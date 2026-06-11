Business South Downtown dodged foreclosure. Now it’s central to Atlanta urban revival. The redevelopment of roughly 10 urban blocks is part of a generational wave of investment in the city’s core opening in time for World Cup. April Stammel, left, who leads marketing and community engagement with South Downtown, discusses the progress of work being done at 85 Peachtree during a tour of the area on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Over 50 historic buildings are being restored to create retail and residential spaces in one of Atlanta’s most ambitious downtown projects. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 37 minutes ago Share

April Stammel looked as if she was attending a funeral while standing outside the Fulton County Courthouse on an unseasonably warm November morning in 2023. She solemnly waited to learn the fate of a collection of century-old buildings centered around Broad Street in a neglected corner of downtown Atlanta that were slated to go through foreclosure. The financial strife seemed like a death knell for one of the city’s largest redevelopment projects, an effort Stammel spent years helping to engineer.

Fast-forward two-and-a-half years and Stammel is still walking around those ancient buildings. But now, she’s wearing a hard hat while giving tours of an area called South Downtown, which is entering its second lease on life. “I tell people on the tours now that you guys are going to be the last people to say, ‘I was there before,’” Stammel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Because at some point, you’re going to be able to walk around Broad Street without hard hats.” April Stammel, who leads marketing and community engagement with South Downtown, interacts with visitors during a tour of the SODO district on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. South Downtown is transforming Atlanta’s oldest neighborhood as local partners reimagine over 50 buildings across 16 acres in the city’s historic core. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The turnaround is thanks to a group of Atlanta technology investors led by David Cummings and Jon Birdsong, who swooped in at the 11th hour to purchase the South Downtown portfolio before its foreclosure finalized.

Spanning roughly 10 blocks, South Downtown has become a cacophony of construction that is rushing to meet the deadline of World Cup crowds anticipated to flood Atlanta for much of the summer. Birdsong said he and Cummings have invested $140 million into bringing the area back to life, ranging from attracting restaurateurs, renovating spaces for startups, improving sidewalks and creating new green spaces.

“When David and I began this endeavor, we put a lot of faith in Atlanta,” Birdsong said. “It’s just validating that when Atlantans see a big audacious goal, we dive head-first into problem-solving it.” An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous local businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. This project represents the largest collection of historic real estate assets in Atlanta, making it one of the most ambitious downtown initiatives. Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) At the end of 2023, South Downtown had one restaurant tenant, a handful of longtime retailers and dozens of empty buildings that had been empty for decades. During the six weeks in which Atlanta plays host to eight World Cup matches, South Downtown will have more than 15 brick-and-mortar tenants, areas for pop-up vendors, multiple buildings occupied by startup employees and 26 loft apartments nearly ready for tenants.

The South Downtown project is part of a generational wave of investment happening in Atlanta city’s core. The $5 billion Centennial Yards project on the doorstep of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the World Cup matches will be played, is emerging as a glittering sort of Times Square of Atlanta. There are also new tenants coming to Underground Atlanta, the former CNN Center is being revamped and there are multiple city-backed housing projects in downtown — all while South Downtown revives the city’s historic brick and stone beginnings. Alan Raines, managing partner of Mexican restaurant El Tesoro that selected South Downtown for its third location, said other cities would envy having this many historic buildings so close to its main tourism district. “We’re the only multimillion-person city in the country that has this much room right in the middle of our city,” he said. “And it’s just sitting here in a chrysalis, untouched.” Alan Raines, owner of El Tesoro restaurant, along with Cora Hacker, assistant administrator, discusses the upcoming opening of the restaurant in the heart of the city ahead of the World Cup on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Hallowed grounds At the turn of the 20th Century, South Downtown was the epicenter of Atlanta commerce. Known as the city’s original financial district, it was home to headquarters for both Rich’s department stores and C&S bank. Atlanta Union Station and Terminal Station ushered thousands of commuters into the district to buy and sell their wares or stay in one of the area’s many hotels. That history is a feature, not a bug, for many of the tenants joining South Downtown. “People would step off the train at the Terminus hub and get their first taste of Atlanta back 100 years ago,” said Rob Birdsong, Jon’s brother and owner of Glide Pizza. “That was this intersection, so it’s really nice to be able to operate within these grounds.” Rob Birdsong, owner of Glide Pizza, shares his excitement on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, about joining a group of local businesses opening just before the World Cup begins. South Downtown is transforming Atlanta’s most historic district as local partners reimagine over 50 buildings across 16 acres in the city’s historic core. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“We went through every building, and we said, ‘Can we get this done before World Cup?’” Birdsong said. “We quickly realized within the first month or two that nobody’s going to want to live in an area where there’s a bunch of empty buildings around,” he added. Planned new construction was pushed to later phases, with the team focusing instead on refurbishment of historic structures and on filling a series of Broad Street buildings called Hotel Row. Stammel, who worked with Newport and remained with the project after the ownership change, handles retail leasing. As of late May, only two retail spaces didn’t have committed tenants. Marcus Orfield, co-owner of leather manufacturer and shop KMM & Co., is another retailer to join the area, saying it’s a full-circle moment to join a once-bustling commerce hub. Marcus Orfield, co-owner of KMM & Co., discusses their choice to open their store in the heart of the city on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. South Downtown is revitalizing Atlanta’s largest collection of historic buildings, with local partners reimagining over 50 structures across 16 acres in the city’s historic center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“We love that it was an old department store,” he said. “We’re going for a general store-type thing, so it was perfect for us.” In addition, the 115-year-old Sylvan Hotel was converted into another Atlanta Tech Village location, which is now more than 80% leased. The upper floors of several brick buildings throughout the portfolio are also being converted into small office floors, allowing further room to grow. Render ATL, a startup focused on software engineering and technology, is the first to lease one of the 11 spaces. The Founders Green is a space created to bring the community together as part of the South Downtown Atlanta revitalization, as seen on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. More than 50 historic buildings are being restored to include retail spaces and residences in one of Atlanta’s most ambitious downtown projects. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Stammel said there are quirks with working with aging buildings. Some are eclectic discoveries such as a vintage parking sign that now points to the newly opened Founder’s Green park. Others cause plan overhauls, such as when one building’s north-facing wall “decided it wanted to come down” during inspections, Stammel said.

“You think you know everything, and then you’re like, ‘Oh hold on, that building doesn’t want to have a roof‚'” she said. Plans for the building shifted to an outdoor courtyard space between other spaces, which are destined for restaurants. April Stammel, who leads marketing and community engagement with South Downtown, talks with an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter during a tour on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. More than 50 historic buildings are being restored to create retail and residential spaces in one of Atlanta’s most ambitious downtown redevelopment projects. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) After the last whistle Once the mad dash of the World Cup is over, attention will turn to South Downtown’s second phase. While still being sketched, Birdsong and Cummings have emphasized that it needs places for people to live — echoing the efforts of other downtown projects focused on increasing the area’s vibrancy at all hours. The first taste of that is underway at 85 Peachtree, the first residential project in South Downtown. It’ll include 26 lofts ranging from studios to two-bedroom units and will be managed by Gallery Residential.

Stammel said it’ll test the waters to gauge demand, especially because it lacks many of the luxuries of other new apartments. It, however, leverages a unique urban lifestyle near multiple MARTA stations, bus-rapid transit stops and the city center that few other places in Atlanta can match. “There’s no dog spa, there’s no beer on tap, there’s no fitness center,” she said. “But for the right people, we feel like this is a no-brainer. It’s a one-of-one experience in the city.” Birdsong said the building’s leasing will be used to inform future residential projects, whether that’s more conversions or ground-up construction on the nearly 6 acres of undeveloped lots across the neighborhood. “There’s just a lot of market feedback we’ve got to understand before doing any sort of real commitment to phase two,” he said. Construction workers are actively working on Broad Street as South Downtown undergoes revitalization. This area features the city’s largest collection of historic real estate assets and is located in the heart of the city, as seen on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The South Downtown portfolio is owned by David Cummings and Jon Birdsong, founders of Atlanta Ventures, who also run Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The portfolio’s largest property — and most perplexing — is a 300,000-square-foot behemoth at 222 Mitchell St. The former C&S bank building was mid-renovation by Newport when its financing stalled, leading to court battles over $7 million in unpaid invoices to contractors that are still ongoing. “It’s a long and arduous and expensive process we wish would end,” Birdsong said, adding that the building’s future can’t be determined until the legal case is over. Until then, the street outside the building will host vendors during the World Cup, including a King of Pops frozen treat cart during the festivities. In addition to flocks of electric scooters that fill Broad Street’s corners, South Downtown will also serve as one of Atlanta Stadium’s two rideshare spots. The neighborhood is also the first in Atlanta to get approval as an open container district. At the corner of Mitchell Street and Ted Turner Drive, King of Pops is set to open its new location, joining the local businesses that South Downtown is attracting to the heart of the city. South Downtown is revitalizing Atlanta’s most historic district, with local partners reimagining more than 50 buildings across 16 acres in the city’s historic core. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)