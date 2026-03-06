Metro Atlanta What to know about MARTA’s new curb-to-curb service launching Saturday New MARTA Reach service will replace bus routes in 12 areas with on-demand, rideshare-type transit within the zone. MARTA will begin offering curb-to-curb service within 12 zones in the region beginning Saturday, March 7. (Courtesy of MARTA)

The first phase of MARTA’s new NextGen Bus Network launches Saturday when microtransit services begin in 12 areas across the region. Eventually, the curb-to-curb MARTA Reach service will replace certain bus routes within those zones. Temporarily, bus and microtransit services will coexist to give riders time to adjust before the full changes go into effect April 18.

RELATED MARTA to launch revamped bus network, 'last-mile' van service The NextGen redesign marks the first significant reimagining of MARTA’s bus system since the agency’s founding. Five years in the making, the plans shrink the number of bus routes but increase frequency overall, a trade-off officials say should ultimately make the system work better for more people. Three times as many routes will operate 15-minute headways compared to today, and weekend service will match that of weekdays. “MARTA Reach represents a fundamental shift in how we serve our communities,” interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement. Some of the bus routes going away run every half-hour or longer, and riders in the Reach zones could see faster service under the changes. Still, in the short term, officials have said they expect it to be an adjustment for customers.

Here’s what to know about the MARTA Reach service that begins Saturday:

Where are Reach zones? Bus stops going away in April and being replaced by MARTA Reach should have signs at the stop with information about the swap and a QR code for more information about alternative travel options. Nonriders can view a map of the 12 zones online at itsmarta.com/reachmaps. MARTA's 12 new Reach zones, shown in purple, will replace fixed-route bus service with curb-to-curb, on-demand microtransit as part of the agency's NextGen Bus Network. (Courtesy of MARTA) How do Reach zones work? Customers in one of the 12 zones can use an app or call to reserve a ride from one point to another anywhere within the zone, though trips must be a minimum of a quarter-mile. Reach will operate 18 hours per day, seven days a week, and a vehicle will pick passengers up within 30 minutes of a request. For those traveling within the zone, the trip ends there. For those traveling farther, Reach vans can drop off riders at bus routes or rail stations.

In 2022, MARTA piloted microtransit — on-demand, curb-to-curb travel to locations within a zone — using vehicles shown here. MARTA is bringing the service back as part of the NextGen Bus Network redesign. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022) RELATED Same start, different finish: Comparing the Seattle transit system to MARTA MARTA Reach is a shared ride — think of it like UberX. Riders can book a trip ahead of time, or as needed. The service will launch with Ford Starcraft vans. The Dodge Ram fleet MARTA originally planned to use is temporarily under a nationwide recall. What’s the cost? The MARTA Reach fare is $2.50 per trip, the same cost as a bus trip. But for the first few weeks, Reach trips will be free. That’s because the transit agency is also in the process of upgrading its fare system. When the Better Breeze system launches March 28, the Reach fare will be required.

Reach customers get four free transfers within three hours, the same as on bus and rail. Who can ride? Anyone can ride Reach, though Reach accounts are necessary to book a trip. The Gwinnett microtransit bus pulls up to a suburban park to pick up passengers in Snellville in November 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC 2024). There’s no age restriction for MARTA Reach. Children under 46 inches tall can ride for free with a paying adult (limit two children per adult). The Reach vans are Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible and have two wheelchair slots. Riders who use wheelchairs or mobility scooters can use Reach by booking a seat with an “accessible” option. The temporary van fleet uses a wheelchair lift instead of a ramp.

Those traveling with a personal care attendant should indicate that when booking a trip. Attendants will be charged the same base fare. The temporary vehicles don’t have bike racks. But once the permanent vehicles are cleared for use, cyclists will be able to bring their bikes. How to book a ride Riders can book using an app or by calling to make a reservation. The app to reserve a ride is called “MARTA Reach On-Demand Transit” in both the Apple and Google app stores. The phone number is 404-848-6622, and the reservation line will be available seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday.