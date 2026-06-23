News Kick It: Morocco vs. Haiti Plus: World Cup Labubu.

By AJ Willingham 31 minutes ago Share

Gather round, y’all, because my family finally attended a World Cup match and it was glorious. I didn’t go, I was just the chauffeur, but I did attend Fan Fest! I’ll share what we learned after a look at Atlanta’s fourth World Cup match. MATCH PREVIEW: JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE Local Moroccan fans at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) We’re in the back half of the gloriously chaotic group stage, which means some teams have already punched their ticket to the next round, and others have already fallen short. Such is the case with Wednesday’s match between Morocco and Haiti. Morocco is sitting pretty atop Group C with groupmate Brazil with four points. They won against Scotland and tied Brazil.

Haiti, meanwhile, has already been eliminated from the next round after losing to both Scotland and Brazil.

However ... For Haiti fans, this is their last chance to see their team in the 2026 World Cup, and of course, just being here is a victory.

Haiti could also play spoiler for Morocco. Though Morocco and Brazil both have four points, Brazil has a better goal differential (goals scored for the team minus goals scored against).

A draw or a loss for Morocco could alter their finishing spot in the group. Group placement is key — since the higher the finishing spot in the group, the more favorable the matchup (theoretically) in the next stage. 🇲🇦 Morocco fun fact: In 2022, Morocco became the first African team and the first Arab team to reach a World Cup semifinal. It was a big deal, and served as a harbinger for the emerging golden age of African soccer we’re witnessing at this year’s tournament. They’re ranked No. 6 in the world right now. Could another deep bid be in their future? ⚽ READ MORE: Atlanta’s Moroccan community explains why this World Cup means so much 🇭🇹 Haiti fun fact: This is Haiti’s second World Cup. They first qualified in 1974. For a few decades, Haiti’s national team was very competitive. However, political crises and natural disasters have repeatedly stymied the nation’s soccer development. Dozens of soccer leaders and players perished in the 2010 Haiti earthquake, leaving long-lasting scars on the program.

So no, it’s really not lip service to say their 2026 World Cup appearance is a victory in and of itself.

MATCH DETAILS Time: Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open at 3 p.m. Forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, coming right before match time. The traffic sitch: The first three Atlanta matches had noon start times, so let’s see how we collectively deal with an evening start time. HALFTIME QUIZ! What team has appeared in all 23 World Cup tournaments? There’s only one. Answer in Match notes. DISPATCHES AND TIPS FROM DOWNTOWN You'll sweat a lot but you'll have fun! I’m still buzzing from our World Cup adventures this weekend. It was overwhelming in the best way. The view from Fan Fest for the Germany vs. Ivory Coast match Getting there: MARTA was super great. No issues, other than your typical public transit weirdness.

They really want you to get off at Peachtree Center rather than Five Points or the SEC (the former CNN Center stop). I think it’s because they want people to take the light rail. From what I saw, it’s six of one, half dozen of the others.

There were a LOT of people at Fan Fest, but it didn’t feel packed. Entrances were clearly marked and pedestrian traffic flows were organized.

Enjoying the day: I would recommend timing your visit around a game. Get there about 45 minutes before to stroll and get something to eat, then pop a squat in front of one of the many, many big screens to watch the match.

If it’s really hot and sunny, there are plenty of vantage points from shady areas, and Centennial Olympic Park’s various water features bring the temperature down a bit.

That being said, wear light clothing, bring a hat or head cover, and don’t forget sunscreen. A light blanket will also help if you want to sit on the green.

Yes, people actually sit and stay sat to watch the game! That was my favorite part. The large soccer ball was very happy with Germany's win. Merch: The FIFA merch tent had long lines and, by the time my party got in, were pretty picked out. The CTR has a set of shops with some good stuff if you don’t want to brave the line.

Some readers have sent comments about this, and it may be different on match days, but there weren’t as many local vendors as I expected. Those that were at Fan Fest were sparse and tucked away in a low-traffic area. There were more vendors close to The CTR; a very short walk away.

If you want to buy local (highly recommend, FIFA doesn’t need more of your money), you may have to work at it.

Food: Expensive, but no more than the highway robbery at any other high-profile sporting event. At least it was good, all things considered. We had gyros and empanadas.

If you get the ice cream, go for pineapple. It melts the slowest. Vibes: Excellent. So many different people; some dressed for a fancy day out, others casual with kids in tow. Everyone was respectful and it was nice to see people helping each other out, complimenting outfits, celebrating victories and just chatting.

The commercialism and heat aside, I would recommend a visit as a balm for the soul. We live in divided times, and getting to see the beauty and diversity of our city on display was a reminder of how closely linked we all are. Probably my favorite outfits of the day. A few notes from the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match

My husband and nephews went to Sunday’s match. Traffic really wasn’t that bad. I dropped them off a few blocks from the stadium, behind the Georgia World Congress Center. I would estimate traffic was only very thick for about four blocks in any direction.

I cannot imagine the mess of ordering a ride-hailing service to or from anywhere close to the venue. Correct me if I’m wrong.

There wasn’t a lot of unique merchandise or local vendors in Atlanta Stadium.

Arrive in time to soak up the culture around the stadium before going in. My family saw plenty of dancing, impromptu music jams and people kitted out in their national finery.

Was it worth the hassle? Yes. We’re a pretty intense sports family, and my husband still said it was like nothing he’s ever witnessed. ⚽ Keep sending me your experiences — good, bad or otherwise! A VERY CURSED PIECE OF MERCH Please be careful, because this is a powerful series of words: World Cup Labubu. This thing is definitely plotting. This diabolical creature is officially licensed FIFA merch and can be yours for the low price of $150. I would recommend keeping it in the box because: A) It is a collectors’ item, and B) It will be less likely to eat your dreams at night.