Ga. Democrats’ political rally to resist redistricting turned into a revival

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Republican leaders later announced they wouldn’t redraw the state’s political maps during the session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

History reminds us: Prayer and protest are not separate forces. Together, they helped produce fruit of 1965 Voting Rights Act.

History reminds us: Prayer and protest are not separate forces. Together, they helped produce fruit of 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Georgia state legislators gathered for a contentious special session on voting systems and redistricting two days before Juneteenth.

Outside, hundreds of Georgians filled the Capitol grounds and hallways — organized coalitions, faith leaders and everyday citizens undeterred by rain and even tornado warnings.

The day before, protests led by groups like the NAACP had already sent a clear message: The people’s voice will be heard.

You could feel it walking in — this was no ordinary political battle. Behind closed doors, inside the Senate and House Democrats’ joint meeting, anticipation hung heavy due because of the scale of the threat sweeping across the Southeast after the Louisiana v. Callais decision weakening the Voting Rights Act.