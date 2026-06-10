News A.M. ATL: Smells delicious Plus: MARTA trains, voters speak

By AJ Willingham 8 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Don’t you love it when it’s so humid it feels like stepping through a literal wall when you go outside? It’s like chewable air. The atmospheric equivalent of Jell-O. Eurgh. Let’s get to it.

HISTORY SAYS MARTA TRAINS WILL BE WORTH THE WAIT Two of the new railcars parked at Avondale Yard between Avondale and Kensington MARTA stations last month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) MARTA is still working through the repeatedly delayed rollout of hundreds of new train cars that were promised to be in service by the start of the World Cup games in Atlanta and now ... probably won’t be. An AJC review of communications between MARTA and train manufacturer Stadler revealed multiple concerns about the Swiss company’s ability to deliver on time. Turns out, Stadler has a history of rocky rollouts. The good news? Clients in other cities were happy with the final product. Eventually.

When Liverpool, England, debuted new Stadler trains in 2023, the fleet had nagging issues, such as windshield wipers failing to work and doors opening on the wrong side of the train.

However, Liverpool’s mayor said the issues were quickly seen to, and the fleet has made a marked improvement in transit reliability.

Similar stories of Stadler trains have come out of the UK cities Newcastle and Glasgow.

MARTA says it will start putting the new trains on tracks as soon as possible, with many coming into service in time for the World Cup. Some riders have already noticed the brand-new custom-made cars popping up on the tracks.

🔎 READ MORE: How cities, and the company, worked through the good and the bad In other MARTA news, two men are facing federal charges for two separate attacks on MARTA property in recent weeks. The spate of attacks has raised concerns about transit safety ahead of the World Cup. Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. HABERSHAM COUNTY TAKES 50/50 TO THE EXTREME (Photo Illustration: AJC) All signs show it may be a toss-up between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson heading into the June 16 runoff for GOP gubernatorial nominee.

In northeast Georgia’s Habersham County, they were dead even in the primary. 50/50. One-to-one. Exactly 2,640 votes each. AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein talked to voters in the deep red region. Here’s what he found: Voters expressed fatigue over the constant barrage of attack ads between the two.

President Donald Trump’s favor loomed large. For some, that was a reason to go with Jones, whom Trump endorsed. Others thought Jackson was more Trump-like and may have ultimately earned Trump’s approval had things been different.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s approval also ranked highly. Where have the two performed well? During the primary, Jackson performed strongest in metro Atlanta and the surrounding exurbs, where his self-funded outsider message resonated with suburban Republicans.

Meanwhile, Jones ran up big margins across rural Georgia.

CAN AI MAKE YOU SMELL GOOD? Indiehouse allows customers to create their own fragrances through collaboration with artificial intelligence firm EveryHuman. (AJC) In the centuries-old practice of enfleurage, the delicate scents of blossoms are captured in layers of fat to be used in perfume or beauty products. It’s a painstaking process I feel compelled to mention because, no matter how great AI may be at concocting your perfect scent, it’s time and care and human hands that do the work. Indiehouse Modern Fragrances, a perfume store in Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza, is using artificial intelligence to create hyper-customized scents. Here’s how it works: Scent is uniquely tied to memory, so the system begins with a series of prompts to ask customers about memories, moods and scent preferences.

The AI then generates a custom formula using a library of more than 50 fragrance ingredients.

A machine inside the store blends the perfume. The store’s perfumers and delighted customers say it’s a fun way of turning the ephemeral into something real, sniffable and, at $140, reasonably priced as far as perfumes go.