Metro Atlanta 2 more Cherokee deputies accused of misusing license plate reader database A lieutenant and sergeant were fired and face felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly using the sheriff’s office database for non-law enforcement work, officials said.

By Caroline Silva 14 minutes ago Share

Two Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies are facing charges, accused of using the department’s license plate reader database for non-law enforcement purposes. Their arrests Monday come nearly two weeks after another deputy was booked into the county jail under similar allegations. Lt. Chris Bryant and Sgt. Mike Creeden are facing charges of violation of oath of office and retaining license plate data obtained from license plate readers. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker said they were booked into the Cherokee jail and released on $3,812 bonds before 7:30 p.m. Monday. Bryant, 45, and Creeden, 35, have also been fired from the sheriff’s office, Baker confirmed.

“Our community expects and demands the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and accountability from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. Maintaining the public’s trust requires that our employees uphold the law, safeguard sensitive information, and use the tools entrusted to us only for legitimate law enforcement purposes,” Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a written statement. Earlier this month, Cynthia Jodesty was fired from the agency and accused of entering the license tag information of another sheriff’s office employee into the agency’s automated license plate reader database while not performing a legitimate law enforcement function, the agency previously said. She was arrested June 12 and was serving as a deputy with the sheriff’s office at the time. Jodesty was charged with the same felony and misdemeanor charges Bryant and Creeden are now facing. The arrests come after a series of audits of the agency’s database revealed “anomalies” tied to three authorized users, Baker said. An investigation determined the three employees had violated agency policy and state law, according to Baker.

License plate readers are typically mounted on poles, streetlights and overpasses. The data collected is frequently used to track wanted suspects or stolen vehicles. State law restricts what can be done with information collected from the cameras and how long that data can be stored if it isn’t being used for “law enforcement purposes.”