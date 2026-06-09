Metro Atlanta Shooting suspect is 2nd to face federal charges linked to MARTA violence in week Anthony Gresham allegedly shot a teen Friday at the Midtown station, and John Elijah Matthews is tied to a fatal May 30 stabbing at the Oakland City station, police say. Both men now also face federal charges. A MARTA police officer collects evidence from a train after a shooting at the Midtown station on June 5. Anthony Gresham was arrested in connection to the incident, which police said injured a teen. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva 1 hour ago Share

Federal officials, since the start of June, have now brought charges against two men accused in separate violent incidents on MARTA properties. The latest filing is against Anthony Gresham, a 42-year-old convicted felon who allegedly shot and wounded a teenager at the Midtown station on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced Tuesday.

Gresham, who also faces charges out of Fulton County, is charged in federal court with committing an act of violence with intent to cause serious bodily injury on a mass transportation system, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. “My office and federal law enforcement will continue to lean in and partner with local agencies to hold criminals accountable for violent attacks on MARTA, a critical component of Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure that is subsidized by federal funds,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in a news release. “Gresham was allegedly undeterred by decades of prosecution for robberies, drug trafficking, and other crimes, which compounds the need for federal intervention in this case.” Last week, the Trump administration launched a probe into MARTA after a woman was stabbed to death on a train May 30. The suspect in that case, John Elijah Matthews, faces a federal charge, officials announced June 2. MARTA police Chief Scott Kreher speaks to the media on June 6 regarding recent violence at multiple MARTA stations. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Gresham was arrested Sunday in Douglas County following a weekend search. Officials said he was spotted as he walked along a road by the FBI’s Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force. He fled into a wooded area and was eventually taken into custody, authorities stated.

In Fulton, authorities said Gresham faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Surveillance footage revealed glimpses into the Friday shooting, including that Gresham and the victim stared at each other on the platform before the 17-year-old victim entered the train and sat down, MARTA police Chief Scott Kreher previously said. Moments later, the suspect walked into that same train car, pulled out a gun and shot repeatedly, he added. The teen had gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, police said. The U.S. Department of Justice described Gresham as a man with a “lengthy” criminal history, including convictions in at least three different counties for various incidents including armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Gresham was most recently released in November. Kreher, in a statement, said he supports the addition of federal charges.

“The riders who depend on MARTA, and the officers who work to protect them, deserve to see violent offenders held accountable,” he said. About a week before that shooting, 66-year-old Margaret Swan was stabbed to death on a train at MARTA’s Oakland City station. Officials called the attack “unprovoked” and said, according to an arrest warrant, Matthews approached Swan, drew a knife and slashed her throat. Matthews, 25, faces a federal charge of committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system. In Fulton, he is charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children. According to a June 2 news release from the DOJ, Swan was a “beloved” great-grandmother just trying to get to her destination. Crime scene tape stretches across an escalator at MARTA's Midtown Station following a shooting June 5. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)