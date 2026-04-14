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A.M. ATL: The earlier the better

Plus: Elections, rock stars
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58 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I’m Cassidy — longtime A.M. ATL reader, first-time writer. Thanks for having me for a day or two. I bring big news: South Georgia’s world-famous Vidalia onions were shipped out to stores yesterday. I’m not sure I’ve ever had one of the apparent delicacies, and that just won’t do. I’m heading out in search of one after I hit send.

Let’s get to it.

WAITING FOR PRE-K

Teachers work with pre-K students at the DeKalb Early Learning Center. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Teachers work with pre-K students at the DeKalb Early Learning Center. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

I’m an education reporter, and I’ve been looking at an equation that wasn’t adding up to me.

Pre-K enrollment in Georgia has dipped in recent years, and birth rates are trending down. Despite the declines, state funding for pre-K has increased, and public school systems want to add more of the classes. Turns out there’s a good reason for it.

🔎 READ MORE: Metro Atlanta pre-K waitlists push school systems to expand early learning

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

CRISIS LOOMING FOR GEORGIA ELECTIONS

Starting July 1, the way Georgia counts votes will be illegal.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia election officials have no idea how to run elections after July

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🛠️ Delta’s next $5 billion business isn’t about perks for travelers. It’s about maintaining and fixing engines and airplane parts for other companies — a line of business known as third-party maintenance, repair and overhaul — or MRO. The company hopes to become the largest MRO provider in the world.

🚀 A Marietta-based company wants to put data centers in space. The aerospace and defense startup Atomic-6 is offering to build, license and launch computer storage facilities into space for a hefty price, with packages starting at $585,000 a month.

THE HONORABLE ROCK STAR

Retired federal judge and mediator Clay Fuller plays lead guitar with Allgood during a show in Roswell. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Retired federal judge and mediator Clay Fuller plays lead guitar with Allgood during a show in Roswell. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Retired judge Clay Fuller spent 12 years behind the bench and more than two decades onstage.

The band is currently on tour and will perform two more shows: in Dalton on May 8 and in Macon on May 9.

🔎 READ MORE: Retired judge’s rock star era helps him resolve legal cases

NEWS BITES

Piedmont Park’s 2026 Dogwood Festival sees lighter traffic, ticketing confusion

Maybe less really is more after switching from a free model to a gate fee.

Hollywood leaders, theater owners gather at CinemaCon at a critical time in the industry

Am I the only one who thought CinemaCon was something Seth Rogen made up for that episode of “The Studio?”

Rooted in practicality, victory gardens make a comeback in Atlanta and beyond

They’re vintage.

ON THIS DATE

April 14, 1970

Astronauts battle deep in space to bring crippled craft to EarthApollo 13’s imperiled astronauts battled to bring their crippled spaceship back to earth Tuesday as Mission Control Center considered a risky “superfast” return that would propel them home a day early and perhaps save their lives. “Yes, barely,” flight controller Glynn Lunney said when asked whether the three spacemen would make it back from their aborted moon landing mission, suddenly cut short Monday night when a violent rupture of unknown origin ripped through pressurized fuel tanks.

Don’t worry, they made it back!

ONE MORE THING

Did you file your taxes yet? As a fellow procrastinator, I’m reminding you they’re due tomorrow.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers Georgia education issues for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, and was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

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