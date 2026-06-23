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Kick It: Morocco vs. Haiti

Plus: World Cup Labubu.
By
31 minutes ago

Gather round, y’all, because my family finally attended a World Cup match and it was glorious. I didn’t go, I was just the chauffeur, but I did attend Fan Fest! I’ll share what we learned after a look at Atlanta’s fourth World Cup match.

MATCH PREVIEW: JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE

Local Moroccan fans at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Local Moroccan fans at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

We’re in the back half of the gloriously chaotic group stage, which means some teams have already punched their ticket to the next round, and others have already fallen short.

Such is the case with Wednesday’s match between Morocco and Haiti.

However ...

🇲🇦 Morocco fun fact: In 2022, Morocco became the first African team and the first Arab team to reach a World Cup semifinal. It was a big deal, and served as a harbinger for the emerging golden age of African soccer we’re witnessing at this year’s tournament. They’re ranked No. 6 in the world right now. Could another deep bid be in their future?

⚽ READ MORE: Atlanta’s Moroccan community explains why this World Cup means so much

🇭🇹 Haiti fun fact: This is Haiti’s second World Cup. They first qualified in 1974. For a few decades, Haiti’s national team was very competitive. However, political crises and natural disasters have repeatedly stymied the nation’s soccer development. Dozens of soccer leaders and players perished in the 2010 Haiti earthquake, leaving long-lasting scars on the program.

So no, it’s really not lip service to say their 2026 World Cup appearance is a victory in and of itself.

MATCH DETAILS

Time: Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, coming right before match time.

The traffic sitch: The first three Atlanta matches had noon start times, so let’s see how we collectively deal with an evening start time.

HALFTIME QUIZ!

What team has appeared in all 23 World Cup tournaments? There’s only one. Answer in Match notes.

DISPATCHES AND TIPS FROM DOWNTOWN

You'll sweat a lot but you'll have fun!
You'll sweat a lot but you'll have fun!

I’m still buzzing from our World Cup adventures this weekend. It was overwhelming in the best way.

The view from Fan Fest for the Germany vs. Ivory Coast match

Getting there:

Enjoying the day:

The large soccer ball was very happy with Germany's win.
The large soccer ball was very happy with Germany's win.

Merch:

Food:

Vibes:

Probably my favorite outfits of the day.
Probably my favorite outfits of the day.

A few notes from the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match

My husband and nephews went to Sunday’s match.

Keep sending me your experiences — good, bad or otherwise!

A VERY CURSED PIECE OF MERCH

Please be careful, because this is a powerful series of words: World Cup Labubu.

This thing is definitely plotting.
This thing is definitely plotting.

This diabolical creature is officially licensed FIFA merch and can be yours for the low price of $150. I would recommend keeping it in the box because: A) It is a collectors’ item, and B) It will be less likely to eat your dreams at night.

MORE THINGS TO KNOW

🐐 Argentina’s Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player ever, broke the World Cup scoring record after two goals in Monday’s win against Austria. That’s 18 all time for the nearly 39-year-old.

🥅 But that record might not last long. France striker Kylian Mbappé, added a pair of goals Monday, giving him 16 all time. Mbappé is 27 years old.

🟨 With the Group D spot clinched, the U.S. team might be wise to play it safe with a few of the stars in Thursday’s matchup with Turkey.

🍔 Everything you need to know about schedules, tickets, watch parties and good food is in the AJC’s Atlanta World Cup guide.

MATCH NOTES

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line!

Until next time.