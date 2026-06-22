News A.M. ATL: Weekend worriers Plus: An exoneration, Atlanta traffic

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! Happy belated summer solstice, which was yesterday. Can you believe every day will get a little shorter from here on out? Too bad the sweltering weather won’t get the memo for a while. Let’s get to it. A GEORGIA VOTING DISASTER, DEFERRED State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, gives a thumbs-down on a motion regarding property tax legislation during the special session at the state Capitol on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s been a busy special legislative session already. This weekend, state Senate Republicans approved a measure to delay a law banning QR code vote counting. The measure still has to pass the House, and if it does, it would extend the looming July deadline to January 2028.

It would also mean no major voting changes before this year’s midterm elections.

The delay may appear generous, but implementing a statewide system by the 2028 presidential cycle would make for a busy 2027 for legislators and election officials.

🔎 READ MORE: Why Democrats are crying foul despite supporting the delay Meanwhile, Democrats in the General Assembly blocked dozens of bills that would allow Georgia voters to raise sales taxes to lower property taxes for homeowners.

Democrats say raising sales taxes to lower property taxes would increase the overall tax burden on low- and middle-income Georgians, who pay a higher share of their income in taxes for groceries, gas and other goods.

One Democratic lawmaker called it a “bait-and-switch,” especially for renters and small business owners. 🔎 READ MORE: State Republicans sticking with tax relief for midterm message Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

AFTER 20 YEARS, AN INNOCENT MAN IS FREE Marquez Powell was exonerated and freed after more than two decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. The Georgia Innocence Project is raising funds through GoFundMe to support Powell in his return to a free life. (GoFundMe) Thanks to the Georgia Innocence Project and Fulton County’s Conviction Integrity Unit, a man is free after spending nearly 21 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

New DNA evidence exonerated Marquez Powell of charges related to the killing of his best friend in 2005.

Powell’s release comes nearly one year into Georgia’s new system to compensate the wrongfully convicted.

Some prosecutors have created units designed to take another look at past convictions in which new evidence could be obtained.

Even with a possible legal pathway to recoup years of lost earning potential, exonerees often face their freedom in difficult financial straits. 🔎 READ MORE: What new evidence helped overturn the conviction MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💰 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s campaign says it raised more than $1 million in the 24 hours after U.S. Rep. Mike Collins clinched the Republican nomination. His campaign has socked away more than $32 million to battle for a second term. ✈️ Lockheed Martin’s Marietta-based aerospace defense manufacturing complex turns 75 this year. The facility generates an estimated $4.5 billion in annual economic contribution to Georgia. SHOCKING: WORLD CUP TRAFFIC ACTUALLY NOT THAT BAD A MARTA employee helps fans access the Vine City station as they commute to attend a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) I’m a little afraid to write this lest I awaken some mercurial traffic god, but hopefully they’ll consider it an offering instead.

World Cup traffic … hasn’t been that bad! “Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull lays out several of the reasons in his latest column entitled “Atlanta gets a win for World Cup traffic not being worse*.” People are following advice: Non-World Cup commuters have been avoiding downtown during peak times, and World Cup commuters have made use of public transit. Just like they drew it up.

Non-World Cup commuters have been avoiding downtown during peak times, and World Cup commuters have made use of public transit. Just like they drew it up. Crowd flow plans are working: The city has made strategic road closures to allow for pedestrian traffic.

The city has made strategic road closures to allow for pedestrian traffic. The tech is teching: An army of engineers in the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Traffic Management Center has been adjusting traffic signal timing in real time to suit the needs of cars and commuters.

An army of engineers in the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Traffic Management Center has been adjusting traffic signal timing in real time to suit the needs of cars and commuters. People are communicating: You have to read Turnbull’s article, because the scope of this multi-organization effort is quite something. *A headline master-class in damning with faint praise. NEWS BITES In Taylor Swift’s beach town, every clue becomes a wedding rumor