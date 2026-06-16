Politically Georgia Georgia redistricting push falters as GOP divisions grow Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Georgia Senate Minority leader Harold Jones II, center, with Georgia House Minority leader Carolyn Hugley, right, at a news conference Monday to announce a new “Southern Strategy” to push back against Republican redistricting efforts. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/For the AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Candidates in Georgia’s primary runoff make their final push to voters.

Donald Trump Jr. inserts himself into the GOP governor’s race.

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign has a new manager.

Redistricting push stalls Overview of the House chamber at the Georgia Legislature in Atlanta back in March. Lawmakers adjourned for the year in April, but they are scheduled to return for a special session on Wednesday. (Ben Gray for the AJC) The redistricting push is on the rocks in Georgia. As we reported last week, some House Republicans are privately resisting the idea of redrawing the 2028 political boundaries during the special session that begins Wednesday. Even if the map fight stalls, legislators would still return to Atlanta to address a deadline on how Georgia counts votes.

But key GOP figures worry the effort would energize Democrats and distract from the party’s message on the economy and public safety in tough races against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Both Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who are battling for the Republican nomination for governor, have embraced the plans for a map overhaul after President Donald Trump demanded GOP-led states redraw boundaries after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door with a landmark ruling in May. Jones could prove to be the linchpin, particularly if he wins Tuesday’s runoff election with Trump’s blessing. As president of the Senate, he would face intense pressure to help deliver on the promised redistricting push and avoid a clash with the White House. But some lawmakers remain staunchly against the idea. And no matter how Tuesday’s runoffs shake out, they could feel more emboldened to balk. If that happens, it likely won’t be with Kemp’s blessing. But the governor’s proclamation merely directs lawmakers to “consider enacting, revising, repealing or amending” the state’s political boundaries. He can put redistricting on the agenda. He can’t force lawmakers to pass it.

Things to know Georgia's primary runoff Tuesday will put the finishing touches on the roster for the November general election. (Jason Getz/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: It’s election day in Georgia. You can follow along with our live updates throughout the day and into the evening for the latest news and results.

Still don’t know who to vote for? Check out our voter guide with information about the candidates and where they stand on the issues.

Cobb County and Mableton have been squabbling over police services. The AJC’s Reed Williams reports the two governments have now signed an agreement for the county to provide police protection for the new city for another year. Last-minute maneuvers Rick Jackson, a Republican candidate for governor, campaigns with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Alpharetta on Monday. (Bill Barrow/AP) Monday was a packed final day on the campaign trail as candidates made their final pitches to voters in today’s special elections.

Jones and Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference at Tommy’s Barber Shop in Buckhead to talk about Kemp’s last-minute endorsement for Jones’ campaign for governor. Why didn’t the governor back Jackson after telling Politico in April that voters want outsiders? Jackson liked the comments so much he put them in a campaign commercial. “I’m not doing this to be against Rick Jackson, I’m for Burt Jones,” Kemp said. “That was an hour-long interview and it was put in a 30-second commercial.”

Kemp joined Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley for a mid-morning news conference in Chamblee after Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins instead. “My position has not changed since the day I got into this race,” Dooley said. “I said I’d be honored to have everybody’s endorsement, but the most important endorsement I’ve been working toward every single day is that of the people of Georgia.”

Jackson added a new line to his stump speech in Alpharetta a day after Kemp endorsed Jones for governor. “You don’t get where I came from being concerned about what somebody else thinks,” Jackson said. “I’ll run through brick walls to get things done for the people of Georgia.” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined Jackson at the event after endorsing him last week. A Trump for Jackson? Donald Trump Jr., seen here at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Donald Trump Jr. inserted himself into the GOP race for governor Monday, posting glowing comments about Jackson despite his father’s endorsement of Jones. “Regardless of what happens in the Georgia Governor’s race tomorrow, we should be celebrate the patriots building up MAGA and an America First economy” like Jackson has, the younger Trump wrote on social media. He quickly added in a second post that he was not officially endorsing Jackson, and supports either Republican in the race.

All of that came after word leaked that Jackson had been with the president at Trump National in Virginia on Saturday night. A Jackson campaign official declined to comment on Jackson’s weekend trip. New hire Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks with voters at the Columbus Public Library last month. (Riley Bunch/AJC) Bottoms’ campaign has a new manager. The Democratic nominee for governor hired Ben Waldon, a veteran operative best known in Georgia as a senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. An Atlanta native, Waldon was also director of candidate services at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the 2020 cycle, when Democrats flipped control of the chamber.

He succeeds longtime Bottoms aide Rashad Taylor, who is moving to lead the Democrat’s leadership committee while also continuing to serve as a senior adviser. “Ben has experience winning tough races in Georgia and around the country,” Bottoms said. “We’re happy to welcome him back to Atlanta to lead our team to victory in November.” ‘Historic challenge’ The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is adding four Georgia House races to its list of must-win races as the party aims to chip away at the GOP edge in the chamber. The DSCC is backing Danielle Bell in House District 44, Beth Fuller in House District 53, Michelle Kang in House District 99 and state Rep. Eric Gisler in House District 121. They join three Georgia races the group announced in April, with more expected. The DLCC plans to work with House leaders and the candidates to provide data, polling, research, ads and other outreach.

“All eyes should be on Georgia in 2026 as Democrats mount a historic challenge to Republican power in the legislature,” DLCC President Heather Williams said. Attack ad fallout Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson, left, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Democrats are already preparing to weaponize the GOP runoff attacks in the race for governor. “During this primary, Republicans did our work for us by making the case against each other,” the Democratic Governors Association wrote in a memo Tuesday ahead of today’s runoff. The group argues that either Jones or Jackson will emerge from the runoff wounded by months of ads accusing each other of corruption, self-dealing and putting personal interests ahead of Georgia voters.

The DGA says it plans to use those attacks to define the eventual Republican nominee as more focused on placating Trump than affordability, healthcare and education. “No matter who wins the Republican nomination, they are going to enter this race with a lot of baggage,” read the memo. Listen up Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we’re previewing the blockbuster runoff races for Republicans, including the effects of Kemp’s last-minute endorsement of Jones for governor. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Trump tele-rally President Donald Trump, right, holds up a jersey with the number 47 on it as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz look on during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday. (Thibault Camus/AP) Trump is in Paris for Group of 7 meetings with international leaders. But he spent some time Monday evening stumping by phone for Collins, his newly endorsed U.S. Senate candidate. Trump called Collins “a special congressman, a special person” and encouraged Republicans to vote for him in today’s runoff against Dooley. “He’s so highly respected by other congressman and senators — like one of the really most — and we have to get him into office," Trump said of Collins. “He has to beat Ossoff. He has to start tomorrow by beating Derek Dooley.”

Trump said Dooley may seem nice but failed to support him when he needed it most in 2016 and 2020. He also took swipes at Ossoff, calling him a “Dumb-ocrat.” Today in Washington Trump is still in Evian-les-Bains, France, for more G7 meetings.

The Senate could debate a proposal to restart the foreign surveillance program that lapsed on Friday.

The House is out this week. At the octagon Security at the White House looks through a pair of binoculars during the UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn in Washington. (Allison Robbert/AP) Multiple elected officials and candidates from Georgia attended the UFC event at the White House on Sunday as part of Trump’s birthday celebrations. Vernon Jones, who is in today’s Republican runoff for secretary of state, posted on X that the event was “off the chain.” Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, the former Georgia U.S. senator, also shared photos.