A.M. ATL: Bear with it

Morning, y’all! Primary political ad season is officially over. Enjoy the few days of peace before midterm political ad season begins.
A lot of politics to cover today, obviously, but then we get to talk about Paddington Bear.
Morning, y’all! Primary political ad season is officially over. Enjoy the few days of peace before midterm political ad season begins.
A lot of politics to cover today, obviously, but then we get to talk about Paddington Bear.
Let’s get to it.
Rick Jackson defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Tuesday’s Republican runoff for governor, capping off one of the biggest political upsets in recent Georgia history.
🔎 READ MORE: The AJC politics team breaks down the biggest contest of the night
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins easily beat former football coach Derek Dooley to secure the GOP U.S. Senate nomination.
🔎 READ MORE: Every election result at a glance
I asked AJC deputy politics editor Adam Beam what the biggest surprise of the night was.
“It’s surprising that both of Gov. Brian Kemp’s endorsed candidates lost,” he told me.
“Kemp entered the year at the height of his powers. The AJC poll from the end of April showed he is the most popular Republican politician in Georgia. Tuesday’s results show that popularity is not transferrable.”
Beam added that, despite his reputation, this isn’t the first time Kemp’s endorsements have gone askew.
“Kemp has a history of high-profile misses. He also elevated Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate, only to see her lose to (Raphael) Warnock in 2021.”
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No rest for Georgia legislators, who will trudge from their summer doings back to the Capitol today for a special legislative session that AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein described as something “almost nobody wanted.”
The vote counting issue has to be settled. The redistricting? As a classic Magic 8 Ball would say, “Reply hazy, try again.”
Now, you may be wondering: Will last night’s election results affect the special session? Back to Adam Beam in politics:
“Rick Jackson’s defeat of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones makes it less likely the Republican-controlled state Legislature will redraw political districts during the special session,” he said, citing House Republican concerns of Democratic voter mobilization.
⚖️ A federal judge in Atlanta recused herself from the DOJ case seeking unredacted voter rolls from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after she attended an event sponsored by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ campaign.
⚽ World Cup demand for short-term home rentals in Atlanta has been muted. Some homeowners say they see bigger interest when big stars like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift are in town.
Did you know some of the earliest vending machines dispensed tobacco and postcards? We can do a little better than that.
The Japanese trend of funky vending machines has caught on in Atlanta, and you can now get books, Hot Wheels, bagels and even pieces of art.
Some cool contraptions to check out if you’re in the area:
📚 Books: Long Story Books on Krog Street
🏎️ Hot Wheels: Terminal South, The Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock, Toco Hills shopping center
🖼️ Mini art prints: Krog District, Little Tart Bakeshop, Little Shop of Stories
🪙 READ MORE: How business owners are tapping into nostalgia and whimsy
This Sweden defender at the World Cup isn’t your typical soccer player: He’s a baron
Write it down, sports romance novelists, write it down!
McDonald’s is serving fried apple pie again for America’s 250th birthday
Nature is healing.
‘Paddington The Musical’ is headed to Broadway
Luckily, the bear isn’t a humanoid animal a la “Cats.” It’s a full-on mascot-style puppet costume, which led to the desperate and mortifying Google search, “Paddington musical who is in the bear.” Answer is at the bottom.
June 17, 1993
Most Pepsi tampering cases ‘faked.’ The Pepsi-tampering mystery was unraveling today as several claims of objects found in soda cans were pronounced hoaxes. At least three people were arrested and police said at least four others have recanted. And some experts said they wouldn’t be surprised if all the cases turned out to be hoaxes, perpetrated by people who were out for money, attention or thrills.
The “Great Pepsi Hoax,” as it was called, was classic urban legend writ large. Who puts a syringe in a Pepsi can? How would that even be possible? Someone call OSHA.
In “Paddington: The Musical,” Paddington comes to life in the least creepy way imaginable thanks to the talents of puppeteer and voice actor James Hameed and actress-puppeteer-stunt double-motivational speaker Arti Shah. Shah is the one who spends the majority of the play in the bear. Theater people are going to have to invent a new award for this.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.