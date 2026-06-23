Ga. Democrats’ political rally to resist redistricting turned into a revival
History reminds us: Prayer and protest are not separate forces. Together, they helped produce fruit of 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Republican leaders later announced they wouldn’t redraw the state’s political maps during the session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Sen. Jaha Howard – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Outside, hundreds of Georgians filled the Capitol grounds and hallways — organized coalitions, faith leaders and everyday citizens undeterred by rain and even tornado warnings.
The day before, protests led by groups like the NAACP had already sent a clear message: The people’s voice will be heard.
You could feel it walking in — this was no ordinary political battle. Behind closed doors, inside the Senate and House Democrats’ joint meeting, anticipation hung heavy due because of the scale of the threat sweeping across the Southeast after the Louisiana v. Callais decision weakening the Voting Rights Act.
In moments like this, we returned to what has sustained people before: prayer.
The room erupted into praise
State Sen. Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, represents District 35 in the Georgia General Assembly. (Courtesy)
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was our guest during the private meeting. He spoke not just as a policymaker, but as a pastor — framing redistricting as an issue of fairness, dignity and moral consequence.
Scripture was not hidden or softened. It was present. Direct. For a party often criticized for minimizing faith in public life, it marked a noticeable change.
Then came a moment no one planned.
After a closing prayer, state Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, began to sing: “I Trust in God.” One voice turned into many. The room — people of faith and even those less certain — erupted into praise. For a brief moment, politics gave way to something else entirely.
It felt like church in that room.
History reminds us: Prayer and protest are not separate forces. Together, they helped produce the fruit of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. And in moments when power stretches too far — when systems strain under the weight of injustice — people reach for something beyond themselves.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was our guest during the private meeting. He spoke not just as a policymaker, but as a pastor — framing redistricting as an issue of fairness, dignity and moral consequence.
Scripture was not hidden or softened. It was present. Direct. For a party often criticized for minimizing faith in public life, it marked a noticeable change.
Then came a moment no one planned.
After a closing prayer, state Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, began to sing: “I Trust in God.” One voice turned into many. The room — people of faith and even those less certain — erupted into praise. For a brief moment, politics gave way to something else entirely.
It felt like church in that room.
History reminds us: Prayer and protest are not separate forces. Together, they helped produce the fruit of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. And in moments when power stretches too far — when systems strain under the weight of injustice — people reach for something beyond themselves.
And then, just as quickly, politics returned. A news conference from the majority party followed. Redistricting would not be taken up — “for now.” The contrast was sharp.
This is bigger than one meeting or issue
State Sen. Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, speaks with activists during Day 3 of the special session inside the state Capitol building on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Atlanta. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
It made me think back a decade ago, to my first campaign for state Senate, when open expressions of faith were often mocked unless it was election season — even within my own party.
To see that shift — from something pushed to the background to something acknowledged openly — was moving. It reinforced a simple truth: You can love God and love people. And those two things don’t have to be in conflict.
What’s happening now feels bigger than one meeting or one issue. The battles playing out here in Georgia — over voting rights, fairness and representation — are part of something broader. Questions of truth, justice and freedom aren’t just local; they’re unfolding across the country and around the world.
There’s a growing exhaustion with the same cycles — power, greed and political performance. And across different perspectives, there is a sense that people are ready for something honest. A reset. A willingness to stop bending truth for advantage and instead begin measuring ourselves against a higher standard. Because when systems strain, they expose their limits — and ours.
But that in moments like these, when the pressure builds and the cracks begin to show, something greater has a way of stepping in.
And maybe, just maybe, that’s where revival begins.
State Sen. Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, represents District 35 in the Georgia General Assembly.
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