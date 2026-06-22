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A.M. ATL: Weekend worriers

Plus: An exoneration, Atlanta traffic
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Happy belated summer solstice, which was yesterday. Can you believe every day will get a little shorter from here on out? Too bad the sweltering weather won’t get the memo for a while.

Let’s get to it.

A GEORGIA VOTING DISASTER, DEFERRED

State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, gives a thumbs-down on a motion regarding property tax legislation during the special session at the state Capitol on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, gives a thumbs-down on a motion regarding property tax legislation during the special session at the state Capitol on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s been a busy special legislative session already. This weekend, state Senate Republicans approved a measure to delay a law banning QR code vote counting.

🔎 READ MORE: Why Democrats are crying foul despite supporting the delay

🔎 READ MORE: State Republicans sticking with tax relief for midterm message

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

AFTER 20 YEARS, AN INNOCENT MAN IS FREE

Marquez Powell was exonerated and freed after more than two decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. The Georgia Innocence Project is raising funds through GoFundMe to support Powell in his return to a free life. (GoFundMe)
Marquez Powell was exonerated and freed after more than two decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. The Georgia Innocence Project is raising funds through GoFundMe to support Powell in his return to a free life. (GoFundMe)

Thanks to the Georgia Innocence Project and Fulton County’s Conviction Integrity Unit, a man is free after spending nearly 21 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

🔎 READ MORE: What new evidence helped overturn the conviction

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s campaign says it raised more than $1 million in the 24 hours after U.S. Rep. Mike Collins clinched the Republican nomination. His campaign has socked away more than $32 million to battle for a second term.

✈️ Lockheed Martin’s Marietta-based aerospace defense manufacturing complex turns 75 this year. The facility generates an estimated $4.5 billion in annual economic contribution to Georgia.

SHOCKING: WORLD CUP TRAFFIC ACTUALLY NOT THAT BAD

A MARTA employee helps fans access the Vine City station as they commute to attend a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A MARTA employee helps fans access the Vine City station as they commute to attend a FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

I’m a little afraid to write this lest I awaken some mercurial traffic god, but hopefully they’ll consider it an offering instead.

World Cup traffic … hasn’t been that bad!

“Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull lays out several of the reasons in his latest column entitled “Atlanta gets a win for World Cup traffic not being worse*.”

*A headline master-class in damning with faint praise.

NEWS BITES

In Taylor Swift’s beach town, every clue becomes a wedding rumor

The FBI should start recruiting among Taylor Swift fans, because those folks are always on the case.

The secret to better strawberry jam? Skip the fresh berries

*Deep breaths* Fine, if AJC Sr. Food and Dining Editor Monti Carlo says so …

France restricts public alcohol consumption and outdoor sports during heat wave

Luckily, it’s the World Cup, so absolutely no one’s playing outdoor sports or drinking in public.

Meet some birds that deserve a Father’s Day card (and some that don’t)

If you don’t read Charles Seabrook’s column on good bird dad facts, we’re not friends anymore.

ON THIS DATE

June 20, 1997

Ted or Rocky? Turner challenges Murdoch to fight. Ted Turner is passionate about two things: knocking Rupert Murdoch’s block off and naming his new Atlanta hockey team the Thrashers. “I challenge Rupert Murdoch to a boxing match,” Turner told those at a national convention of sports editors. “I’m deadly serious about it.”While Vegas isn’t making good on this fight yet, hockey fans would be wise to get used to calling the team the Thrashers, named after the Georgia state bird, the brown thrasher. “Hopefully, we’ll do the thrashing,” Turner said.

Yes, today is June 22, not June 20. But to quote good friend and The Win Column host Tyler Estep, “one should never let a good story wallow in the weekend wasteland.”

While the media mogul boxing match never happened and the Thrashers left Atlanta in 2011, it turns out Turner’s mascot idea was oddly on point. More on that below.

ONE MORE THING

Georgia’s state bird, the brown thrasher, is apparently quite the male ideal, according to Seabrook:

“The male is a model avian father that takes on roughly half of all parental duties, from nest building to protecting the brood. Few birds show more concern over their eggs or young as does the brown thrasher … Known for his spirited singing and for a repertoire of hundreds of songs … the sleek, cinnamon-brown male thrasher helps his female mate select a site for their bulky, cuplike nest.”

A domestic labor splitter, a natural protector and a singer? Georgia men have a lot to live up to!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.