on June 18 at noon. South Africa — Group A, FIFA ranking No. 60 When South Africa comes to town, one might hear a “Bafana, Bafana” chant. It translates “The Boys” in Zulu, the indigenous language in South Africa. The name originated after apartheid ended in the 1990s and was rebranded as Bafana to reflect the integrated society.

Bafana will make its first appearance since it automatically qualified as the host nation in 2010. South Africa will play in the first match of this World Cup against Mexico on Thursday, then will meet Czechia in Atlanta on June 18 at noon. Saudi Arabia — Group H, FIFA ranking No. 61 In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the great upsets in history when the Green Falcons shocked Argentina 2-1 in the group stage — though they finished last in the group. Of Saudi Arabia’s six past appearances in the World Cup, it only advanced into the knockout round once in 1994, when the United States last hosted the world’s biggest sports tournament. The group, including Spain, Cape Verde and Uruguay, poses a simpler pathway for Saudi Arabia to advance than in years past. The Arab nation also expanded its executive staff after poaching former U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker in April. Saudi Arabia kicks off the tournament versus Uruguay in Miami on June 15 before coming to Atlanta to face Spain on June 21 at noon.

Haiti — Group C, FIFA ranking No. 82 Haiti is no stranger to playing at opposition stadiums. Because of turmoil in the country, the national team has not played a match in Haiti since 2021. Every CONCACAF qualifying match — even friendlies — has been held in other countries. Unfortunately for Haitians, fans will not be able to make the trip across North America to watch their team compete in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, as the current White House administration holds a travel ban, as “Proclamation 10949 directed the United States Government to fully restrict and limit the entry of nationals.” Haiti plays its first match of this World Cup on Saturday against Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It will take on Morocco in Atlanta on June 24 at 6 p.m. Morocco — Group C, FIFA ranking No. 7 Consider Morocco a dark-horse favorite. The Atlas Lions stunned everyone en route to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and while France and Spain are considered the favorites in 2026, Morocco is still a contender. The North African nation has not lost since August 2025. While there have been some draws, it has a 25-0-4 record since falling to Kenya in the African Nations Championship last summer.

It’s been able to keep up the streak despite a coaching change just months before the World Cup. Former manager Walid Regragui resigned, and Mohamed Ouahbi took the reins after coaching for the country’s youth national team. Morocco opens the tournament against Brazil on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It faces Haiti in its third group match in Atlanta on June 24 at 6 p.m. Democratic Republic of Congo — Group K, FIFA ranking No. 45 The Democratic Republic of Congo’s appearance breaks a 52-year drought after last qualifying for the World Cup in 1974. This will be only the second appearance ever for the nation that gained independence in 1960. The country was called Zaire at the time, and Dede Ntumba, who now lives in Atlanta, watched his home team compete in Germany on a black-and-white TV. Now, he and many in the metro area will have the privilege of being in the same city as the team while a travel ban in the U.S. was implemented for fans as an Ebola outbreak continues to spread. The DRC will kick off its tournament against Portugal June 17 in Houston. Its matchup with Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. rounds out its group stage.