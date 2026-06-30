News

A.M. ATL: Center stage

Plus: Humidity, ICE arrests
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39 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! A new phrase for you, stolen from the brilliant British World Cup commentators: “playing with a cigar and a glass of brandy,” i.e. playing unchallenged. I have no idea how we’ll fit this into our lexicons but it’s worth a shot.

Let’s get to it.

HOW GA POLICE TARGET TRAFFIC STOPS FOR ICE

An ICE agent arrests the driver of a work van stopped by Jefferson police officer Jordan Redman on July 18, 2025. (Courtesy of Jefferson Police Department)
An ICE agent arrests the driver of a work van stopped by Jefferson police officer Jordan Redman on July 18, 2025. (Courtesy of Jefferson Police Department)

“If you get a wild hair and want to snatch up some folks just let me know.”

“Yeah, I’ll come out.”

“Work vans or trucks with multiple occupants are the general target. If you get one stopped holler at me and I’ll have them (ICE) en route.”

“Yeah, white work van and a ladder rack is like a 90% chance lol. Where do y’all go?”

“I generally sit in front of Waffle House and catch them coming off the interstate.”

That’s part of a text message exchange between Jefferson Police Officers Jordan Redman and Nick Hobbs.

The exchange was captured by Redman’s body camera footage during a stop involving immigrants.

🔎 READ MORE: What else the body cam video revealed, what experts say

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MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an ongoing dispute regarding the Fulton County election board. The board has refused to seat two Republican nominees. One voted against certifying the results of 2024’s primary election, and another challenged thousands of voter registrations in the heavily Democratic county. The case has bounced between judges and courts. County commissioners can exercise discretion in seating board members, but the central question is: how much?

🛠️ Walmart will bring a training program to Atlanta to help workers build careers in skilled trades. The program prepares people to work in internal company roles that support its stores and facilities, such as HVAC, refrigeration and electrical systems.

📊 Fewer Americans are very proud of their country, history and democracy, according to a new AP-NORC poll. Pride in the nation’s military and police has also dropped since 2017. Another recent poll finds only 53% of U.S. adults are “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American. Lots to think about going into Independence Day weekend.

HUMIDITY AND YOU

Ever wondered why humidity makes everything feel so much hotter? Some of it is intuitive. Humidity is like thick air, and when it’s hot, it makes for walls of thick, hot air, right? Yes, this is very scientific. Let’s get more specific with info from the National Weather Service.

🔎 READ MORE: How humidity affects the ‘feels like’ temperature

A ‘SEASON OF BECOMING’

Aleks Arwood (right) and Sophia Wootten embrace before the crowning moment of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition earlier this month at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus. (Courtesy of Sheldon Smith Photography)
Aleks Arwood (right) and Sophia Wootten embrace before the crowning moment of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition earlier this month at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus. (Courtesy of Sheldon Smith Photography)

What does it take to become Miss Georgia? Pageant competitor Aleks Arwood knows every step on the long road. She gave the AJC an exclusive peek at her pageant prep.

🔎 READ MORE: More behind-the-scenes bits from the Miss Georgia competition

NEWS BITES

Fashion runways show gender-bending is now a part of menswear

Wear the skirt, guys! They’re comfy and you’ll look great. Ask your local Scotsman.

What’s the best hot dog in Atlanta? Check out these five spots

Alas, the local QuikTrip doesn’t count.

How the World Cup could inspire better fitness and eating habits

“I could totally make that penalty kick,” I think, as I consume a marshmallow the size of my fist.

A director was sentenced to prison in $11M fraud case over unfinished Netflix show

Hmmm. This would make a good Netflix show.

ON THIS DATE

June 30, 1979

A few hours and counting for MARTA. At noon Saturday, as a shimmering MARTA train glides out of the Avondale transit station on an historic 15-minute journey, Atlanta will become the first city in the Southeast to operate a modern rail rapid-transit system. Passengers are expected to crowd the seven stations along MARTA’s initial 6.7-mile east line for a ride on opening day, which comes exactly seven years, seven months and 21 days after local voters gave the system a referendum go-ahead in 1971.

Happy birthday, MARTA! We know you try your best. We wish you lots of repairs and responsible funding.

ONE MORE THING

Another really good World Cup figure of speech from the broadcasts: “He’s got his dancing boots on,” when someone’s being especially quick and agile. Delightful!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.