Nedra Rhone Move over or speed up? Georgia lawmakers can’t get rid of slow drivers Too slow to pass. Too tricky to fix. A law to increase the minimum speed limit on some Georgia highways failed to advance in the Georgia Legislature. It's not the first time Georgia has tried to deal with slowpoke drivers. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2023)

The Georgia Legislature worked into the wee hours of the morning last week, feverishly passing bills on Crossover Day, the legislative deadline that determines if a bill will cross from one chamber of the General Assembly to the other on its way to becoming law. You can see a recap here, but the bill I can’t stop thinking about is one that never made it to a vote: HB 809. It proposed increasing the minimum speed limit from 40 mph to 50 mph on certain Georgia highways.

Like most drivers, I was taught to drive with the flow of traffic — not too slow and not too fast — using the posted minimum and maximum driving speeds as the rule. But in Atlanta, traveling with the flow of traffic can be tricky since many drivers treat speed limits as a suggestion. HB 809 proposed raising the minimum driving speed to 50 mph in any area with a maximum speed limit of 65 mph or higher. Supporters of the bill believed reducing the speed differential, the difference between a vehicle's speed and the average speed of traffic, would reduce the possibility of sideswipe or rear-end collisions that are more likely to occur when faster drivers engage in risky maneuvers like abrupt lane changes to pass slower drivers. In a letter to the Legislature, Georgia Public Safety Commissioner William W. Hitchens III said he had no issue with increasing minimum highway speeds.

“Our agency has seen several crashes that have occurred because of slow moving vehicles on roads through the state,” he said. “While DPS doesn’t experience a lot of crashes based on the minimum speed, crashes that we do investigate seem to have more significant damage and injuries because of the speed difference.”

Hitchens may have been in support of the bill, but he also stated, twice, that slow moving vehicles aren't the cause of most accidents on Georgia roads. Meanwhile, opponents of higher minimum speed limits expressed concerns that the proposal would unfairly burden senior drivers or new drivers who may not be comfortable or capable of driving at higher speeds. Back in 2014, Georgia attempted to address slow drivers with the "slow poke law," which required drivers in the far-left lane on multilane highways to move to the right when a faster vehicle was approaching, no matter the speed limit. This was supposed to improve road safety by preventing frustrated drivers from engaging in aggressive maneuvers and road rage when they encountered a slowpoke. But here we are, a decade later, with state lawmakers proposing yet another law to solve the same problem.

Instead of moving HB 809 forward, members of the House Motor Vehicles Committee wisely requested additional data. There is limited research on the effectiveness of minimum speed limits, and some of the research that does exist offers conflicting conclusions. Though speed limits evolved as early as 1901, minimum speed limits only began popping up after 1923 with the rise of the Uniform Vehicle Code, which held that no one should drive at such a slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic. By 1962, 31 states had adopted minimum speed laws. In Georgia, the minimum speed on highways was set at 40 mph, where it remains today. In 1974, the federal government required all states to adopt a maximum speed of 55 mph on interstates. This wasn't a safety measure; it was a response to oil shortages and was designed to reduce fuel consumption. Twenty years later, when states regained the power to set their own speed limits, maximum speeds across the country jumped as high as 85 mph (70 mph in Georgia), but the minimum speeds mostly stayed the same or were eliminated. The gap between the highest and lowest speeds of cars on the highway reignited the debate on speed differentials, but the foundation of those arguments was based on a study that originated in 1964. The Solomon Curve, a U-shaped risk curve, used traffic patterns in the 1950s on rural, two-lane roads to show that vehicles driving much faster or slower than the average traffic speed have a higher crash risk.