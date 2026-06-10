A.M. ATL: Smells delicious

Morning, y’all! Don’t you love it when it’s so humid it feels like stepping through a literal wall when you go outside? It’s like chewable air. The atmospheric equivalent of Jell-O. Eurgh.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Don’t you love it when it’s so humid it feels like stepping through a literal wall when you go outside? It’s like chewable air. The atmospheric equivalent of Jell-O. Eurgh.
Let’s get to it.
MARTA is still working through the repeatedly delayed rollout of hundreds of new train cars that were promised to be in service by the start of the World Cup games in Atlanta and now ... probably won’t be.
An AJC review of communications between MARTA and train manufacturer Stadler revealed multiple concerns about the Swiss company’s ability to deliver on time.
Turns out, Stadler has a history of rocky rollouts. The good news? Clients in other cities were happy with the final product. Eventually.
🔎 READ MORE: How cities, and the company, worked through the good and the bad
In other MARTA news, two men are facing federal charges for two separate attacks on MARTA property in recent weeks. The spate of attacks has raised concerns about transit safety ahead of the World Cup.
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All signs show it may be a toss-up between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson heading into the June 16 runoff for GOP gubernatorial nominee.
In northeast Georgia’s Habersham County, they were dead even in the primary.
50/50. One-to-one. Exactly 2,640 votes each.
AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein talked to voters in the deep red region. Here’s what he found:
🔎 READ MORE: In a rural county, a tale of two GOP candidates
⚡ Electric vehicle startup Rivian started delivering its first batch of new midsize SUVs to customers, an effort crucial to the company’s planned factory in Georgia.
📺 Natalie McCann announced she is leaving Fox 5 after a decade on the air as a reporter and anchor. She lauded Fox 5 as “family — you always will be.” (Fun fact: She’s married to Brad McCann, the older brother of former Braves catcher Brian McCann.)
🗳️ Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms returned to the airwaves Tuesday with two new ads aimed at capitalizing on the ongoing turf war between Jones and Jackson.
🧾 Months after the FBI raided Fulton County for troves of 2020 election records, no arrests have followed and no evidence has emerged.
In the centuries-old practice of enfleurage, the delicate scents of blossoms are captured in layers of fat to be used in perfume or beauty products. It’s a painstaking process I feel compelled to mention because, no matter how great AI may be at concocting your perfect scent, it’s time and care and human hands that do the work.
Indiehouse Modern Fragrances, a perfume store in Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza, is using artificial intelligence to create hyper-customized scents. Here’s how it works:
The store’s perfumers and delighted customers say it’s a fun way of turning the ephemeral into something real, sniffable and, at $140, reasonably priced as far as perfumes go.
🔎 READ MORE: Why scent and high tech mix
Toronto is offering a unique World Cup event called The Great Beaver Quest
It’s a scavenger hunt for 51 beaver sculptures around the city. Incredible. Anyone want to pop up to Toronto?
How many All-Stars will Braves have in 2026?
They’re all All-Stars in our hearts!
What can everyday athletes learn from World Cup nutrition?
One word: bread.
Your guide to the 21 murals Atlanta is using to welcome the World Cup
Hey, we can have our own scavenger hunt! Sad lack of beavers, though.
June 10, 1893
Horrible! Hundreds of men carried down by the falling walls of a building which was notoriously insecure! … Words cannot picture the awfulness of the accident. The imagination stands back and fails to give any idea of the scene. Its horrors will never be fully told. Its suddenness was almost the chief terror. In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, was a change, and the men who came to the scene of daily toil this morning will never return alive.
What does this article about the 1893 Ford’s Theatre collapse, which left 22 dead, have to do with Revlon lipstick? Read on ...
News writers obviously don’t write like they did in the late 1800s. Sure, part of that is because everything has to be economical, and using words like “Horrible!” runs afoul of most modern journalistic sensibilities.
But also, this was a time before readily available photography and video. Words, and perhaps a hasty illustration, were your only ways to tell a story. You had to get a little dramatic when the situation called for it. This is a perfect example of how facts aren’t the only way to convey truth and how difficult that balance can be.
It also reminds me of a curious challenge in the era of black-and-white TV advertising. Let’s say you wanted to advertise something of which color was an essential part. Cosmetics, for instance. You had to get synesthetic, and that meant really leaning on artistic license.
Here’s a 1956 black-and-white advertisement for a Revlon lipstick in the shade Snow Peach. What did Snow Peach look like when not rendered in gray? It looked like a choir trilling “snow peach!” like a host of medicated angels and a voice describing “a peach with a pink complexion cooling its blushes in the snow.” Sure, sure.
We see the same challenge today with perfume ads on video, which is why they, to a one, seem absolutely deranged. They’re trying to convey a vibe, OK?! It’s difficult work!
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Until next time.
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