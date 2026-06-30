News A.M. ATL: Center stage Plus: Humidity, ICE arrests

By AJ Willingham 39 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! A new phrase for you, stolen from the brilliant British World Cup commentators: “playing with a cigar and a glass of brandy,” i.e. playing unchallenged. I have no idea how we’ll fit this into our lexicons but it’s worth a shot. Let’s get to it. HOW GA POLICE TARGET TRAFFIC STOPS FOR ICE An ICE agent arrests the driver of a work van stopped by Jefferson police officer Jordan Redman on July 18, 2025. (Courtesy of Jefferson Police Department) “If you get a wild hair and want to snatch up some folks just let me know.” “Yeah, I’ll come out.” “Work vans or trucks with multiple occupants are the general target. If you get one stopped holler at me and I’ll have them (ICE) en route.” “Yeah, white work van and a ladder rack is like a 90% chance lol. Where do y’all go?”

“I generally sit in front of Waffle House and catch them coming off the interstate.” That’s part of a text message exchange between Jefferson Police Officers Jordan Redman and Nick Hobbs. The exchange was captured by Redman’s body camera footage during a stop involving immigrants. It further illustrates what a growing body of evidence and experts have suggested: Some law enforcement agencies in Georgia work closely with ICE, and use minor traffic stops as a pretext for immigration arrests.

The AJC obtained body cam footage of three traffic stops in northeast Georgia through the Georgia Open Records Act. The interactions show how the most minor infraction can lead to an arrest, and how officers actively communicate and plan with ICE agents.

In one stop, Redman, who has since left the Jefferson Police Department, told the driver of a white work van that he was pulled over for driving too slowly.

Less than three minutes later, an ICE agent arrived on the scene, driving an unmarked vehicle and wearing a black vest that read “police.”

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an ongoing dispute regarding the Fulton County election board. The board has refused to seat two Republican nominees. One voted against certifying the results of 2024’s primary election, and another challenged thousands of voter registrations in the heavily Democratic county. The case has bounced between judges and courts. County commissioners can exercise discretion in seating board members, but the central question is: how much? 🛠️ Walmart will bring a training program to Atlanta to help workers build careers in skilled trades. The program prepares people to work in internal company roles that support its stores and facilities, such as HVAC, refrigeration and electrical systems. 📊 Fewer Americans are very proud of their country, history and democracy, according to a new AP-NORC poll. Pride in the nation’s military and police has also dropped since 2017. Another recent poll finds only 53% of U.S. adults are “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American. Lots to think about going into Independence Day weekend. HUMIDITY AND YOU Ever wondered why humidity makes everything feel so much hotter? Some of it is intuitive. Humidity is like thick air, and when it’s hot, it makes for walls of thick, hot air, right? Yes, this is very scientific. Let’s get more specific with info from the National Weather Service.

Humidity makes it harder for your body to cool itself because sweat can’t evaporate as easily.

Sweat helps your body regulate its temperature, so when sweat can’t evaporate, your body can’t cool off.

That’s why, even though it feels wet, humidity can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. 🔎 READ MORE: How humidity affects the ‘feels like’ temperature A ‘SEASON OF BECOMING’ Aleks Arwood (right) and Sophia Wootten embrace before the crowning moment of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition earlier this month at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus. (Courtesy of Sheldon Smith Photography) What does it take to become Miss Georgia? Pageant competitor Aleks Arwood knows every step on the long road. She gave the AJC an exclusive peek at her pageant prep. Arwood, a Thomasville native, trained as a pre-professional ballerina with South Georgia Ballet. As a young woman, she took her love of performance to the pageant circuit.

Arwood was crowned 2023’s Miss Albany, and has since held the titles of Miss Greater Atlanta in 2024 and Miss Northwest Georgia in 2025. She and 54 other women vied for the Miss Georgia crown.

Hopefuls in the Miss America pipeline typically pursue a Community Service Initiative. Arwood created the Aveline Project, a media brand that helps young women and girls find their “season of becoming.” (A great phrase.)

And yes, the actual competition is as stressful as it seems. There are five sections to the competition: fitness, talent, evening gown and two interviews: a private one, and an on-stage question.