News A.M. ATL: Bear with it Plus: Election results, legislative session

By AJ Willingham 44 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Primary political ad season is officially over. Enjoy the few days of peace before midterm political ad season begins. A lot of politics to cover today, obviously, but then we get to talk about Paddington Bear.

Let’s get to it. RUNOFF ELECTION RESULTS GOP nominee for governor Rick Jackson, with his wife Melody, greets supporters at his election night party at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North. (Jason Getz/AJC) Rick Jackson defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Tuesday’s Republican runoff for governor, capping off one of the biggest political upsets in recent Georgia history. The billionaire spent more than $100 million of his own money on his campaign, painting himself as a conservative political outsider in the vein of President Donald Trump.

However, Trump’s coveted endorsement went to Jones.

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC politics team breaks down the biggest contest of the night

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins easily beat former football coach Derek Dooley to secure the GOP U.S. Senate nomination. He’ll face U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in November. Ossoff will be the No. 1 target of Republicans who hope to flip his seat and preserve their Senate majority.

Trump endorsed Collins. That means one of Trump’s candidates won and one lost, creating an interesting result for those who saw the contests as a test of Trump’s influence in Georgia. 🔎 READ MORE: Every election result at a glance The Kemp of it all I asked AJC deputy politics editor Adam Beam what the biggest surprise of the night was. “It’s surprising that both of Gov. Brian Kemp’s endorsed candidates lost,” he told me.

“Kemp entered the year at the height of his powers. The AJC poll from the end of April showed he is the most popular Republican politician in Georgia. Tuesday’s results show that popularity is not transferrable.” Beam added that, despite his reputation, this isn’t the first time Kemp’s endorsements have gone askew. “Kemp has a history of high-profile misses. He also elevated Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate, only to see her lose to (Raphael) Warnock in 2021.” Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. GEORGIA’S SPECIAL SESSION STARTS TODAY Lawmakers adjourned for the year in April, but they're scheduled to return for a special session on Wednesday. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

No rest for Georgia legislators, who will trudge from their summer doings back to the Capitol today for a special legislative session that AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein described as something “almost nobody wanted.” The two goals: Hammer out a new vote counting method before the self-imposed July deadline makes the current QR code counting method illegal.

Discuss rearranging Georgia’s congressional districts, an opportunity many Republican-led state legislatures have pounced on after the Supreme Court nullified key parts of the Voting Rights Act. The vote counting issue has to be settled. The redistricting? As a classic Magic 8 Ball would say, “Reply hazy, try again.” Some House Republicans are privately against the idea of redrawing the 2028 political boundaries.

They worry the effort would energize Democrats amid difficult midterm battles and lose voters who trusted the party would focus on economic and public safety issues.

Kemp hasn’t been as forceful on the issue as some GOP colleagues would have liked. He nixed any changes implemented before this year’s midterm elections but has kept the door open for changes effective for the 2028 presidential election. One night can change things Now, you may be wondering: Will last night’s election results affect the special session? Back to Adam Beam in politics:

“Rick Jackson’s defeat of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones makes it less likely the Republican-controlled state Legislature will redraw political districts during the special session,” he said, citing House Republican concerns of Democratic voter mobilization. MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS, IN CASE YOU HAVEN’T HAD ENOUGH ⚖️ A federal judge in Atlanta recused herself from the DOJ case seeking unredacted voter rolls from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after she attended an event sponsored by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ campaign. ⚽ World Cup demand for short-term home rentals in Atlanta has been muted. Some homeowners say they see bigger interest when big stars like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift are in town. ATLANTA’S OFFBEAT VENDING MACHINE TREND Hot Wheels vending machine owner Kristen Albert said she knew kids would enjoy the machines, but was surprised to see how passionate adults are, as well. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Did you know some of the earliest vending machines dispensed tobacco and postcards? We can do a little better than that.

The Japanese trend of funky vending machines has caught on in Atlanta, and you can now get books, Hot Wheels, bagels and even pieces of art. Kate Kiefer Lee, owner of Long Story Books, invested in a book vending machine as something unexpected for customers that also served as a sort of billboard.

“It has exceeded all of my expectations,” she said.

The vending machine is selling books much faster than she expected, and every month, the stock is refreshed to swap out some titles. Some cool contraptions to check out if you’re in the area: 📚 Books: Long Story Books on Krog Street 🏎️ Hot Wheels: Terminal South, The Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock, Toco Hills shopping center