Business Will Georgia’s gas tax suspension help pump prices go down? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp approved a 60-day gas tax suspension, which will provide some relief at the pump, experts say. Gas prices at a Quiktrip gas station on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee, Ga., on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Georgia drivers may soon see prices at the gas pump come down more than 8%, a bit of relief amid a surge in prices that started with the war in Iran. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday approved a 60-day suspension of Georgia’s gas tax, which is expected to save drivers 33 cents per gallon on gas and 37 cents per gallon on diesel.

Georgia appears to be the first state in the U.S. to suspend its gas tax in the wake of the war in Iran, which has disrupted the global energy market. The average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.85 per gallon in metro Atlanta Friday, up more than a $1 per gallon since the war started, according to data from Gas Buddy. “This will bring some welcome relief as motorists are looking at spring break travel,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy. “It will likely make Georgia, at least temporarily, for 60 days, one of the cheaper states in the nation when it comes to filling up.” AAA says 36% of Georgians expect to travel for spring break, and of those, 29% plan a road trip.

But gas prices won’t come down immediately. That’s because gas stations will need to run through their fuel supply that’s already been taxed.

“Taxes are paid at the distributor level, so it may take a few days to see the reduction at the pump,” Joe Snowden, spokesperson for the commissioner’s office at the Georgia Department of Revenue, said in an email. And it’s unclear if gas prices overall could continue to rise offsetting the tax savings. Still, Decatur-area resident Cliff Harshaw was relieved to hear Friday’s news. He has a second, part-time job working for grocery delivery service Instacart, requiring him to fill up often. “It’s been insane,” Harshaw said of prices while at the gas pump Friday. He said he was pleased the governor took some action. “I think that shows he’s listening to the public and trying to alleviate some of the costs.” Drivers should expect to see the full benefit of the gas tax suspension, De Haan said.