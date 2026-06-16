Politics Federal judge recuses herself from Georgia election case U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross, who is embroiled in a sex scandal, removed herself from the case to avoid ‘perception of bias’ after attending political event. Eleanor Ross is the first Black female jurist in the 11th Circuit's history. The Justice Department sought Ross’ recusal days before a hearing seeking unredacted voter rolls from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (Vino Wong/AJC)

By Caleb Groves 38 minutes ago Share

A federal judge in Atlanta recused herself from a case filed by the U.S. Department of Justice seeking unredacted voter rolls from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross said her decision is not about partisanship but about her attendance at an event sponsored by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ campaign. Willis prosecuted President Donald Trump and his allies in relation to the 2020 presidential election. Ross said observers could perceive her attendance as signaling support for Willis’ position, but Ross maintained she only went to see former colleagues.

“Both the Trump administration’s present and Willis’ past efforts have become heavily polarized,” wrote Ross, a 2014 appointee of former President Barack Obama. The Justice Department sought Ross’ recusal days before a hearing in the case, saying her reported appearance at an election event for Willis creates “the appearance of bias.” It came after an investigation started in 2025 by the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found a federal judge had sex in her chambers with a high-ranking police officer during work hours and within an earshot of the judge’s staff, attended a partisan event and then initially lied when confronted about the accusations. The judge, later identified in news reports as Ross, received a private reprimand from the 11th Circuit after the investigation confirmed the allegations against her. The reprimand did not identify her by name.

The Justice Department has faced a string of defeats in its efforts to obtain detailed voter registration information from states. Out of 30 lawsuits, federal judges have dismissed eight cases. Another case in Georgia was tossed out in January because it was filed in the wrong city. The Justice Department later filed in the proper court.