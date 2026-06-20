Legislature Georgia Democrats block sales-for-property tax swap Dozens of bills would have let voters raise sales taxes to lower homeowners’ property taxes. State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, gestures thumbs down on a motion regarding property tax legislation during the special session at the Capitol in Atlanta on June 20, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By David Wickert 1 hour ago Share

Democrats in the General Assembly on Saturday blocked scores of bills that would allow Georgia voters to raise sales taxes to lower property taxes for homeowners. More than 90 bills have been filed in this week’s special legislative session by Republicans to allow voters in counties and cities across Georgia to raise sales taxes by one penny, with the proceeds used to lower or eliminate property taxes on primary residences. But the bills require a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate, and nearly every Democrat voted against advancing the bills in the House. A motion to approve 66 of the bills failed by a vote of 95-67 — far short of the 120 votes needed to pass.

The Senate also failed to secure a two-thirds majority for three additional property tax referendum bills. The vote there was 33-18 — short of the 38 votes needed. Democrats say raising sales taxes to lower property taxes would increase the overall tax burden on low- and middle-income Georgians, who pay a higher share of their income in taxes for groceries, gas and other goods. Rep. Tanya Miller, D-Atlanta, called the Republican proposals a “bait and switch.” “What they proposed today was nothing more than a tax, a tax increase on the people who are already hit the hardest,” Miller said. Republicans accused Democrats, who are in the minority, of thwarting tax relief for Georgians struggling to keep up with runaway property taxes. Rep. Bill Hitchens, R-Rincon, said his property tax bill more than doubled last year.

“It’s absolutely horrendous for the average working family,” Hitchens said.

Saturday’s votes were the latest skirmish in a monthslong battle over how best to grant tax relief. Earlier this year, legislators agreed to spend $850 million to offset local property taxes. Republicans want to go much farther. House Speaker Jon Burns has proposed eliminating property taxes on “homesteads,” or people’s primary residences. Lawmakers ultimately approved a scaled-back proposal that allows voters to raise sales taxes to lower taxes on homestead properties. As written, the law would allow such referendums beginning next year, with the proceeds offsetting property taxes beginning in 2028. But this month’s special session gave Republicans a chance to put the referendums on the ballot this November. Among the bills defeated Saturday are those that would authorize November referendums in Cherokee and Walton counties. Bills also have been filed for similar referendums in Gwinnett, Fayette and Forsyth counties, plus other counties and cities across the state. Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, said Democrats are denying Georgians a chance to vote on the issue. He said they know voters would support property tax relief.