A.M. ATL: The earlier the better

Morning, y’all! I’m Cassidy — longtime A.M. ATL reader, first-time writer. Thanks for having me for a day or two. I bring big news: South Georgia’s world-famous Vidalia onions were shipped out to stores yesterday. I’m not sure I’ve ever had one of the apparent delicacies, and that just won’t do. I’m heading out in search of one after I hit send.
Let’s get to it.
WAITING FOR PRE-K
Teachers work with pre-K students at the DeKalb Early Learning Center. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
I’m an education reporter, and I’ve been looking at an equation that wasn’t adding up to me.
Pre-K enrollment in Georgia has dipped in recent years, and birth rates are trending down. Despite the declines, state funding for pre-K has increased, and public school systems want to add more of the classes. Turns out there’s a good reason for it.
Nearly 3,000 families in four public school systems were put on wait lists last year for a spot in the pre-K classes of their choice, according to records I got from the metro Atlanta districts.
Early learning is very attractive to public schools as they seek to improve literacy rates and use excess space.
In Atlanta Public Schools, for example, expanding the program is part of the strategic plan. By 2030, they want to start working with 3-year-olds, too. “The earlier we get children, the better it is,” one APS official said.
🛠️ Delta’s next $5 billion business isn’t about perks for travelers. It’s about maintaining and fixing engines and airplane parts for other companies — a line of business known as third-party maintenance, repair and overhaul — or MRO. The company hopes to become the largest MRO provider in the world.
Retired federal judge and mediator Clay Fuller plays lead guitar with Allgood during a show in Roswell. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Retired judge Clay Fuller spent 12 years behind the bench and more than two decades onstage.
Fuller put law school on hold in the late ’80s to tour as the lead guitarist and songwriter of Allgood, a blues-based Americana rock band.
The band played hundreds of shows and toured with the likes of Phish, Dave Matthews and Hootie & the Blowfish. Fuller only returned to school after the band’s record label decided not to put out their fourth release.
He got that law degree and focused on his legal career for a while, eventually becoming a federal judge and presiding over close to 250 mediations during his time on the bench.
Fuller now works as a mediator and likens it to being onstage. Both require communication, flexibility and optimism, he said.
The band is currently on tour and will perform two more shows: in Dalton on May 8 and in Macon on May 9.
Astronauts battle deep in space to bring crippled craft to Earth — Apollo 13’s imperiled astronauts battled to bring their crippled spaceship back to earth Tuesday as Mission Control Center considered a risky “superfast” return that would propel them home a day early and perhaps save their lives. “Yes, barely,” flight controller Glynn Lunney said when asked whether the three spacemen would make it back from their aborted moon landing mission, suddenly cut short Monday night when a violent rupture of unknown origin ripped through pressurized fuel tanks.
Don’t worry, they made it back!
ONE MORE THING
Did you file your taxes yet? As a fellow procrastinator, I’m reminding you they’re due tomorrow.
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