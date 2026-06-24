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A.M. ATL: No snooping

Plus: Atlanta Dream, nature center
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37 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s World Cup Wednesday. Morocco and Haiti will face off downtown at 6 p.m. tonight. That’s a shift from the noon games we’ve seen so far, so let’s see if our general good traffic vibes can withstand an evening crowd. I go further into today’s match here.

Let’s get to it.

MORE DEPUTIES ACCUSED OF MISUSING LICENSE PLATE DATABASE

Several Georgia law enforcement officers have been fired recently for allegedly misusing controversial software. (AJC file photo)
Several Georgia law enforcement officers have been fired recently for allegedly misusing controversial software. (AJC file photo)

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office fired two more deputies for allegedly misusing a license plate database for non-law enforcement purposes.

This is a recurring problem with frightening applications. Last November, a police chief in Braselton resigned after authorities accused him of misusing automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk people.

🔎 READ MORE: Sheriff’s office had strong words for latest violations

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THE SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION IS OVER

After five days of frustration, the Georgia General Assembly’s special legislative session to address redistricting and vote-counting methods is over.

What was accomplished:

What wasn’t:

🔎 READ MORE: ‘Prayer and protest are not separate forces.’ Sen. Jaha Howard describes the spirit of Atlanta’s rally against redistricting

What happens next:

🔎 READ MORE: A recap of the session no one was super enthusiastic about

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎤 Keisha Lance Bottoms called for three televised debates against Rick Jackson during their race for Georgia governor. Jackson notably skipped a head-to-head debate with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones during the Republican runoff campaign — not that it mattered in the end.

📱 Curious about what led to Gov. Brian Kemp’s 11th-hour endorsement of Jones before the fateful runoff? AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein talked to several key players about how the decision went down. It’s a compelling read.

🏠 A grungy tire recycling facility near the Beltline could become new apartments. The developer in charge says it needs a $3.9 million tax break to make it happen.

ATLANTA DREAM FANS PUT TO THE TEST

Atlanta Dream fans are adding fuel to the team's big ambitions. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Dream fans are adding fuel to the team's big ambitions. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Fact: Atlanta Dream games these days are lit. There’s no other word for it. The energy is insane, the players are cool as ice, and it feels like a real see-and-be-seen event. More people should go, right? The Dream agrees, and they’re out to prove it.

🏀 READ MORE: Sports columnist Ken Sugiura looks at the Dream’s fan strategy and the team’s ultimate goal

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHATTAHOOCHEE NATURE CENTER!

A concerned baby interfaces with a butterfly at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. (Steve Schaefer/AJC)
A concerned baby interfaces with a butterfly at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. (Steve Schaefer/AJC)

When the Chattahoochee Nature Center first opened in 1976, some dear, confused community members thought it was a nudist colony. Seriously! Hopefully, they weren’t disappointed.

It’s for the birds (and snakes and opossums)

In addition to environmental education and advocacy, the center’s mission includes propagating rare and endangered native plants and rehabilitating birds of prey, reptiles and amphibians. The CNC receives more than 800 injured animals a year and keeps about 100 on site that cannot return to the wild, including bald eagles, beavers, opossums and corn snakes.

🦋 READ MORE: A lovely history of this Atlanta-area gem

NEWS BITES

Meet the Mexico superfan attending his 11th World Cup

Scroll to the bottom for an excellent photo of this king.

Are hydration breaks actually good? FIFA considers keeping controversial pauses

Yes, commercialism is eroding the joy of sports. But soccer players also need a lot of water. It’s hard work out there!

Guinness crowns loudest person in the world at 122.4 decibels

Congratulations to your upstairs neighbor.

ON THIS DATE

June 24, 1931

New record set in use of water; heat to persist. More water was consumed by Atlanta’s perspiring citizens Tuesday than any other day in the history of the Atlanta Waterworks Department, and there is still no break in the heat wave. Officials of the Waterworks Department announced that 40,720,000 gallons of water were pumped Tuesday to stem the demand of a citizenry driven to swimming pools, garden hose, sprinklers and ice water by the heat.

Dear non-denominational divine entity(s) and/or lack thereof: Today, we give thanks for air conditioning.

Love, Atlanta’s perspiring citizens.

ONE MORE THING

Héctor Chávez has watched Mexico's national team play more than 540 matches since 1986. He now attends with his son. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Héctor Chávez has watched Mexico's national team play more than 540 matches since 1986. He now attends with his son. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Here’s the pic of the Mexico World Cup super fan and his son! The royal dynasty the world needs right now.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.