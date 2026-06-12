A.M. ATL: Car talk

Morning, y’all! May your coffee be hot, your commute short and your weekend relaxing.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! May your coffee be hot, your commute short and your weekend relaxing.
Let’s get to it.
If you haven’t been paying attention to the drama coming out of Texas Tech University, it is wild. Walk with me. You won’t regret it.
The situation has massive implications for student-athletes, college sports programs and the general integrity of the game, as it is. It’s reverberating in the academic halls of these institutions, too.
🔎 READ MORE: Why college leaders, especially at UGA, are so angry about this
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South Downtown, near Broad Street, has been a pain point in the city for a while. Just a few blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the area just hasn’t produced long-term success for the community.
🔎 READ MORE: What South Downtown has to offer
Next time you blow a deadline, just remember: At least it wasn’t the long-anticipated, seven-years-coming, $700 million rollout of hundreds of brand new MARTA cars that your whole agency swore up and down would happen in time for the biggest sporting event in the world to land at your doorstep.
📺 Turner and CNN alumni gathered at Techwood this week to seek comfort in the angelic glow of Anderson Cooper’s hair at a private memorial for founder Ted Turner.
🗳️ Voter guide: Today is the last day for early voting for state primary runoffs. Election day is this coming Tuesday, June 16. Know before you go!
🐘 On that note, the Jones-Jackson race may be decided by voters who originally went for their fallen gubernatorial competitors, Chris Carr and Brad Raffensperger.
Mali “Sota” Hightower knows what he’s about. When the Ellenwood resident and car builder takes to the streets, he does so in a modified kids’ Barbie car, pink paint job and all.
Hightower’s fiancee, Jenee Ewen, has taken this all in stride, and provided the kind of explanation anyone who’s known a gifted weirdo will recognize immediately.
“Mali has a very, very intelligent mind, and he’s innovative, so I’ve been seeing him create art in many different forms,” Ewen said. “He always has a major idea that he’s either strategizing or bringing it to fruition physically.”
🎀 READ MORE: The mad genius describes his process, plus more pics
The skills people still perform better than AI, according to workplace experts
All of the ones that matter.
Up your World Cup style with these ATL-grown fashion picks
Buy local so FIFA doesn’t get any more of your money! They already got enough.
Atlanta welcomes Uzbekistan as team settles into their World Cup home base
Did you know the team is also called the Huma birds after a mythical firebird from several Middle Eastern traditions? Firebird, you know, like phoenix? Resurgens? Atlanta and Uzbekistan, soccer besties forever!
15 family-friendly things to do around town this weekend
Featuring this magical series of words: Honky Tonk Block Party at The Battery.
June 12, 1998
Fans fuming: World Cup ticket scams span the globe. Tens of thousands of soccer fans around the globe who thought they would be attending World Cup matches in France are discovering they have paid for tickets that do not exist. … Michiyo Ishii … was headed to the airport in Tokyo Thursday to fly to France when she received a rude shock from her travel agent, who phoned at 1 a.m. and told her even though she had paid $4,000 to go to France to see Japan’s debut in the World Cup, she will not be receiving her promised match tickets.
Scams: Technically not the world’s oldest profession, but pretty close.
As promised, another fun animal fact from “An Immense World” by Ed Yong:
The star-nosed mole, which looks like a mole with an anemone on its face, has exactly 11 little “fingers” on its star, which it uses to poke around its environment, nose finger by nose finger. One of the fingers is a little smaller and more sensitive than the other appendages. When the mole pokes into something worthy of further exploration, it will rotate through nose finger pokes until it comes to the shorter, sensitive nose finger. Call it investigative booping.
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Until next time.